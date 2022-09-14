ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Related
beckershospitalreview.com

Woman charged with making fake bomb threat against Boston Children's

A Westfield, Mass., woman has been charged in connection with a fake bomb threat made against Boston Children's Hospital in late August, the Justice Department announced Sept. 15. According to charging documents, Catherine Leavy, 37, allegedly made the fake bomb threat as federal agents began investigating threats made against the...
WESTFIELD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Cyberattack#Iranian#The Justice Department
beckershospitalreview.com

AHA to Congress: Expedite visas for nurses to boost workforce

The American Hospital Association issued a statement Sept. 14 urging the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Immigration, Citizenship and Border Safety to take steps to improve the immigration process to alleviate the U.S. healthcare worker shortage. The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated workforce shortages at hospitals due to the physical and emotional...
IMMIGRATION
beckershospitalreview.com

End of pandemic 'in sight,' WHO says: 4 COVID-19 updates

Globally, new weekly COVID-19 deaths have reached their lowest point since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, according to the World Health Organization's latest epidemiological report. For the week ending Sept. 11, 11,000 deaths were reported, marking a 22 percent decrease from the previous week. Newly reported global...
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Iowa nurse fired for incorrectly administering monkeypox shots

An on-call nurse in Iowa has been fired after improperly administering monkeypox vaccines to Polk County residents, the Des Moines Register reported Sept. 14. The Polk County Health Department said Cheryl Sondall, RN, who worked for the department for several years and received proper training, failed to follow protocol when administering the shot to five patients during a clinic Sept. 6, according to the report.
POLK COUNTY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy