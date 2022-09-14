Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
ISP: man accused of drunk driving with 1-year-old child in car
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — An Indiana man was arrested Saturday night for alleged reckless driving and operating a vehicle while intoxicated with his 1-year-old daughter, according to Indiana State Police. An Indiana State Trooper clocked 28-year-old Coleman Sheridan going 90 mph on Interstate 69 just east of Evansville...
14news.com
ISP: Newburgh man arrested for driving impaired with child in car
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A Newburgh man was arrested Saturday night after Indiana State Police troopers say he was driving under the influence. According to a press release, an ISP trooper clocked the man’s vehicle at 90 mph on I-69 near Morgan Avenue. Officials with ISP say the...
Vincennes car vs pedestrian crash sends teen to hospital
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A 16-year-old Vincennes boy was flown to a hospital following a car vs pedestrian incident Thursday. According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred at 4:45 p.m. Thursday about 100 feet north of the Hart Street overpass on US 41 on the southeast side of Vincennes. The Sheriff […]
14news.com
EFD: 4 people taken to hospital after four-vehicle crash on E. Columbia St.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that crews were sent in response to a crash involving two moving cars and two parked cars on Saturday night. Dispatch says the crash happened near the intersection of Columbia Street and Linwood Avenue. They say the call originally came in around...
wevv.com
Teen seriously injured after being hit by vehicle on Highway 41 in Knox County
A teenage boy was seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle in Knox County, Indiana. The Knox County Sheriff's Office says it happened on Thursday afternoon around 4:45 p.m. According to KCSO, a 16-year-old boy was crossing the southbound lane of US 41 when he was struck by a...
USCO: Fraud suspect dead after crash
UNION COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – The Union County Sheriff’s Office said a fraud suspect died after her vehicle jumped a levy. Deputies said it all started with a fraud investigation in Morganfield when the suspect drove off. Deputies said that Morganfield police tried to pursue her for several miles, but the woman got away. We’re […]
Indiana’s Haunted Purple Head Bridge Legend Will Make You Shiver with Fear
Old bridges just have a kind of creep factor that sends chills down your spine. Maybe, it's because of the way they look, rusty worn out, abandoned, and decayed. Or, maybe it's the things that happened to those on the bridge that gives it a dark, ominous aura. When I think about it, it's probably a little bit of both. I get chills just thing about it.
Couple delivers baby on side of Indiana highway
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. — When Emily Waddell realized she might be going into labor, she called her husband home and they headed for the hospital. "Even at that point, I told him whenever I told him to come home, I wasn't even positive like the baby was coming," she said. "My contractions were 8 minutes apart. Then 35 minutes later, we had a baby on our hands."
wevv.com
Newburgh man flown to hospital after crash in Kentucky
A Newburgh, Indiana man was flown to the hospital with injuries after a serious crash that happened in Kentucky on Wednesday morning. The Kentucky State Police says troopers were called to a crash on US 641 in Lyon County just before 9 a.m. Wednesday. KSP says the initial investigation indicates...
vincennespbs.org
Teen Seriously Injured in Car vs. Pedestrian Accident
A 16-year old Vincennes male has been seriously injured after being struck by a car in Vincennes. The Knox County Sheriff’s Department says the accident happened around 4:45pm on US41 South, just 100 feet north of the Hart Street overpass. Police say the teen was crossing the southbound lane...
4-vehicle crash shuts down part of Columbia Street
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Central Dispatch says an accident with injuries has shut down part of a busy street Saturday night. We’re told the call came in around 8:14 p.m. When officers arrived on Columbia Street, they came across a four vehicle accident. Dispatch tells us it appeared one of the cars involved may […]
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
Dillion Baugh, 29, of Washington, was arrested on 3 counts of Battery with Bodily Injury to a Public Safety Officer and a count of Battery Against a Public Safety Official. Bond was set at $100,000. Lacey Stewart, 24, of Sandborn, was arrested on a count of failure to appear. Bond...
OPD: Umpire assaulted on South Griffith Avenue
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) says on September 15, at 6:04 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of South Griffith Avenue for an assault against an umpire. Witnesses reportedly told police that Craig Crawford, who was an umpire during a baseball game, had been struck by an intoxicated person. Officers on scene […]
wbiw.com
Father arrested on felony charge for neglect of a dependant causing death
POSEY CO. – A death investigation conducted by the Indiana State Police and Mt. Vernon Police has resulted in the arrest of a 26-year-old Mt. Vernon father. On Thursday, September 8th, at approximately 7:49 a.m., Posey County 911 Dispatch received a call from a residence located at 405 East 5th Street in Mt. Vernon requesting an ambulance for an unresponsive ten-month-old child.
14news.com
Man displaced by Weinbach explosion reports theft at property
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Thieves are apparently targeting people who were displaced by the explosion on Weinbach Ave. A police report was made after a victim says items were taken from his garage, including a pricey bicycle. We’re told officials found a cut in the chain link fence around the...
Indiana man facing child neglect charges after 9-month-old daughter’s death
MOUNT VERNON, Ind. — An Indiana father has been charged with neglect of a dependent causing death after his nine-month-old daughter died Sept. 8. Troopers with the Indiana State Police responded just before 8 a.m. to a call of an unresponsive infant at a Mount Vernon residence, but the child died a short while later at an area hospital, WFIE reported.
Indiana project aims to save rare endangered species
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WEHT) — Wildlife biologists in Indiana have been making efforts to save an endangered species found in the state, and now they’ll have a little more help. The Indiana Division of Fish & Wildlife says they have been a longstanding partner with Purdue University in the effort to research and recover Indiana’s […]
14news.com
EPD: Traffic stop turns into chase, ends with stolen vehicle found
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police say a traffic stop led to a chase near Burdette and Covert Avenues on Thursday evening. The chase happened at around 7 p.m. Police say officers pulled the car over, and two people inside got out and ran away. Officers say they caught the passenger, but the driver is still on the loose.
lite987whop.com
Local airport hosts Wings and Wheels car and plane show
The Hopkinsville-Christian County Airport was bustling with activity Saturday as it hosted the Wings and Wheels car and plane show. Mark Boyd organizes the annual event and says it’s a family-friendly activity that exposes more folks to the youth programs offered by the airport. He says the airport wants...
wevv.com
Woman accused of purse nabbing, spending $1,800 on stolen credit card in Evansville
The Evansville Police Department says it's looking for the woman you see here in connection to a theft investigation. EPD says the investigation started back on July 20, when a woman reported that her purse had been stolen with several credit cards inside. Later that same day, police say the...
