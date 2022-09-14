VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta County will host a public information session on the courthouse and upcoming referendum on Thursday, Sept. 22. The forum will be held in the main boardroom at the Government Center in Verona, and it’s set to begin at 6:30 p.m. with a presentation starting at 7 p.m. The presentation will include information on both proposals - the one for a courthouse in Verona and in Staunton.

