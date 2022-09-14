Five-star DE Eddrick Houston Was Impressed During Ohio State Visit, Buckeyes Crack Top-10 List for Kam Pringle

Ohio State’s 2024 quarterback commit is off to a torrid start to his junior season. Five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola has helped lead Chandler High School (Chandler, Arizona) to a 3-0 record to start the year, as the Wolves have outscored their opponents by a combined score of 148-7. Chandler has recently recorded back-to-back shutouts, most recently in a 35-0 win over Notre Dame Prep on Thursday evening. In that game, Raiola threw what seemed like an impossible touchdown to convert, evading several defenders and throwing a dime on the run. As this play progresses, there seems no plausible way it will result in six points. But then it does.

