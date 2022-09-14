ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
beckershospitalreview.com

75 academic medical center CFOs to know | 2022

By combining patient care, education, and research and innovation, academic medical centers play a valuable role in the healthcare system today. Here are 75 CFOs of academic medical centers and health systems across the country. Note: Members of this list do not pay and cannot pay for inclusion. Contact Laura...
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

6 cardiologists on the move

Six cardiologists who have stepped into new roles since Sept. 1:. Ali Azizzadeh, MD, an internationally recognized vascular surgeon at Los Angeles-based Cedars-Sinai, has been appointed associate dean of faculty affairs. New York City-based NYU Langone Health named Sunil Rao, MD, director of interventional cardiology and director of the NYU...
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

UVA Cancer Center awarded $12M for tumor growth research

Charlottesville-based University of Virginia was awarded $12 million from the NIH National Cancer Institute, NBC 29 reported Sept. 14. The money will support tumor growth research. "We have a fantastic School of Medicine and a fantastic School of Engineering in one place because we have people who are good at...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
beckershospitalreview.com

Nashville General names medical director for Nashville Healthcare Center at Bordeaux

Nashville (Tenn.) General Hospital has named Aladraine Sands, MD, the new medical director for Nashville Healthcare Center at Bordeaux, The Tennessee Tribune reported Sept. 15. Dr. Sands' specialty is primary care and internal medicine. She also provides well-women exams and COPD treatments. She is a graduate of Baltimore-based John Hopkins...
NASHVILLE, TN
State
Maryland State
State
Vermont State
beckershospitalreview.com

Where health systems will focus innovation spend next

Becker's recently invited hospital and health system chief innovation officers to share their proudest innovations. Now, to look ahead, we asked them where they see hospitals and health systems focusing their projects and investments in the future. Note: Their responses have been lightly edited for clarity. Roy Rosin. Chief Innovation...
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

Physicians

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia offers the best clinical training in pediatrics, according to Doximity's 2022 to 2023 Residency Navigator. The ranking system, released July 25, gives medical students insights from physicians on residency programs nationwide and consists of over 300,000 reviews and ratings from more than 125,000 verified residents and alumni.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
beckershospitalreview.com

Executive Moves

The following hospital and health system executive moves have been reported by Becker's Hospital Review since Sept. 12:. 1. Lisa Powell was selected as senior vice president and chief human potential officer of Tacoma, Wash.-based MultiCare Health System. 2. Mike Mudd was named COO of Rogers-based Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas.
HEALTH SERVICES
Person
Alison Brown
Person
Thomas Jefferson
beckershospitalreview.com

Keck Medicine names system's first chief diversity and inclusion officer

Keck Medicine of the University of Southern California named Shannon Bradley the health system's first chief diversity and inclusion officer, according to a Sept. 15 news release. Previously, Ms. Bradley served as the assistant vice president and division director of diversity, equity and inclusion for HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division...
LOS ANGELES, CA
beckershospitalreview.com

Top 10 preventive medicine residency programs, ranked by physicians

Boston University's Medical Center Public Health and General Preventive Medicine offers the best clinical training in preventive medicine, according to Doximity's 2022 to 2023 Residency Navigator. The ranking system, released July 25, gives medical students insights from physicians on residency programs nationwide and consists of over 300,000 reviews and ratings...
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Average base salaries for 18 physician specialties

Average base salaries offered to physicians tracked in the "2022 Review of Physician and Advanced Practitioner Recruiting Incentives" released by AMN Healthcare's physician recruiting division Merritt Hawkins were lowest among pediatricians and highest among orthopedic surgeons. The review is based on a representative sample of 2,695 permanent physician and advanced...
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

5 leaders' strategies to hire, retain pharmacy workers

With Walgreens offering bonuses up to $75,000 and pharmacists anonymously citing staffing shortages as a factor in pharmacy incidents, health system pharmacy leaders have faced struggles with recruiting enough workers — especially pharmacy technicians. Here's what five pharmacy executives told Becker's were their solutions for mitigating the pharmacy worker...
ECONOMY
beckershospitalreview.com

3 guarantees travel nurses would need from their hospitals to return

Some travel nurses who left full-time hospital jobs during the pandemic have no plans to return. But there is a subset of reachable nurses who say they would consider returning to a full-time bedside role if hospitals made certain guarantees. Hospitals heavily relied on travel nurses when the novel coronavirus...
TRAVEL
beckershospitalreview.com

10 systems seeking supply chain leaders

Here are 10 health systems and hospitals that posted job listings seeking supply chain expertise in the last week. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order. 1. Baptist Health, based in San Antonio,. a supply...
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

Implementing solutions physicians deserve for mental health and wellbeing

In commemoration of National Physicians Suicide Awareness Day, The Physicians Foundation, Dr. Lorna Breen Heroes Foundation, and #FirstRespondersFirst collaborated to raise awareness and promote fundamental changes in how society views physician mental health and burnout rates, according to a Sept. 15 news release. The COVID-19 pandemic took a significant toll...
MENTAL HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Average signing bonuses for 5 most recruited providers

Signing bonuses offered to physicians tracked in the "2022 Review of Physician and Advanced Practitioner Recruiting Incentives" released by AMN Healthcare's physician recruiting division Merritt Hawkins averaged $31,000, up from $29,656 the year prior. Signing bonuses offered to nurse practitioners and physician assistants tracked in the review averaged $9,000, up...
ECONOMY
beckershospitalreview.com

12% of cancer survivors live in poverty

Twelve percent of cancer survivors live in poverty, leading to poor health outcomes and an inability to see doctors because of the cost, researchers at the Augusta-based Medical College of Georgia and the Georgia Cancer Center at Augusta University found. Many cancer treatments can cost $100,000 or more. Researchers found...
AUGUSTA, GA
beckershospitalreview.com

CIOs look forward to Big Tech, digital health collaborations

CIOs are actively reviewing Big Tech and digital health companies' portfolios to see where they can form a partnership. These partnerships range from creating new IT products, to helping health systems build out new systems that can unlock innovation and bring more value to the way they deliver care. Becker's...
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

RWJBarnabas Health opens innovation center to study promising digital health tools

New Brunswick, N.J.-based Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School have opened a Center for Innovation that will focus initially on digital health and cardiovascular disease. The center, part of West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health, will bring together clinicians, researchers and industry professionals from a...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ

