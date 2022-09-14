Read full article on original website
Related
Kate Middleton's Outfit For The Queen's Procession Contained Hidden Messages
Kate Middleton has long been known as a fashionista, as evidenced by her impeccable taste in clothes — but, from time to time, her sartorial choices contain subliminal messages. There have been multiple instances in the past where the Princess of Wales has chosen to communicate something to the public with her clothing, whether it's a tribute to the country she's visiting or to show her support for a certain cause.
William And Kate Caught Showing PDA Following The Queen's Death
Much was made of the difference in body language between the Prince and Princess of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex when they greeted mourners at Windsor Castle last weekend. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have always been known to show more affection toward one another and this somber occasion was no exception, with the couple holding hands and staying close throughout the visit. Meanwhile, Prince William and Kate Middleton walked further away from one another and only showed a hint of PDA when he placed his hand upon her back at one point.
Meghan Markle And Prince Harry May Have An Unexpected Ally In The Royal Family
The heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II has thrust royal defectors Prince Harry and Meghan Markle back into the warm(?) embrace of his family. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were in the UK when Her Majesty was placed under medical supervision, and, following her passing, they've opted to stay put and honor her memory (via E! News).
Inside The Personal Touches The Queen Added To Her Funeral
As the day of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral draws closer, more details are starting to sharpen into focus — details that the queen had a heavy hand in planning herself. According to the BBC, Queen Elizabeth approved the plans for her funeral long before she died last week (September 8).
RELATED PEOPLE
Prince William and Harry lead Queen’s grandchildren in silent vigil by her coffin
Prince William has lead a vigil by the coffin of his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, alongside her other seven other grandchildren as she lies in state in Westminster Hall.The Prince of Wales was joined by his brother, Prince Harry, ahead of the state funeral on Monday.William led his brother, the Duke of York’s daughters, the Earl of Wessex’s children and the Princess Royal’s children behind them, into the hall.Looking deep in thought and private contemplation, they had their heads bowed as members of the public filed past them.Standing in sombre silence as they bid a personal farewell to...
The Invite List To The Queen's Funeral Includes An Unexpected Hollywood Actor
Amongst the many famous faces who will be attending the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday is the actor Sandra Oh. In an announcement posted to the Canada website, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shared he and his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, would be attending the funeral, along with several other delegates from Canada.
Donald Trump Finally Got An Invite To One Event Surrounding The Queen
Queen Elizabeth II's death has made a profound impact all over the world, with emotional tributes pouring in from kids and adults alike. When the queen died at the age of 96 on September 8, protocols for how she would be honored were already well in place. Queen Elizabeth's 12-day mourning period has been underway in the U.K., including Her Majesty's funeral, which will be held at Westminster Abbey with notable officials in attendance, including President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron, and more, according to People.
Meghan Markle Just Pulled Out Of A Huge Event Featuring A Former First Lady
In a very on-brand move for Meghan Markle, the outspoken feminist was planning to appear at a high-profile event in Los Angeles later this month alongside other very strong women. But the death of the Queen has caused the Duchess of Sussex to have to re-evaluate her participation. First, royal...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Real Reason Prince Harry Has More Medals Than Prince William
All eyes are on the royal family during the entirety of Queen Elizabeth II's period of mourning. On Wednesday, September 14, they reunited to join the procession of Her Majesty's coffin as it was transferred from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall. The queen's children, King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward, were all present, and so were her grandchildren — William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Peter Phillips.
Twitter Can't Stop Showing Their Support For Meghan Markle Amidst Queen Funeral Events
Coverage of the death of Queen Elizabeth II has been extensive all around the globe. In fact, some say it's been too much. The royal family has seemingly been filmed non-stop since news broke of the Queen's heartbreaking death and plans were put in place for the funeral proceedings (via BBC).
Who Was Behind The Decision For Prince Harry To Wear His Military Uniform To Honor The Queen?
It seems that Prince Harry will get to don military dress while mourning Queen Elizabeth II, who died at the age of 96 last week, after all. As Us Weekly reported, the Duke of Sussex was initially prevented from wearing his military uniform at any events honoring the queen, including her funeral.
