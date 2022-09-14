Read full article on original website
Emily Ratajkowski Gives Corset Top A Vintage Twist with ’90s Skirt and Cowboy Boots
Emily Ratajkowski revamped the corset top while out in New York City this week. While strolling in the Big Apple, the “My Body” author was seen in a cream satin midi skirt — a hallmark of ’90s fashion, which has gained resurgence this year. Giving the side-tied piece a romantically sleek element was a Miaou corset top, featuring cream-toned nylon with structured boning and a curved square neckline. The $265 Venus style was given a sharp finish with a lace-up back, as well as muted “Heavenly Bodies” print with a black gothic letter “M” in its background. Ratajkowski’s look was complete...
Kendall Jenner Returns to New York Fashion Week in Proenza Schouler Show Alongside Friend Bella Hadid
Kendall Jenner is kicking off the New York Fashion Week in style!. The supermodel impressed the crowd on Friday while gracing the runway for Proenza Schouler Show alongside friend Bella Hadid at Hall Des Lumieres in New York City. For the fall/winter collection, Jenner, 26, rocked a white crochet dress...
Serena Williams Upgrades Power Suiting With Barbiecore Twist & Silver Sandals at Michael Kors’ NYFW Show
Serena Williams joined the star-studded guest list at Michael Kors’ latest show. The retired tennis star hit the brand’s runway show on Wednesday morning. The show, part of New York Fashion Week, was held in NYC and other guests included Anne Hathaway, Vanessa Hudgens, Keke Palmer and many more. To the event, Williams went with a Legally Blonde-inspired look. She wore a hot pink single-breasted blazer with matching straight leg trousers. Under her jacket, she wore a lighter pink sparkly top with a square neckline. Williams tied her hair up and added small stud earrings to her look, as well as a...
They Are Wearing: New York Fashion Week Spring 2023
For decades, street style has been used by designers as inspiration, and WWD has been spotlighting the now booming category since the 1920s. As we know, social media has changed fashion and transformed street style from an industry tool to worldwide phenomenon. More from WWDSo.ty RTW Spring 2023R13 RTW Spring 2023Atelier Cillian Men's Spring 2023 Long gone are the days of the fashion editors wearing all black as a global fashion week standard. Today, influencers, models, editors, Instagram and TikTok stars, and other fashion adjacent notables are setting the tone for showstopping street-style looks. For a few years now, brands have collaborated with fashionistas...
Katie Holmes is Chicly Goth in Black Hooded Dress & Chained Sandals for Tom Ford’s NYFW Show
Katie Holmes gave her penchant for grunge style a chic spin at Tom Ford’s Spring 2023 fashion show. The “Dawson’s Creek” star arrived for the occasion at the end of New York Fashion Week, sitting in the front row alongside Nicole Richie, Lila Moss and Ciara. Posing before the show, Holmes was draped in a black gown by Ford. Styled by Brie Welch, the actress’ long-sleeved piece featured a floor-length skirt and cinched wrapped bodice. Giving the piece a subtly dramatic edge was an attached hood, a silhouette made iconic by none other than Grace Jones. Completing Holmes’ outfit was a...
We Still Haven't Recovered From These Sheer Dresses Bella Hadid Wore For Paris Fashion Week
As we look forward to seeing Bella Hadid strut her stuff in future Paris Fashion Week shows with anticipation, we’re looking back at our favorite 2022 runway looks from her as that time of year approaches once again. Back in March, the supermodel, 25, donned not one, but two sheer dresses for the Coperni Womenswear Fall/Winter show and the Ludovic De Saint-Sernin runway, taking our breath away in the process and helping ignite the major sheer trend that lead us through the summer.
Kanye West Makes Surprise Appearance at Vogue World Fashion Row In Oversized Patent Leather Coat & Chunky Rain Boots
The Vogue World event during New York Fashion Week brought out an A-list roster of VIP’s. Vogue magazine celebrated its 130th anniversary with a live runway show and fashion experience. The event turned into a star-studded affair with Kendall Jenner, Serena Williams, Joan Smalls, Gigi and Bella Hadid and...
Katie Holmes wows in a colorful dress at New York Fashion Week
Katie Holmes looked the part at a New York Fashion Week event this Sunday. The actress and director wore a maroon dress that she paired with some stylish boots, making an impression at the star studded event. RELATED: Katie Holmes & Bobby Wooten III...
Serena Williams Holds Court in Vibrant Pink Suit at Michael Kors Spring 2023 Front Row
Serena Williams had a standout fashion moment during New York Fashion Week. The tennis champion sat front row at the Michael Kors spring 2023 runway show Wednesday. Williams arrived at the show in a bright fuchsia fitted suit worn over a light pink blouse. She sat front row next to actress Anne Hathaway, Vogue editor in chief Anna Wintour and New York mayor Eric Adams.More from WWDWilly Chavarria RTW Spring 2023Front Row at Michael Kors RTW Spring 2023Khiry RTW Spring 2023 The Michael Kors runway show attracted an array of celebrities to the front row, including Lori Harvey, Suki Waterhouse, La La...
