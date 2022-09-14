Read full article on original website
Biggest Regrets From the 2022 MLB Trade Deadline
Pretty much every Major League Baseball team regrets something it did or did not do at the trade deadline on August 2. But some of those regrets are bigger than others. Could the New York Mets and Chicago White Sox have done more to improve their rosters ahead of the deadline? Absolutely. But their crosstown rivals are on this list for two trades that haven't panned out (Yankees) and a non-trade that never made sense to any of us (Cubs).
Albert Pujols Hits Career HR No. 698; 2 Shy of Joining Bonds, Aaron, Ruth with 700
Albert Pujols' odds of reaching 700 career home runs keep getting better. The St. Louis Cardinals slugger hit his 698th homer in the sixth inning of Friday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Pujols is only two homers away from joining Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755) and Babe Ruth (714)...
Yankees' Frankie Montas to Get MRI on Shoulder Injury; 'Optimistic' It's Not Serious
New York Yankees pitcher Frankie Montas will have an MRI on his shoulder after experiencing discomfort following Friday's start against the Milwaukee Brewers. Per Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Montas said he's "optimistic" the injury isn't anything serious. Montas was pulled from the start after allowing four hits,...
Ranking Dodgers Star Trea Turner's Potential Landing Spots Ahead of MLB Free Agency
With mere weeks standing between him and a date with Major League Baseball's free-agent market, Trea Turner just made it easier to speculate about where he'll end up. Though the Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop told Bill Plunkett of the Orange County-Register that "everything is in play" for his free agency, the Boynton Beach, Florida, native and former Washington National was also transparent about his fondness for the East Coast:
Mets' Starling Marte: 'Good' Chance for Return from Finger Injury Before Playoffs
New York Mets outfielder Starling Marte told reporters Saturday's that there's a "good possibility" he'll return from a finger injury before the postseason begins. Marte was placed on the 10-day injured list with a partial non-displaced fracture in his right middle finger last weekend. Marte suffered the injury in a...
GAME PREVIEW: Rangers vs. Rays Series Finale
Texas concludes a three-game road series with the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday afternoon at Tropicana Field.
NBPA Executive Director Tamika Tremaglio Calls on NBA to Ban Robert Sarver for Life
NBPA executive director Tamika Tremaglio is calling on the NBA to ban Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver for life after an investigation found he "engaged in conduct that clearly violated common workplace standards." Tremaglio told ESPN's Malika Andrews during an appearance on NBA Today:. "We are absolutely calling for that....
Ryan Arcidiacono Signs Knicks Contract Ahead of Training Camp; Terms Not Disclosed
The New York Knicks announced Saturday they re-signed point guard Ryan Arcidiacono. The team didn't disclose the terms of the contract. Arcidiacono made 10 appearances for the Knicks in 2021-22, averaging 1.6 points and 0.4 assists. He's entering his sixth season in the NBA. The 28-year-old's alma mater might have...