Meghan Markle's New Media Ally Completely Rips King Charles To Shreds
In late August, New York Magazine's The Cut published a feature on Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex. The roya and writer Allison P. Davis spoke of various things in the interview, especially Meghan's "Archetypes" podcast on Spotify. The podcast has since been put on pause following the death of Queen Elizabeth II (via Metro), in a mark of respect during the U.K.'s mourning period. This period ends for the British public on the day of the queen's funeral (September 19), and seven days after that for members of the royal family, according to Metro.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
David Beckham's Brief Moment By The Queen's Coffin Will Leave You In Tears
The United Kingdom is mourning the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, with thousands of people lining up outside of Westminster Hall and waiting up to 24 hours for the chance to walk past the monarch's coffin. One of those people was none other than former soccer star David Beckham.
An Unexpected Moment By Queen Elizabeth's Coffin Ended In An Arrest
The queues continue to grow in London to see Queen Elizabeth II lying in state at Westminster Hall, with members of the public waiting hours to pay their respects. On September 16, some had the opportunity to see the former monarch's children hold vigil over her coffin, as they did at St. Giles's Cathedral in Edinburgh (via The Guardian). King Charles III, Anne, Princess Royal, Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, and Prince Andrew, Duke of York stood on the catafalque — a raised platform that the queen's coffin is rested upon — standing at its head, foot, and sides with their heads bowed for 15 minutes, according to iNews. This royal act of mourning will be repeated on September 17 by the queen's eight grandchildren.
U.K.・
Prince William Is Set To Receive A Major Royal Inheritance After The Queen's Death
Upon the death of Queen Elizabeth II, many royals were given new titles. Prince William was given the formal titles previously held by the newly appointed King Charles III and is now the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cornwall, per Us Weekly. But beyond titles, the royal family also saw changes to their wallets. Money surrounding the royal family has always been a point of contention — and confusion. Many people, including the British, are unaware of how the royals actually make money and how much they earn, per Oprah Daily. To put it simply, the royals are paid through a mix of private and public money. They also earn money through their estates (which are vast) and inheritances.
Meghan Markle Has Another Big Career Opportunity Put On Hold After The Queen's Death
In an unusual twist of fate, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were already in the U.K. when news broke that Queen Elizabeth II's health was failing (via Newsweek). The Duke of Sussex flew to Balmoral to his grandmother's bedside while Markle stayed behind in London. There is speculation that Markle was originally planning to fly along with her husband but plans changed after it was thought she may be unwelcome, according to Page Six.
Which Royal Family Members Will Queen Elizabeth Be Buried Next To?
After 11 days of official mourning, the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, who died on September 8, will take place on Monday. As reported by New York Times, her coffin will leave Westminster Hall, where she has been lying in state for a public procession between Buckingham Palace and Trafalgar Square, along the Mall. From there, it will be taken to Windsor Castle, the site of her burial.
Why Royal Fans Are Suddenly Talking About Peter Phillips
Fans have followed the royal family's every move since the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8. From Prince William, Prince of Wales, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex's long-awaited reunion to the transfer of power to King Charles III, an array of landmark moments have occurred. However, for the queen's procession, which was held on September 14, royal enthusiasts momentarily shifted their attention to another royal family member. Before the event occurred, a chart was released on social media, showcasing the arrangement of the walk to Westminster Hall.
How Many Times Was The Queen Able To See Prince Harry's Children?
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex happened to be in Britain when Queen Elizabeth II's health took a turn for the worse. However, Prince Harry didn't get to say his goodbyes to the queen because he simply couldn't make it to Scotland in time, per TMZ. In the days since, the duke has presented a united front with his estranged family members, most notably doing a walkabout with Prince William and Kate Middleton, as reported by The Mirror.
Prince Harry Confirms What We Suspected About The Release Of His Upcoming Memoir
Although the mourning period for Queen Elizabeth II appears to be helping heal the tensions between Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and his family, skeptics still think the royals are just temporarily making nice out of respect for their revered mother and grandmother. The naysayers predict that once the queen is laid to rest, things will be back to the status quo between the estranged prince and the senior members of the palace, not to mention Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex.
The List
58K+
Followers
38K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT
The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.https://www.thelist.com/
Comments / 0