Florida State

Salon

Americans are told to make "sacrifices" — but those at the top never have to

This piece originally appeared on TomDispatch. In the American ethos, sacrifice is often hailed as the chief ingredient for overcoming hardship and seizing opportunity. To be successful, we're assured, college students must make personal sacrifices by going deep into debt for a future degree and the earnings that may come with it. Small business owners must sacrifice their paychecks so that their companies will continue to grow, while politicians must similarly sacrifice key policy promises to get something (almost anything!) done.
CBS Boston

Keller: DeSantis's Vineyard migrant stunt makes immigration crisis worse

BOSTON - What if, at the height of the pandemic, a state with a high rate of vaccination and masking - like, say, Massachusetts - decided to send a message to states like Florida with a laissez-faire attitude toward public safety by shipping some of the unvaccinated down to Tallahassee and dumping them in the middle of the tailgating before a Florida State Seminoles football game? After all, to paraphrase the vile statement of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis's spokeswoman about Wednesday's dumping of migrant families at the Martha's Vineyard airport, Florida has been "incentivizing" the spread of COVID through their self-designation...
Lakeland Gazette

Florida’s minimum wage is set to rise to $11 an hour

Despite solid job opportunities and low unemployment, inflation has affected the costs of living and caused financial hardship across the Sunshine State. Florida’s minimum wage is set to rise to $11 an hour starting September 30th. The new minimum wage should help low-paid workers navigate the new financial conditions.
Lakeland Gazette

State Attorney’s Office Citizens Academy Opportunity

The State Attorney’s Office is now accepting applications for their Annual Citizens Academy. Participants will meet every Tuesday night, at the main courthouse in Bartow, from 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. for seven weeks, beginning on September 20, 2022, and concluding on November 8, 2022. The deadline for applications is September 6th.
Lakeland Gazette

Letter: A Humane Path Forward for Polk County

News reports in recent months paint a clear picture that Polk County has reached a crossroads in its approach to animal protection and cat management, with two distinct paths forward. One option – continuing to kill cats and kittens – would reinforce Polk County’s reputation as one of Florida’s deadliest areas for animals and further lose the trust of the community. The other option is to pursue humane, evidence-based nonlethal policies for cats that will save taxpayer dollars, as well as assure residents that Polk County is evolving and improving for animals and people alike. This is, of course, an easy choice to make.
Lakeland Gazette

Political theater at its worse

Despite his big show and talk, the migrants awaiting asylum hearings that Disaster DeSantis flew to Martha’s Vineyard were from San Antonio, Texas, not Florida. Your tax dollars are squandered for a re-election gimmick while teachers remain woefully underpaid ranking 46 of all states in this vacation paradise where they pay year-round tourist prices.
HeySoCal

LA federal judge orders changes at jail inmate reception center

A federal judge has signed off on a temporary restraining order addressing what the American Civil Liberties Union called “abysmal” conditions at the Los Angeles County jail system’s booking center, where mentally ill detainees were reportedly kept shackled to chairs for days at a time and others were crammed together, sleeping head-to-foot on concrete floors, according to court documents obtained Saturday.
Lakeland Gazette

Lakeland Gazette

