Harrisonburg, VA

WHSV

JMU men’s soccer drops Sun Belt opener to Georgia State

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison men’s soccer team lost to Georgia State Saturday night in the Dukes’ first-ever Sun Belt match. The Panthers defeated the Dukes, 3-1, at Sentara Park. Tyler Clegg scored JMU’s only goal on a penalty kick in the 44th minute. Justin McLean...
WHSV

Bridgewater dominates NC Wesleyan, improves to 3-0

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Bridgewater College football team remains undefeated in 2022. The Eagles earned a 48-7 road win at N.C. Wesleyan Saturday afternoon in Rocky Mount, North Carolina. Quarterback Jaylen Wood accounted for 161 total yards and two touchdowns for Bridgewater. Six different players found the end zone for BC in the victory.
WHSV

VSP respond to emergency plane landing on I-66

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police said they responded to a report of a small plane making an emergency landing on Interstate 66 near mile marker in Warren County around 10:43 a.m. Saturday morning. A preliminary investigation showed an engine failure in the aircraft. No one was injured. The...
WHSV

Expect to see haze in the sky over the next few days

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - You may have noticed the sky was much more hazy, that’s all thanks to smoke that’s made its way eastward from wildfires out west. Here’s a look at the current wildfires in the west:. Wildfire smoke in the upper levels of the atmosphere...
WHSV

1,000 pounds of pork delivered to Hope Distributed

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - 1,000 pounds of fresh pork products were delivered to Hope Distributed in Harrisonburg on Thursday morning. The pork will be given out to families in need around the area. The delivery was part of Rockingham Cooperatives Pork for the Pantry program which is part of its...
WHSV

Augusta County set to host public information session on courthouse

VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta County will host a public information session on the courthouse and upcoming referendum on Thursday, Sept. 22. The forum will be held in the main boardroom at the Government Center in Verona, and it’s set to begin at 6:30 p.m. with a presentation starting at 7 p.m. The presentation will include information on both proposals - the one for a courthouse in Verona and in Staunton.
WHSV

New roadway construction underway in Staunton

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The latest construction project is underway at Staunton Crossing. The project will extend Crossing Way from Richmond Avenue to Valley Center Drive off of North Frontier Drive. The roadway will be three lanes wide, and it’s set to include a multi-use lane for pedestrians or bikers, a Park and Drive and a transit stop.
WHSV

Open Doors ‘Food Truck Fest’ returns

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Saturday Open Doors brought back its annual Food Truck Fest event. The festival is the shelter’s biggest fundraising event of the year. “We started back in 2015, and it’s grown every single year,” Graham Witt, chair of Open Doors board of directors said.
WHSV

Shenandoah County public safety personnel receive Valor Awards

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Shenandoah County’s Chamber of Commerce hosted its first Valor Public Safety Awards on Thursday. The ceremony highlighted some of the heroic acts of law enforcement, firefighters, and other public safety personnel while showing appreciation for all. ”I am in awe of everything we’ve heard...
WHSV

Fatal plane crash investigation underway in Albemarle Co.

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Investigators are piecing together what caused a fatal plane crash in a wooded area of Albemarle County late Wednesday, September 14. Authorities were a the scene near Plank Road and Stillhouse Creek Road all day Thursday. Virginia State Police say the private, single-engine plane was...
