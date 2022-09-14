ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why UPS Stock Is Falling After Hours

United Parcel Service Inc UPS shares are trading lower in Thursday's after-hours session after FedEx Corp FDX shares fell 15% on the company's preliminary results. FedEx said its fiscal first-quarter results were adversely impacted by global volume softness that accelerated in the final weeks of the quarter. The company now...
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Studio City Intl Hldgs MSC shares moved upwards by 18.2% to $1.82 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $350.5 million. Secoo Holding SECO shares rose 11.84% to $0.37. Trading volume for Secoo Holding's stock is 693.4K as of 13:30 EST. This is 162.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $26.1 million.
So Is Dogecoin Heading Back to 5 Cents Or Making A Run To 10 Cents? Survey Says...

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in, or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing: What's Next, Is Dogecoin Heading Back...
Lock In High Dividend Yields While Prices Are Down On These 3 REITs

If history is any indication, one of the best ways to make long-term money in the stock market is by having the courage to buy stocks when they are largely out of favor. This is especially true of dividend stocks because when the prices decline, investors can lock in higher dividend yields for life.
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

During Friday's session, 574 stocks hit new 52-week lows. Alphabet GOOG was the biggest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was First Wave BioPharma FWBI. Aditxt ADTX's stock traded down the lowest,...
How Is The Market Feeling About Faraday Future?

Faraday Future's (NASDAQ:FFIE) short percent of float has risen 8.3% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 21.49 million shares sold short, which is 29.24% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.1 days to cover their short positions on average.
Looking Into Carnival's Recent Short Interest

Carnival's (NYSE:CCL) short percent of float has fallen 3.08% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 99.10 million shares sold short, which is 11.63% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.8 days to cover their short positions on average.
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Altimmune

Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Altimmune ALT stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
S&P 500 Down 0.6%; Crude Oil Falls Sharply

U.S. stocks traded mostly lower toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping over 100 points on Thursday. The Dow traded down 0.03% to 31,126.24 while the NASDAQ fell 0.94% to 11,608.98. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.60% to 3,922.16. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Health care shares...
