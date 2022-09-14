All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. When news broke that COS would debut its fall-winter 2022 collection during New York Fashion Week, we automatically knew it would be shopping heaven, especially for minimalists. After all, the label has been creating timeless designs since its inception in 2007. The announcement was blasted along with imagery of Paloma Elsesser, one of our favorite models, and actor Natasha Lyonne dressed in chic all-black outfits put together with fundamental pieces, which are the backbone to building a strong fall wardrobe.

