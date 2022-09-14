ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KING 5

Tukwila voters to decide on proposed $3 minimum wage increase

TUKWILA, Wash. — Tukwila voters will decide in November on a measure that would raise the city's minimum wage to more than $17/hour, in line with those set for neighboring Seattle and SeaTac. Currently, the statewide minimum wage is set at $14.49/hour, while the Seattle minimum wage stands at...
TUKWILA, WA
KING 5

North Cascades Highway reopens after landslides, washout

MAZAMA, Wash. — A 39-mile section of State Route 20, also known as the North Cascades Highway, reopened Thursday after landslides washed out part of the roadway near Mazama. The roadway was closed for about 11 hours. Washington State Patrol Trooper Jacob Kennett tweeted just before 7:15 p.m. Wednesday...
WASHINGTON STATE
KING 5

Weyerhaeuser workers on strike, impacting operations in Washington and Oregon

SEATTLE — A worker strike is impacting Weyerhaeuser's operations in Washington and Oregon. The Washington-based company announced a work stoppage involving members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers union on Tuesday. Weyerhaeuser has about 1,200 union members, which includes employees in the company's Wood Products and Timberlands organization.
WASHINGTON STATE
KING 5

No charges in I-5 crash that killed tow truck operator in Milton

MILTON, Wash. — A state investigation into a crash that killed a tow truck operator in February has found the causing driver was not impaired as originally suspected. Joe Masterson, 49, died after being struck by a semi-truck on Interstate 5 in Milton on Feb. 15. Masterson was in the process of towing a box truck on the freeway shoulder when a semi-truck veered toward him and hit him, according to Washington State Patrol.
MILTON, WA
KING 5

Beacon Hill RV encampment moves one block down after 3 years

SEATTLE — A recreational vehicle (RV) encampment in Seattle's Beacon Hill neighborhood that's been there for years, parked feet from one man's home, has finally been moved. "Now I can actually have access so I can get to the back corner of my house and clean that up," said Beacon Hill resident Gerald Gutierrez.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Washington State Patrol’s DUI backlog is growing

SHELTON, Wash. — Evidence that used to take a month to process by crime lab investigators is now taking close to a year, said the Washington State Patrol (WSP). According to numbers provided by WSP, in 2017 crime lab investigators processed blood evidence in driving under the influence cases in under 30 days.
SHELTON, WA
KING 5

Lyft driver shot, killed in downtown Seattle was a father of six

SEATTLE — The community came together at Abu-Bakr Islamic Center in Tukwila Wednesday to support the family of Mohamed Kediye who was shot and killed while driving for Lyft in downtown Seattle last weekend. Kediye, 48, was a supportive father who just wanted to provide a better life for...
KING 5

'Enhanced shelter' to house 150 people at 'SODO Services Hub'

SEATTLE — King County is confirming more details about current plans for a “SODO Services Hub" for 150 unhoused Washingtonians. The plan, first announced in March, has received increased attention as some residents say they were not given significant notice or opportunities for input. County officials said they offered public engagement opportunities, though they agree more are needed moving forward.
KING COUNTY, WA
KING 5

KING 5

