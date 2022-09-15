ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decider.com

Drew Barrymore Abruptly Cancels Taping For Season 3 Premiere Of Her Struggling Daytime Talk Show

Call her Drew Barry-LESS: according to reports, The Drew Barrymore Show has abruptly canceled the show’s taping for the Season 3 premiere, as the show works through unspecified “production changes.” Guests for the show’s Sept. 8 morning taping were allegedly told filming would be “canceled” due to “production changes,” per The Sun. Those who had planned on joining the audience were given the opportunity to apply for two of the Sept. 15 tapings instead, or another day should they not be able to attend then. The email read, “We apologize for the short notice and any inconvenience that this may cause to you and...
ComicBook

Emmys In Memoriam Honors Betty White, Bob Saget, Nichelle Nichols, and More

The 74th annual Primetime Emmy Awards took place on Monday night, honoring the greatest achievements in television. As part of the proceedings, Hollywood also paid tribute to the beloved and iconic figures who have passed away since last year's Emmys, in the form of this year's In Memoriam package. This year's Emmy Awards In Memoriam highlighted a number of memorable figures who passed away in late 2021 and early 2022. This included legendary actors Betty White, Nichelle Nichols, Bob Saget, Louie Anderson, James Caan, Ray Liota, and Anne Heche.
Cinemablend

Abbott Elementary Star Called Out Jimmy Kimmel's ‘Disrespect’ After Controversial Emmys Bit, But Quinta Brunson Put A Kibosh On The Drama

Considering this year’s Emmy Awards ceremony hit an all-time low with TV viewers — hitting under 6 million total for the first time — a large part of the population missed out on seeing Abbott Elementary proudly repping broadcast TV amongst a plethora of streaming and cable series. The ABC comedy was at the heart of one particularly controversial moment, with late night host Jimmy Kimmel somewhat railroading Quinta Brunson’s historic win and acceptance speech. The moment drew all kinds of reactions, including a light scolding from star Sheryl Lee Ralph, but it appears as if Brunson has already buried the hatchet after popping by Jimmy Kimmel Live!, with her Emmy in hand.
Us Weekly

Pete Davidson Jokes He Didn’t ‘Come to Rehearsal’ Before Presenting Award at Emmys 2022: ‘This Is Just Like SNL’

Making ’em laugh. Pete Davidson joked about missing rehearsal for the 74th annual Primetime Emmy Awards while presenting the trophy for Outstanding Comedy Series. “This mic is short as hell. I didn’t come to rehearsal,” the 28-year-old King of Staten Island star said during the Monday, September 12, awards show. “It’s funny because this is just like SNL, because Kenan [Thompson]’s doing all the work and I’m refusing to say what the writers want.”
The Independent

Emmys 2022: Kelly Rizzo says her ‘heart broke all over again’ during In Memoriam tribute to husband Bob Saget

Kelly Rizzo has said her “heart broke all over again” while watching the Emmys 2022 pay tribute to her late husband, comedian Bob Saget.The Full House star died in January of this year from accidental head trauma. He was 65. During Monday (12 September) night’s awards show, the evening honoured Saget, Betty White, and Sidney Poitier, among others, in its In Memoriam section – which honours notable TV figures who have died since the previous year’s ceremony.Reacting to the touching moment, Rizzo shared the Emmys clip on her Instagram story, writing: “I’ve been a wreck all day waiting for...
thebrag.com

Emmys slammed for leaving Olivia Newton-John out of ‘In Memoriam’ segment

The Emmys awards show has been criticised for failing to include Australian icon Olivia Newton-John in their ‘In Memoriam’ segment for actors. The 74th Primetime Emmy Award, which were held today, honoured actors Betty White, Bob Saget, Sidney Poitier and James Caan in the actor’s ‘In Memoriam’ segment, but Newton-John wasn’t mentioned. However, a spokesperson for the Emmys told Fox News Digital that Olivia Newton-John was featured in the Creative Arts “In Memoriam” category that honors music and composers.
E! News

Jason Sudeikis Shouts Out His Kids With Ex Olivia Wilde During Emmys 2022 Speech

Jason Sudeikis had family on his mind during the 2022 Emmys. Taking the stage to celebrate winning the Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series on Sept. 12, the Ted Lasso star gave a heartwarming shoutout to son Otis, 8, and daughter Daisy, 5, who he shares with ex Olivia Wilde. "Thank you again so much," said Sudeikis, who had won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series earlier on in the evening. "Otis, Daisy: I love you very much."
The Independent

‘Thanks for having me on your show’: Quinta Brunson shares card from Abbott Elementary ‘pupil’ after Emmy win

Quinta Brunson has shared a card she received from one of the children on Abbott Elementary after the show’s multiple wins at the Emmys. Brunson, who also created the ABC sitcom, plays teacher Janine Teagues among an ensemble cast of teachers and other members of the school faculty.Though set in an elementary school, the programme is mainly focused on interactions between the adult staff characters.At the Emmy Awards on Monday (12 September), Abbott Elementary scored three wins, including Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series and Outstanding Supporting Actress, which went to Sheryl Lee Ralph.On Thursday (15 September), Brunson shared...
