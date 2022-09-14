Read full article on original website
ESPN
LIVE Transfer Talk: Cristiano Ronaldo exit could give Manchester United up to £100m for January signings
The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. United spent £225m (€261m) on new...
MLS・
BBC
Prince of Wales: Investiture for William like 1969 'extremely unlikely'
An investiture ceremony for the new Prince of Wales similar to the event held for his father in 1969 is "extremely unlikely", a former Senedd presiding officer has said. Lord Elis-Thomas said he did not favour "another stunt at Caernarfon Castle". He spoke ahead of the first visit of King...
BBC
Arsenal 4-0 Brighton: Beth Mead scores twice as Gunners begin WSL season with comfortable win
Beth Mead scored twice as Arsenal began their Women's Super League campaign with a dominant win against Brighton at a sold-out Meadow Park. Captain Kim Little and forward Stina Blackstenius struck either side of the break before Mead took the tally up to four. The Euro 2022 top scorer became...
BBC
Jesse Marsch: Leeds United manager given one-game touchline ban after red card against Brentford
Leeds boss Jesse Marsch has been banned from the touchline for one game by the Football Association for his behaviour during his side's defeat by Brentford. The American was infuriated after Leeds were denied a penalty on 3 September. Marsch was sent off after urging referee Robert Jones to use...
BBC
Prince Harry go stand vigil at Queen coffin in military uniform
Di Queen grandchildren, wey include di Prince of Wales and di Duke of Sussex, go stand vigil around her coffin dis evening as she lie in state for Westminster Hall. Based on King Charles request, Prince Harry go wear military uniform, for di first time since 2020. Prince Harry bin...
Prince Harry Feels ‘Excluded,’ ‘Heartbroken,’ and Is Still Feuding With Prince William
Welcome to this special edition of Royalist, The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family, bringing together the latest developments as the world prepares for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral tomorrow, Monday September 19. Subscribe here to get Royalist in your inbox every Sunday.“I just wish they were together”“Heartbroken” and “devastated”: that is how Prince Harry is reportedly feeling after the military uniform he was finally allowed to wear at yesterday’s vigil in front of the queen’s coffin was stripped of her initials. He also feels “excluded” after a week around his royal relations, and the rescinding of a...
BBC
Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers vows 'to fight on' - but can he survive?
Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers plans to "fight on", admitting he understands the scrutiny on his job - but can he turn it around?. The Foxes are bottom of the table with just one point from their opening seven games - their worst start since 1983 - following Saturday's 6-2 rout at Tottenham.
WSL kicks off, Ecuador’s World Cup relief, Haaland and more: football countdown – as it happened
Rolling report: Keep up with the latest developments before the WSL kicks off and seven games in England’s top tier this weekend
UEFA・
BBC
Ian Rush: Former Wales striker appointed FAW advisor and ambassador
Ian Rush has been appointed by the Football Association of Wales [FAW] as its advisor and football ambassador. The former Wales, Liverpool and Juventus striker's role will be to promote Welsh football on both the local and global stages. He will be part of Wales' delegation at the 2022 Fifa...
SB Nation
Chatting With The Enemy: Q&A With WAGNH Ahead Of Liverpool FC Women Vs Chelsea
The Liverpool FC Women are finally finally FINALLY getting to kick off their return to the WSL (don’t forget to check out our season preview for Matt Beard’s side). The initial first match of the season away to Reading was postponed due to the death of Queen Elizabeth, so now the Reds will open their return to the top flight this weekend with reigning WSL champions Chelsea.
BBC
Paul Pogba: Juventus midfielder's brother Mathias charged over alleged extortion plot
Mathias Pogba has been charged and detained over an alleged plot to extort money from his brother Paul, the France and Juventus midfielder. Four other people have also been placed under formal investigation for extortion and criminal association, judicial sources told news agencies Reuters and Agence France-Presse. Mathias Pogba's lawyer,...
BBC
Guardiola on Haaland, schedule and Wolves
Pep Guardiola has been speaking to the media before Manchester City’s trip to Wolveson Saturday. Aymeric Laporte is back in training but not ready yet. Kyle Walker is getting better and he will assess on Friday afternoon whether he will be available. Kalvin Phillips is also getting closer. On...
BBC
Queen's funeral: People advised not to set off for lying-in-state
People who wish to view Queen Elizabeth II's lying-in-state have been told it is too late to set off now to see it. With the event being closed at 06:30 BST on Monday, ahead of the funeral, organisers say they will have to close the queue at some point, so do not want people to travel and be disappointed.
Liz Truss faces backlash over plan to lift cap on bankers’ bonuses – as it happened
Latest updates: Kwasi Kwarteng’s plan to lift cap criticised as ‘very bad timing’ during cost of living crisis
BBC
Queen's funeral: Irish in Britain reflect on changing relations
It was the Queen's visit to Ireland in 2011 that changed the game for Jackie Ryan-O'Brien's father. He came to London from County Kerry, in the Republic of Ireland, about 60 years ago. Not long after he met Jackie's mother, who was raised in Northern Ireland, in Kilkeel, County Down.
ESPN
Real Madrid, Vinicius Junior condemn racist criticism of goal celebration
Real Madrid have condemned racist comments made about their forward Vinicius Junior as the Brazilian star said in a video statement that he won't change his celebration and the critics are bothered by a "victorious black Brazilian in Europe." While appearing as a panellist on a Spanish soccer show Friday,...
Nature.com
On the extreme hydrologic events determinants by means of Beta-Singh-Maddala reparameterization
In previous studies, beta-k distribution and distribution functions strongly related to that, have played important roles in representing extreme events. Among these distributions, the Beta-Singh-Maddala turned out to be adequate for modelling hydrological extreme events. Starting from this distribution, the aim of the paper is to express the model as a function of indexes of hydrological interest and simultaneously investigate on their dependence with a set of explanatory variables in such a way to explore on possible determinants of extreme hydrologic events. Finally, an application to a real hydrologic dataset is considered in order to show the potentiality of the proposed model in describing data and in understanding effects of covariates on frequently adopted hydrological indicators.
BBC
Joe Biden arrives in London for Queen's funeral
US President Joe Biden has arrived in London ahead of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday. Mr Biden is among some 500 heads of state and foreign dignitaries coming to London for a gathering of world leaders not seen for decades. The prime ministers of Canada, Australia and...
Location Innovators Lure Productions With Incentives, Crews and Locales
British Columbia Takes Steps to Tackle Growth It’s estimated that the production workforce in Vancouver, B.C., needs to expand by up to 5% annually, or 1,000 people a year, and those figures are drawn from a study conducted in 2017, before the streaming wars went into high gear. To help accommodate the growth, government-supported independent nonprofit Creative B.C. has launched Creative Pathways, a website featuring listings for 300-plus jobs across 30 different departments, along with training and education sessions and postings for networking events. To further the industry’s Jeddi (Justice, Equity, Decolonization, Diversity, Inclusion) efforts in the region, the organization has...
US-UK relations enter new chapter as new PM, king settle in
LONDON (AP) — President Joe Biden arrived in London to pay his respects to Queen Elizabeth II at a time of transition in U.S.-U.K. relations, as both a new monarch and a new prime minister are settling in. The hawkish approach of Prime Minister Liz Truss to Russia and China puts her on the same page as Biden. But the rise of Truss, 47, who once called the relationship “special but not exclusive,” could mark a decidedly new chapter in the trans-Atlantic partnership on trade and more. Of high concern for Biden officials in the early going of Truss’s...
