Drew Barrymore Abruptly Cancels Taping For Season 3 Premiere Of Her Struggling Daytime Talk Show
Call her Drew Barry-LESS: according to reports, The Drew Barrymore Show has abruptly canceled the show’s taping for the Season 3 premiere, as the show works through unspecified “production changes.” Guests for the show’s Sept. 8 morning taping were allegedly told filming would be “canceled” due to “production changes,” per The Sun. Those who had planned on joining the audience were given the opportunity to apply for two of the Sept. 15 tapings instead, or another day should they not be able to attend then. The email read, “We apologize for the short notice and any inconvenience that this may cause to you and...
Quinta Brunson brushes off Jimmy Kimmel's lying down gag during her Emmys acceptance speech: 'I might punch him in the face'
Quinta Brunson brushed off Jimmy Kimmel's bit where he laid down during her Emmys acceptance speech. His gag prompted backlash on social media, where he was accused of stealing the spotlight. "I felt like the bit didn't bother me that much," Brunson told reporters after the event. Quinta Brunson brushed...
Jimmy Kimmel branded 'disrespectful' after lying on Emmys stage during Quinta Brunson's winner's speech
Jimmy Kimmel pretended to be passed out on stage as a joke at the 2022 Emmy Awards. After Will Arnett announced Quinta Brunson's first Emmy win, Kimmel continued to lie on the stage. Fans said it was "highly disrespectful" but Brunson said the "bit didn't bother me that much."
'I'm very sorry': Jimmy Kimmel apologizes to Quinta Brunson following Emmys controversy
Two days after receiving her first Emmy under less than auspicious circumstances, Abbott Elementary creator and star Quinta Brunson got a chance to redo her acceptance speech. Brunson interrupted the opening monologue of Wednesday's Jimmy Kimmel Live! to demand an opportunity to thank those whom she didn’t have time to because of Kimmel.
Tyler James Williams Posts Sweetest Tribute To Sheryl Lee Ralph After The Emmys
The “Abbott Elementary” star explained why walking his co-star to the Emmys stage was one of the “greatest honors” of his career.
Zoned Out Pete Davidson Upstages ‘Ted Lasso’ Emmy Best Comedy Win With Meandering Introduction
Ted Lasso is taking home the funniest award for the second year in a row, claiming victory at the 2022 Emmys after the Apple TV+ comedy won in the Outstanding Comedy Series category. But the show’s introduction managed to somewhat upstage its win, thanks to presenter Pete Davidson. The...
Sheryl Lee Ralph Says Jimmy Kimmel Showed Quinta Brunson “Disrespect” at 2022 Emmys
Watch: What Quinta Brunson Thought of Jimmy Kimmel's 2022 Emmys Bit. Sheryl Lee Ralph has entered the chat. The Abbott Elementary actress, 65, shared how she really felt about Jimmy Kimmel's controversial skit during her co-star Quinta Brunson's historic 2022 Emmys win and speech on Sept. 12. "I was absolutely...
Emmys In Memoriam Honors Betty White, Bob Saget, Nichelle Nichols, and More
The 74th annual Primetime Emmy Awards took place on Monday night, honoring the greatest achievements in television. As part of the proceedings, Hollywood also paid tribute to the beloved and iconic figures who have passed away since last year's Emmys, in the form of this year's In Memoriam package. This year's Emmy Awards In Memoriam highlighted a number of memorable figures who passed away in late 2021 and early 2022. This included legendary actors Betty White, Nichelle Nichols, Bob Saget, Louie Anderson, James Caan, Ray Liota, and Anne Heche.
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey Make Red Carpet Debut With a Big Bang at 2022 Emmy Awards
The flight attendant has arrived—and she isn't flying solo. Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey stepped out on the 2022 Emmy Awards red carpet at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, marking their official red carpet debut as a couple. For the Sep. 12 event, Kaley sported a pink high-low...
Abbott Elementary Star Called Out Jimmy Kimmel's ‘Disrespect’ After Controversial Emmys Bit, But Quinta Brunson Put A Kibosh On The Drama
Considering this year’s Emmy Awards ceremony hit an all-time low with TV viewers — hitting under 6 million total for the first time — a large part of the population missed out on seeing Abbott Elementary proudly repping broadcast TV amongst a plethora of streaming and cable series. The ABC comedy was at the heart of one particularly controversial moment, with late night host Jimmy Kimmel somewhat railroading Quinta Brunson’s historic win and acceptance speech. The moment drew all kinds of reactions, including a light scolding from star Sheryl Lee Ralph, but it appears as if Brunson has already buried the hatchet after popping by Jimmy Kimmel Live!, with her Emmy in hand.
Pete Davidson Jokes He Didn’t ‘Come to Rehearsal’ Before Presenting Award at Emmys 2022: ‘This Is Just Like SNL’
Making ’em laugh. Pete Davidson joked about missing rehearsal for the 74th annual Primetime Emmy Awards while presenting the trophy for Outstanding Comedy Series. “This mic is short as hell. I didn’t come to rehearsal,” the 28-year-old King of Staten Island star said during the Monday, September 12, awards show. “It’s funny because this is just like SNL, because Kenan [Thompson]’s doing all the work and I’m refusing to say what the writers want.”
'And the Emmy goes to... ' These are the most iconic moments from TV's biggest night
The 2022 Emmy Awards (Sept. 12) are fast approaching. To prepare for the big night, here's a look at some of the most iconic moments from Emmys past.
Chris Meloni carries Mariska Hargitay on his back in Emmys pic that is making fans swoon
Whether it’s the streets of New York or Los Angeles, Chris Meloni has Mariska Hargitay’s back!. The former “Law & Order: SVU” co-stars treated their fans to a reunion at the 2022 Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, glamorously posing on the red carpet for photos and teasing fans with an almost-kiss on stage while presenting.
Emmys 2022: Kelly Rizzo says her ‘heart broke all over again’ during In Memoriam tribute to husband Bob Saget
Kelly Rizzo has said her “heart broke all over again” while watching the Emmys 2022 pay tribute to her late husband, comedian Bob Saget.The Full House star died in January of this year from accidental head trauma. He was 65. During Monday (12 September) night’s awards show, the evening honoured Saget, Betty White, and Sidney Poitier, among others, in its In Memoriam section – which honours notable TV figures who have died since the previous year’s ceremony.Reacting to the touching moment, Rizzo shared the Emmys clip on her Instagram story, writing: “I’ve been a wreck all day waiting for...
Emmys slammed for leaving Olivia Newton-John out of ‘In Memoriam’ segment
The Emmys awards show has been criticised for failing to include Australian icon Olivia Newton-John in their ‘In Memoriam’ segment for actors. The 74th Primetime Emmy Award, which were held today, honoured actors Betty White, Bob Saget, Sidney Poitier and James Caan in the actor’s ‘In Memoriam’ segment, but Newton-John wasn’t mentioned. However, a spokesperson for the Emmys told Fox News Digital that Olivia Newton-John was featured in the Creative Arts “In Memoriam” category that honors music and composers.
'Thank you Bill!' Hader is hailed as the 'only one' masked up at the 2022 Emmys
Hader kept his mask on for the duration of the ceremony, where his show 'Barry' was nominated for 14 awards.
Jason Sudeikis Shouts Out His Kids With Ex Olivia Wilde During Emmys 2022 Speech
Jason Sudeikis had family on his mind during the 2022 Emmys. Taking the stage to celebrate winning the Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series on Sept. 12, the Ted Lasso star gave a heartwarming shoutout to son Otis, 8, and daughter Daisy, 5, who he shares with ex Olivia Wilde. "Thank you again so much," said Sudeikis, who had won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series earlier on in the evening. "Otis, Daisy: I love you very much."
‘Thanks for having me on your show’: Quinta Brunson shares card from Abbott Elementary ‘pupil’ after Emmy win
Quinta Brunson has shared a card she received from one of the children on Abbott Elementary after the show’s multiple wins at the Emmys. Brunson, who also created the ABC sitcom, plays teacher Janine Teagues among an ensemble cast of teachers and other members of the school faculty.Though set in an elementary school, the programme is mainly focused on interactions between the adult staff characters.At the Emmy Awards on Monday (12 September), Abbott Elementary scored three wins, including Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series and Outstanding Supporting Actress, which went to Sheryl Lee Ralph.On Thursday (15 September), Brunson shared...
