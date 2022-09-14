Children's hospitals in the U.S. are experiencing unseasonable capacity issues amid an influx of children sick with flu, enterovirus and respiratory syncytial virus. "It's kind of the triple whammy, to be honest with you right now. We're seeing enterovirus, we're seeing influenza, we're seeing RSV — thankfully we're not seeing very much COVID right now," Mark Kline, MD, chief medical officer at Children's Hospital New Orleans, told WVUE Fox 8 Sept. 14.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 1 DAY AGO