Average base salaries for 18 physician specialties
Average base salaries offered to physicians tracked in the "2022 Review of Physician and Advanced Practitioner Recruiting Incentives" released by AMN Healthcare's physician recruiting division Merritt Hawkins were lowest among pediatricians and highest among orthopedic surgeons. The review is based on a representative sample of 2,695 permanent physician and advanced...
'As full as we've ever been': Respiratory illnesses burden US children's hospitals
Children's hospitals in the U.S. are experiencing unseasonable capacity issues amid an influx of children sick with flu, enterovirus and respiratory syncytial virus. "It's kind of the triple whammy, to be honest with you right now. We're seeing enterovirus, we're seeing influenza, we're seeing RSV — thankfully we're not seeing very much COVID right now," Mark Kline, MD, chief medical officer at Children's Hospital New Orleans, told WVUE Fox 8 Sept. 14.
Physicians
Children's Hospital of Philadelphia offers the best clinical training in pediatrics, according to Doximity's 2022 to 2023 Residency Navigator. The ranking system, released July 25, gives medical students insights from physicians on residency programs nationwide and consists of over 300,000 reviews and ratings from more than 125,000 verified residents and alumni.
75 academic medical center CFOs to know | 2022
By combining patient care, education, and research and innovation, academic medical centers play a valuable role in the healthcare system today. Here are 75 CFOs of academic medical centers and health systems across the country. Note: Members of this list do not pay and cannot pay for inclusion. Contact Laura...
Implementing solutions physicians deserve for mental health and wellbeing
In commemoration of National Physicians Suicide Awareness Day, The Physicians Foundation, Dr. Lorna Breen Heroes Foundation, and #FirstRespondersFirst collaborated to raise awareness and promote fundamental changes in how society views physician mental health and burnout rates, according to a Sept. 15 news release. The COVID-19 pandemic took a significant toll...
Executive Moves
The following hospital and health system executive moves have been reported by Becker's Hospital Review since Sept. 12:. 1. Lisa Powell was selected as senior vice president and chief human potential officer of Tacoma, Wash.-based MultiCare Health System. 2. Mike Mudd was named COO of Rogers-based Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas.
RWJBarnabas Health opens innovation center to study promising digital health tools
New Brunswick, N.J.-based Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School have opened a Center for Innovation that will focus initially on digital health and cardiovascular disease. The center, part of West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health, will bring together clinicians, researchers and industry professionals from a...
3 guarantees travel nurses would need from their hospitals to return
Some travel nurses who left full-time hospital jobs during the pandemic have no plans to return. But there is a subset of reachable nurses who say they would consider returning to a full-time bedside role if hospitals made certain guarantees. Hospitals heavily relied on travel nurses when the novel coronavirus...
Amazon, Cleveland Clinic + others urge Senate to expand telehealth flexibilities
Amazon joined hundreds of provider groups, hospitals and virtual care companies to send a joint letter to the U.S. Senate to pass a two-year extension of telehealth policies that were enacted at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The letter, sent by a group of 375 organizations on Sept. 13,...
Physician burnout is a patient safety hazard, study suggests
Physician burnout is associated with a reduction in care quality, a Sept. 14 study published in The BMJ found. "Burnout is not just a question of personal wellbeing or career satisfaction - it is a matter of patient safety," Latifa Patel, MD, chair of the British Medical Association's representative body, told Bloomberg Sept. 14. "Tired, undervalued and understrength doctors cannot work to the best of their abilities and these figures throw into disturbing relief what that means for patient care."
10 systems seeking supply chain leaders
Here are 10 health systems and hospitals that posted job listings seeking supply chain expertise in the last week. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order. 1. Baptist Health, based in San Antonio,. a supply...
Sept. 17 is World Patient Safety Day: 3 things to know
Medication safety is the core focus of the World Health Organization's 2022 World Patient Safety Day, held annually on Sept. 17. 1. WHO implemented the global public health day in 2019 to increase awareness of key patient safety issues. 2. Every year, the WHO selects a different theme for Patient...
Cardiac medical device company opens $42M plant
Terumo Cardiovascular, an Ann Arbor, Mich.-based medical devicemaker that specializes in cardiac and vascular surgery products, has opened a $42 million, 157,000-square-foot facility in Costa Rica. It's the first company to manufacture this equipment in the country, according to a Sept. 15 news release. Operations serving American and Australian companies...
American Cancer Society awards $2.1M to Montefiore Einstein Cancer Center
The American Cancer Society awarded Montefiore Einstein Cancer Center more than $2.1 million to support cancer research and reduce barriers to cancer care, Cision PR Newswire reported Sept. 15. The largest grants — $792,000 and $660,000 — support lung cancer research led by Haiying Cheng, MD, PhD, and Kira Gritsman,...
12% of cancer survivors live in poverty
Twelve percent of cancer survivors live in poverty, leading to poor health outcomes and an inability to see doctors because of the cost, researchers at the Augusta-based Medical College of Georgia and the Georgia Cancer Center at Augusta University found. Many cancer treatments can cost $100,000 or more. Researchers found...
Viewpoint: Stop treating nurses like selfless mothers
Advocating for better working conditions is an especially challenging task for nurses, as they are battling a long history of sexism and false notions about the profession, Stephen Mihm, PhD, wrote in an op-ed published Sept. 16 in Bloomberg. "A century's worth of sentimental blather about nursing as selfless women's...
PTSD common in parents of kids with severe heart conditions, Stanford study finds
Nearly half of parents with children who have a serious heart condition meet the criteria for post-traumatic stress disorder, a Stanford Medicine study found. The research focused on families whose child or teen received a cardioverter defibrillator, a surgically implanted device that detects dangerously irregular heart rhythms and provides a small shock to correct them.
End of pandemic 'in sight,' WHO says: 4 COVID-19 updates
Globally, new weekly COVID-19 deaths have reached their lowest point since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, according to the World Health Organization's latest epidemiological report. For the week ending Sept. 11, 11,000 deaths were reported, marking a 22 percent decrease from the previous week. Newly reported global...
The job of a cancer center CIO: Precision medicine, 'high-end' automation, lots of data
As CIO of one of the nation's largest cancer centers, City of Hope's Beth Lindsay-Wood is on the front lines of precision medicine, employing vast amounts of data to deliver individualized, targeted care to patients. "How do we customize cancer care, based on your genetics, based on your environment, all...
Why gender is at the heart of the matter for cardiac illness
Heart diseases are still chronically misdiagnosed or underdiagnosed in women. With depressing regularity, we see stories of women failed by the health system when they come to hospitals with the symptoms of a heart attack. As a professor of cardiac science with 40 years’ experience, for me it has been a frustrating journey to get to the real cause of this problem: a combination of professional, systemic and technical biases. The experiences of individual patients are complex to analyse and interpret, but now we can view these effects on a much bigger scale.
