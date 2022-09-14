ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Prince of Wales: Investiture for William like 1969 'extremely unlikely'

An investiture ceremony for the new Prince of Wales similar to the event held for his father in 1969 is "extremely unlikely", a former Senedd presiding officer has said. Lord Elis-Thomas said he did not favour "another stunt at Caernarfon Castle". He spoke ahead of the first visit of King...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Page
Person
Gareth Bale
BBC

Prince Harry go stand vigil at Queen coffin in military uniform

Di Queen grandchildren, wey include di Prince of Wales and di Duke of Sussex, go stand vigil around her coffin dis evening as she lie in state for Westminster Hall. Based on King Charles request, Prince Harry go wear military uniform, for di first time since 2020. Prince Harry bin...
U.K.
TheDailyBeast

Prince Harry Feels ‘Excluded,’ ‘Heartbroken,’ and Is Still Feuding With Prince William

Welcome to this special edition of Royalist, The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family, bringing together the latest developments as the world prepares for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral tomorrow, Monday September 19. Subscribe here to get Royalist in your inbox every Sunday.“I just wish they were together”“Heartbroken” and “devastated”: that is how Prince Harry is reportedly feeling after the military uniform he was finally allowed to wear at yesterday’s vigil in front of the queen’s coffin was stripped of her initials. He also feels “excluded” after a week around his royal relations, and the rescinding of a...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nations League#Major League Soccer#Brussels Date#Bbc Radio Wales#Radio Cymru#Bbc Sport#Bst#Bale S Usa#League A Group 4
BBC

Ian Rush: Former Wales striker appointed FAW advisor and ambassador

Ian Rush has been appointed by the Football Association of Wales [FAW] as its advisor and football ambassador. The former Wales, Liverpool and Juventus striker's role will be to promote Welsh football on both the local and global stages. He will be part of Wales' delegation at the 2022 Fifa...
SOCCER
SB Nation

Chatting With The Enemy: Q&A With WAGNH Ahead Of Liverpool FC Women Vs Chelsea

The Liverpool FC Women are finally finally FINALLY getting to kick off their return to the WSL (don’t forget to check out our season preview for Matt Beard’s side). The initial first match of the season away to Reading was postponed due to the death of Queen Elizabeth, so now the Reds will open their return to the top flight this weekend with reigning WSL champions Chelsea.
SOCCER
BBC

G﻿uardiola on Haaland, schedule and Wolves

Pep Guardiola has been speaking to the media before Manchester City’s trip to Wolveson Saturday. Aymeric Laporte is back in training but not ready yet. Kyle Walker is getting better and he will assess on Friday afternoon whether he will be available. Kalvin Phillips is also getting closer. On...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
Qatar
Place
Madrid, Spain
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Queen's funeral: People advised not to set off for lying-in-state

People who wish to view Queen Elizabeth II's lying-in-state have been told it is too late to set off now to see it. With the event being closed at 06:30 BST on Monday, ahead of the funeral, organisers say they will have to close the queue at some point, so do not want people to travel and be disappointed.
U.K.
BBC

Queen's funeral: Irish in Britain reflect on changing relations

It was the Queen's visit to Ireland in 2011 that changed the game for Jackie Ryan-O'Brien's father. He came to London from County Kerry, in the Republic of Ireland, about 60 years ago. Not long after he met Jackie's mother, who was raised in Northern Ireland, in Kilkeel, County Down.
U.K.
ESPN

Real Madrid, Vinicius Junior condemn racist criticism of goal celebration

Real Madrid have condemned racist comments made about their forward Vinicius Junior as the Brazilian star said in a video statement that he won't change his celebration and the critics are bothered by a "victorious black Brazilian in Europe." While appearing as a panellist on a Spanish soccer show Friday,...
WORLD
Nature.com

On the extreme hydrologic events determinants by means of Beta-Singh-Maddala reparameterization

In previous studies, beta-k distribution and distribution functions strongly related to that, have played important roles in representing extreme events. Among these distributions, the Beta-Singh-Maddala turned out to be adequate for modelling hydrological extreme events. Starting from this distribution, the aim of the paper is to express the model as a function of indexes of hydrological interest and simultaneously investigate on their dependence with a set of explanatory variables in such a way to explore on possible determinants of extreme hydrologic events. Finally, an application to a real hydrologic dataset is considered in order to show the potentiality of the proposed model in describing data and in understanding effects of covariates on frequently adopted hydrological indicators.
SCIENCE
BBC

Joe Biden arrives in London for Queen's funeral

US President Joe Biden has arrived in London ahead of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday. Mr Biden is among some 500 heads of state and foreign dignitaries coming to London for a gathering of world leaders not seen for decades. The prime ministers of Canada, Australia and...
WORLD
Variety

Location Innovators Lure Productions With Incentives, Crews and Locales

British Columbia Takes Steps to Tackle Growth It’s estimated that the production workforce in Vancouver, B.C., needs to expand by up to 5% annually, or 1,000 people a year, and those figures are drawn from a study conducted in 2017, before the streaming wars went into high gear. To help accommodate the growth, government-supported independent nonprofit Creative B.C. has launched Creative Pathways, a website featuring listings for 300-plus jobs across 30 different departments, along with training and education sessions and postings for networking events. To further the industry’s Jeddi (Justice, Equity, Decolonization, Diversity, Inclusion) efforts in the region, the organization has...
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

US-UK relations enter new chapter as new PM, king settle in

LONDON (AP) — President Joe Biden arrived in London to pay his respects to Queen Elizabeth II at a time of transition in U.S.-U.K. relations, as both a new monarch and a new prime minister are settling in. The hawkish approach of Prime Minister Liz Truss to Russia and China puts her on the same page as Biden. But the rise of Truss, 47, who once called the relationship “special but not exclusive,” could mark a decidedly new chapter in the trans-Atlantic partnership on trade and more. Of high concern for Biden officials in the early going of Truss’s...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy