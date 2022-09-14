ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Five-star DE Eddrick Houston Was Impressed During Ohio State Visit, Buckeyes Crack Top-10 List for Kam Pringle

By Garrick Hodge
Eleven Warriors
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
FanSided

Ohio State basketball: Buckeye basketball target sets commitment date

Chris Holtmann has done an incredible job with recruiting for the Ohio State basketball program, especially this summer. The 2023 recruiting class for the Buckeye basketball program is one of the top classes in the country right now with Scotty Middleton, Devin Royal, and Austin Parks. Holtmann and the coaching staff are still looking to add to the already loaded 2023 class. In fact, one of their top 2023 targets has set a date for when he will be announcing his commitment.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Took Precautions With Several Banged-Up Buckeyes Against Toledo, But Injuries Concerning Nonetheless Before Big Ten Opener

There were a couple of last-minute modifications to Ohio State’s availability report before kickoff against Toledo. High-profile ones, at that. The Buckeye football program had already announced that 10 players would be unavailable for their Week 3 meeting with the Rockets. But starting safeties Josh Proctor and Tanner McCalister were added to that list when neither one came out in full uniform for final pregame warmups.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Urban Meyer names his biggest early-season surprise ahead of Week 3

Urban Meyer had something to say that might ruffles some feathers in Columbus. The former Ohio State coach said Michigan was his biggest early season surprise Saturday morning on Fox Big Noon Kickoff. Meyer praised his former rival for, despite all the offseason losses, still being able to get off...
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Marvin Harrison Jr. Makes Incredible Catch for Ohio State's Second Touchdown

Another Ohio State game means another week for Marvin Harrison Jr. to make a seemingly impossible catch. The Buckeyes and Rockets were tied at 7-7 when Ohio State orchestrated a drive into the red zone on its second possession of the game. C.J. Stroud took a snap from Luke Wypler but couldn't find a receiver open in the end zone. Then Stroud saw Harrison make a break toward the front left pylon, tossed a pass his direction and let the second-year receiver do the rest.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State is One of Eight FBS Teams Yet to Force A Turnover, But Jim Knowles Confident They’ll Come “As Guys Get More Comfortable In the System”

Ohio State’s defense has impressed in many ways through the first two games of Jim Knowles’ tenure as defensive coordinator, but creating turnovers isn’t one of them. Despite ranking among the top 25 total, scoring and rushing defenses in the country, the Buckeyes are one of just eight FBS teams that has yet to tally a takeaway two weeks into the season, along with Alabama, Notre Dame, Auburn, Maryland, Fresno State, Army and Temple.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

John Frank and Noah Brown Have Big Days Against Oklahoma 33 Years Apart

Before each game of Ohio State’s football season, we’re taking a look back at the Buckeyes’ history of playing on that date. In 1894, Wittenberg became the first team to play Ohio State on Sept. 17. However, it wasn't the only time the Tigers faced the Buckeyes that season. About four weeks later, the two schools squared off in Springfield marking the first time Ohio State played the same team twice in one season. Wittenberg won both games.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Dylan Raiola off to Successful Start to His Junior Season, Jaystin Gwinn and Tito Glass Enjoy Their OSU Visits

Ohio State’s 2024 quarterback commit is off to a torrid start to his junior season. Five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola has helped lead Chandler High School (Chandler, Arizona) to a 3-0 record to start the year, as the Wolves have outscored their opponents by a combined score of 148-7. Chandler has recently recorded back-to-back shutouts, most recently in a 35-0 win over Notre Dame Prep on Thursday evening. In that game, Raiola threw what seemed like an impossible touchdown to convert, evading several defenders and throwing a dime on the run. As this play progresses, there seems no plausible way it will result in six points. But then it does.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Final Predictions, Thoughts, Questions and Players to Watch in Ohio State’s In-State Bout with Toledo

For the second time in three weeks, Ohio State will play under the lights at Ohio Stadium tonight. The Buckeyes’ second home night game of the year will also serve as its non-conference finale, as Ohio State plays its third and final non-conference game against Toledo on Saturday night in the Shoe. Ohio State is favored to win by more than four touchdowns, but both teams enter the game with 2-0 records this season.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Photos from Ohio State’s 77-21 Victory over Toledo

Ohio State could do nothing wrong offensively on Saturday. The Buckeyes tallied the second-most total offensive yards in school history in a single game during OSU's 77-21 victory over Toledo at Ohio Stadium, the best offensive performance of the season by far. C.J. Stroud was stellar once again, completing 22...
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ryan Day And C.J. Stroud Took Pride in Executing "At A Higher Level" Against Toledo, Day Expects Multiple Injured Players to Return Next Week

Ohio State improved to 3-0 behind the most explosive offensive effort of its season on Saturday. The Buckeyes hung a whopping 77 points and 763 yards of total offense on their in-state adversary, torching the Toledo defense in a 56-point win. The Buckeye defense may have allowed nearly the same amount of points to the Rockets as it did in the first two games combined, but it was of little consequence by game's end.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Julian Fleming Still Game-Time Decisions; Jordan Hancock, Teradja Mitchell And Kamryn Babb Unavailable Against Toledo

For the second straight week, both Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Julian Fleming will be game-time decisions for Ohio State. Smith-Njigba played just 15 snaps in the season opener due to a hamstring injury suffered in the first quarter against Notre Dame, and Fleming hasn't played at all in the first two games after tweaking an injury toward the end of the preseason. Ohio State head coach Ryan Day was optimistic in interviews this week that both Buckeye wideouts could return to action against Toledo.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Looks to Finish Non-Conference Play Strong Against Toledo

7 P.M. – SATURDAY, SEPT. 18. Like last week’s game against Arkansas State, the Buckeyes are favored to win by a substantial margin. They’ve gone 49-0-1 against in-state opponents over the past 100 years. But the Rockets look capable of giving Ohio State at least a somewhat tougher test than the Red Wolves could. And with just one more game to go until conference play begins, Ryan Day doesn’t want his team taking any opponent for granted.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Watch TBDBITL and TBDBITL Alumni Celebrate the 10 Greatest Moments in Ohio Stadium History

Ohio Stadium has hosted its share of great moments. Tonight TBDBITL and TBDBITL alumni performed “The Top 10: Ohio Stadium,” a celebration of the 10 greatest moments in Ohio Stadium history. The bands' playlist included "This Town" by The Michael Stanley Band, "California Dreaming" by the Mamas and the Papas, “Hang on Sloopy,” “Eye of the Tiger" by Survivor, “Beautiful Ohio” as well as other songs.
COLUMBUS, OH