COS Debuted Its Minimalist Collection at New York Fashion Week—And Every Piece Is Available to Shop Now
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. When news broke that COS would debut its fall-winter 2022 collection during New York Fashion Week, we automatically knew it would be shopping heaven, especially for minimalists. After all, the label has been creating timeless designs since its inception in 2007. The announcement was blasted along with imagery of Paloma Elsesser, one of our favorite models, and actor Natasha Lyonne dressed in chic all-black outfits put together with fundamental pieces, which are the backbone to building a strong fall wardrobe.
Lori Harvey Soars in 6-Inch Heels & Dramatic Puffy Coat for Michael Kors’ NYFW Show
Lori Harvey continues to cause a stylish stir with every arrival at New York Fashion Week. Case in point: her latest look. The model and skincare entrepreneur brought her enviable street style to the Michael Kors Spring/Summer 2023 runway presentation in New York City on Wednesday. The fashion show featured a star-studded front row with guests including Anne Hathaway, Nina Dobrev, Serena Williams and Vanessa Hudgens. Harvey dressed accordingly for the occasion, entering the high fashion affair in an oversized grey coat. The outerwear had a dramatic puffy collar and slouchy loose-fitting sleeves. The style maven teamed the jacket with a...
Nina Dobrev Thinks Pink in 3D Floral Valentino Minidress to Celebrate the Pink PP Collection at Saks Fifth Avenue During NYFW
Nina Dobrev helped Valentino celebrate the brand’s Pink PP fall 2022 collection with a lunch on the Terrace at L’Avenue at Saks Fifth Avenue’s flagship store in New York on Thursday. Dobrev, who was the cohost for the event, was dressed by the brand in head-to-toe pink. Her look included a floral-appliquéd minidress with a matching bolero jacket, pink tights and strappy pink platform heels. Her signature accessory was a small pink bag. More from WWDLaura Harrier on 'Entergalactic,' 'Mike' and What Comes NextLenny Kravitz's Style EvolutionToronto International Film Festival 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity Arrivals Dobrev went for a natural makeup look...
Tory Burch embraces flats and flowy form in new collection
NEW YORK — (AP) — With a spectacular Hudson River sunset as a backdrop, models wearing dusty colors streamed onto a cement runway, as Tory Burch’s vision for spring and summer 2023 came to life during New York Fashion Week. The open-air space at Pier 76 was...
Michael Kors and Tory Burch Lead Social Engagements During NYFW
Celebrities were a key boost to social engagements during New York Fashion Week, helping propel Michael Kors once again to the top spot in engagement, followed by Tory Burch, Fendi, Christian Siriano and Peter Do, respectively. Rounding out the top 10 were, in order, Tommy Hilfiger, Coach, Tom Ford, Puma...
Fast Company
At this year’s NYFW, crypto and Web3 take the spotlight in the world of haute couture
For the second time since the global pandemic, New York Fashion Week has dawned upon the city, bringing a flock of cascading black silk, billowing sleeves, and sky-high stilettos to the streets of Lower Manhattan. Models drape themselves about town, Perrier water flows, and the glitterati party like it’s 2019; yet vestiges of the pandemic hide in the crevices. After two years in a digital void, something in the culture has shifted—and this time, NFTs, the techno-pandemic darling, are taking center stage.
At A--Company, Sara Lopez Brings Austere, Queer Minimalism to NYFW
Much has been written about queering the runway and the evolution of queerness in fashion over the last couple of seasons—I say so because I’ve contributed to this analysis myself. We’ve written about gender nonconfirming castings, male celebrities and the flamboyance in their dressing, unpacked and misused the term “camp,” and the list goes on. What we haven’t talked about enough, though, is how male-centric this perspective is so far. Enter Sara Lopez’s A--Company.
Katie Holmes Brings Gothic Glamour to NYFW in Hooded Black Dress at Tom Ford’s Spring 2023 Front Row
Katie Holmes arrived at Tom Ford’s spring 2023 runway NYFW show on Wednesday in a hooded black dress by the designer. The dress had a wrap effect at the bodice and a floor-length silhouette. Holmes coordinated the dress with the brand’s Padlock T-strap sandals. The actress worked with...
hypebeast.com
Willy Chavarria Took NYFW to Church for Spring/Summer 2023
As the recipient of this year’s National Cooper Hewitt/Smithsonian Award for Fashion Design, Willy Chavarria’s place amongst the milieu of established fashion architects is increasingly becoming set in stone. His previous Fall/Winter 2022 collection broke ground with the masses and paved the way for this season’s showcase.
