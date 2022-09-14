ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biggest Regrets From the 2022 MLB Trade Deadline

Pretty much every Major League Baseball team regrets something it did or did not do at the trade deadline on August 2. But some of those regrets are bigger than others. Could the New York Mets and Chicago White Sox have done more to improve their rosters ahead of the deadline? Absolutely. But their crosstown rivals are on this list for two trades that haven't panned out (Yankees) and a non-trade that never made sense to any of us (Cubs).
Ranking Dodgers Star Trea Turner's Potential Landing Spots Ahead of MLB Free Agency

With mere weeks standing between him and a date with Major League Baseball's free-agent market, Trea Turner just made it easier to speculate about where he'll end up. Though the Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop told Bill Plunkett of the Orange County-Register that "everything is in play" for his free agency, the Boynton Beach, Florida, native and former Washington National was also transparent about his fondness for the East Coast:
NBPA Executive Director Tamika Tremaglio Calls on NBA to Ban Robert Sarver for Life

NBPA executive director Tamika Tremaglio is calling on the NBA to ban Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver for life after an investigation found he "engaged in conduct that clearly violated common workplace standards." Tremaglio told ESPN's Malika Andrews during an appearance on NBA Today:. "We are absolutely calling for that....
