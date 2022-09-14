ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 6

BIDENS BLUNDER
3d ago

And that is all part of the inflation spiral. Higher wages, higher product costs. Biden has really done a number on everyone.

Reply(2)
2
Related
Instawork

How To Earn More to Afford Groceries and Gas in Denver

Getting an extra $3 may seem a trivial amount - but multiply those additional dollars in your income by each hour you work and it can quickly add up. With inflation keeping prices of everything from a gallon of gas to a carton of eggs at high levels, Denver residents can benefit from increasing their wages instantly through Instawork.
DENVER, CO
KRDO

Colorado’s minimum wage to rise again in 2023

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado's minimum wage is set to increase by more than a dollar in 2023. According to the Department of Labor and Employment Division of Labor Standards and Statistics (DLSS), the minimum wage will go from $12.56 per hour to $13.65 an hour, an 8.68% increase. This...
COLORADO STATE
Westword

Colorado Marijuana Prices Reach Record Low

Colorado marijuana prices have dropped to their lowest point since recreational pot sales began in 2014, according to the state Department of Revenue. The DOR's average market rates (AMR) for wholesale marijuana are released every quarter. Despite including "average" in the name, the AMR actually measures median prices of various wholesale marijuana categories, including flower, trim and plant matter allocated for extraction. Two of those categories are now lower than they've ever been since the DOR began tracking such data.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Government
Denver, CO
Business
City
Denver, CO
City
Lakewood, CO
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Business
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
The Denver Gazette

Audit: Dozens of Colorado’s tax deductions, exemptions are underused

Dozens of Colorado’s tax deduction and exemption programs are being underused, with many having absolutely no use at all, according to a new state audit. The Office of the State Auditor released its fifth annual tax expenditure compilation report on Friday, detailing individual evaluations of 48 tax expenditures, including various tax credits, exemptions and deductions. The report completed the office’s first full five-year review cycle, which it has been working on since 2018.
COLORADO STATE
95 Rock KKNN

These Are The 10 Most Affordable Places To Live In Colorado

Nothing is cheap these days - that includes the cost of living. Those who don't actually live in Colorado might see the state as nothing more than a traveler's paradise (and perhaps, specifically for those looking to drop a lot of money), but those who live here (or, at the very least, have visited different parts of the state... and I'm talking beyond Aspen, Denver or *insert popular mountain town here*) know that Colorado, as a whole, has so much to offer.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paula Cole
Colorado Newsline

Heidi Ganahl wants to put existing gas, delivery fees to voters for transportation plan

Heidi Ganahl, the Republican candidate for Colorado governor, laid out a $10 billion infrastructure plan on Thursday that would involve bringing a question to voters over whether to approve already-existing fees, passed through legislation, as taxes. “In May of 2021, (incumbent Gov.) Jared Polis promised that we are finally going to fix the damn roads. […] The post Heidi Ganahl wants to put existing gas, delivery fees to voters for transportation plan appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Inflation#Linus Business#Business Economics#Inflation And Economy#Consumer Price Index#The Federal Reserve#The U S Labor Department#University Of Denver
The Denver Gazette

Polis threatens feds with legal action to thwart Denver gasoline mandate

The Polis administration threatened the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency with legal action over pending plans to impose a more expensive blend of gasoline to reduce ozone pollution in the Denver metro area. In a letter to the EPA, Gov. Jared Polis called it "frustrating" that a federal law governing clean air standards attempts to impose a "decades-old, one-size-fits-all approach" that also "does not accurately account for Colorado’s unique situation."
DENVER, CO
sentinelcolorado.com

HOME STRETCH: Rent prices in Aurora and beyond stabilize, but uncertainty remains

By the end of the year, it’s expected that 2022 will have been one of the best years for apartment construction since the early ’70s. Paired with steadying rental prices, the market is looking slightly less bleak than it has over the last several years for renters, but experts are cautiously optimistic and expect possibly more normalcy in the market next year.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
News Break
Politics
CBS Denver

Jeffco taxpayers can expect TABOR refund checks in the mail soon

On the heels of the statewide TABOR refund checks mailed to taxpayers weeks ago, Jefferson County taxpayers can expect another check in the mail soon. The TABOR amendment requires governments in Colorado to either refund excess revenue to taxpayers or seek ask for voter approval to keep and use those funds. Jefferson County received $17.3 million in revenue above the limit set by TABOR, and will soon refund roughly 213,000 taxpayers in the county. On average, the checks will amount to $80 or less, and 88% of taxpayers will get that amount. The median check amount is $48, which means 50% of people will receive a check for $50 or less. The Jefferson County Treasurers Office asks that people not send checks back, because the county cannot use those funds. 
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy