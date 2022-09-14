Read full article on original website
BIDENS BLUNDER
And that is all part of the inflation spiral. Higher wages, higher product costs. Biden has really done a number on everyone.
Colorado’s Minimum Wage is Increasing in 2023, Are You Here for It?
Colorado is getting a new minimum wage in 2023 and there are varying opinions on the matter. According to a press release from the office of Governor Jared Polis, Colorado will be increasing its minimum wage by 8.68% starting January 1, 2023. Why Is Colorado Increasing the Minimum Wage?. Living...
How To Earn More to Afford Groceries and Gas in Denver
Getting an extra $3 may seem a trivial amount - but multiply those additional dollars in your income by each hour you work and it can quickly add up. With inflation keeping prices of everything from a gallon of gas to a carton of eggs at high levels, Denver residents can benefit from increasing their wages instantly through Instawork.
KRDO
Colorado’s minimum wage to rise again in 2023
DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado's minimum wage is set to increase by more than a dollar in 2023. According to the Department of Labor and Employment Division of Labor Standards and Statistics (DLSS), the minimum wage will go from $12.56 per hour to $13.65 an hour, an 8.68% increase. This...
Westword
Colorado Marijuana Prices Reach Record Low
Colorado marijuana prices have dropped to their lowest point since recreational pot sales began in 2014, according to the state Department of Revenue. The DOR's average market rates (AMR) for wholesale marijuana are released every quarter. Despite including "average" in the name, the AMR actually measures median prices of various wholesale marijuana categories, including flower, trim and plant matter allocated for extraction. Two of those categories are now lower than they've ever been since the DOR began tracking such data.
Audit: Dozens of Colorado’s tax deductions, exemptions are underused
Dozens of Colorado’s tax deduction and exemption programs are being underused, with many having absolutely no use at all, according to a new state audit. The Office of the State Auditor released its fifth annual tax expenditure compilation report on Friday, detailing individual evaluations of 48 tax expenditures, including various tax credits, exemptions and deductions. The report completed the office’s first full five-year review cycle, which it has been working on since 2018.
These Are The 10 Most Affordable Places To Live In Colorado
Nothing is cheap these days - that includes the cost of living. Those who don't actually live in Colorado might see the state as nothing more than a traveler's paradise (and perhaps, specifically for those looking to drop a lot of money), but those who live here (or, at the very least, have visited different parts of the state... and I'm talking beyond Aspen, Denver or *insert popular mountain town here*) know that Colorado, as a whole, has so much to offer.
Four Colorado Cities Make List of Most Expensive Places to Rent
Four Colorado cities have made it onto a list of the most expensive places for renters. While this news is disappointing, it isn't surprising — earlier this year, rent.com reported that renting in parts of the Centennial State could cost you over $2,000 a month. Here's what you need...
117-Year-Old Barn-Style House in Colorado is Pretty Affordable
The housing market has cooled down across the United States, some places more than others, but here in Colorado, although home prices have corrected themselves more in the Denver area, they've started to go down a little in other areas too. While there are a few more deals to be...
Summit Daily News
As COVID-19 rates continue to decline locally; Gov. Polis extends Colorado Disaster Emergency Act to extend federal funding
Summit County’s COVID-19 incidence has continued to decline over the past week. According to the county’s website, its cumulative seven-day incidence rate is about 52 cases per 100,000 people, down from 70 cases last week. From Wednesday, Sept. 7, to Wednesday, Sept. 14, the county totaled 16 new...
Heidi Ganahl wants to put existing gas, delivery fees to voters for transportation plan
Heidi Ganahl, the Republican candidate for Colorado governor, laid out a $10 billion infrastructure plan on Thursday that would involve bringing a question to voters over whether to approve already-existing fees, passed through legislation, as taxes. “In May of 2021, (incumbent Gov.) Jared Polis promised that we are finally going to fix the damn roads. […] The post Heidi Ganahl wants to put existing gas, delivery fees to voters for transportation plan appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
kunc.org
Investors, not homeowners, are buying more and more Colorado homes – and rents are going up
An increasing percentage of homes sold in Colorado and across the country are being bought by investors, according to data released by Stateline, an initiative of the Pew Charitable Trusts. Meanwhile, the higher investor share is driving up rents for many suburban families. In some cases, investors have out-bid potential...
10 Reasons Colorado Residents Want People to Stop Moving to Our State
Pollsters have been calling around Colorado asking residents and voters about the states growing population, and most of the feedback indicated many residents feel the same about growing numbers in the Centennial State. KDVR recently shared data collected from internet surveys and telephone calls that show growing concern over the...
Polis threatens feds with legal action to thwart Denver gasoline mandate
The Polis administration threatened the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency with legal action over pending plans to impose a more expensive blend of gasoline to reduce ozone pollution in the Denver metro area. In a letter to the EPA, Gov. Jared Polis called it "frustrating" that a federal law governing clean air standards attempts to impose a "decades-old, one-size-fits-all approach" that also "does not accurately account for Colorado’s unique situation."
sentinelcolorado.com
HOME STRETCH: Rent prices in Aurora and beyond stabilize, but uncertainty remains
By the end of the year, it’s expected that 2022 will have been one of the best years for apartment construction since the early ’70s. Paired with steadying rental prices, the market is looking slightly less bleak than it has over the last several years for renters, but experts are cautiously optimistic and expect possibly more normalcy in the market next year.
Despite coal stockpiles, long railroad strike could increase Coloradans' electric bills
A Union Pacific engine heads a weekly train from Grand Junction to Montrose.Chuckcars / Flickr. (Across Colorado) Colorado coal mine managers and coal-fired power plant operators are bracing for a potential national railroad strike that would disrupt fossil fuel shipments from western Colorado to utilities in the state.
thecentersquare.com
Polis to EPA: Colorado will ‘pursue any legal options’ to avoid reformulated gas requirement
(The Center Square) – Colorado Gov. Jared Polis’ administration is opposing a federal action triggered by the Denver metro area's ozone levels that would likely mean higher gas prices. In a letter sent Wednesday to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Polis went so far as to warn of...
Polis extends COVID-19 disaster recovery order
The extension keeps Colorado among a small number of states with some type of active COVID-19 emergency order in place.
Daily Record
With Colorado “getting strange,” Michigan may be the place to be as climate changes
People who relocated during the pandemic favored areas at higher risk of disruption due to climate change, but they may come to regret those moves over the long term, futurist Greg Lindsay told a gathering of the Denver Metro Commercial Association of Realtors on Thursday morning. “Americans are moving in...
Denver families in need get emergency inflation relief
(Maria Lin Kim on Unsplash) (Denver, Colo.) Denver will provide grocery store gift cards to up to 4,000 individuals and families experiencing food insecurity resulting from the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and inflation.
Jeffco taxpayers can expect TABOR refund checks in the mail soon
On the heels of the statewide TABOR refund checks mailed to taxpayers weeks ago, Jefferson County taxpayers can expect another check in the mail soon. The TABOR amendment requires governments in Colorado to either refund excess revenue to taxpayers or seek ask for voter approval to keep and use those funds. Jefferson County received $17.3 million in revenue above the limit set by TABOR, and will soon refund roughly 213,000 taxpayers in the county. On average, the checks will amount to $80 or less, and 88% of taxpayers will get that amount. The median check amount is $48, which means 50% of people will receive a check for $50 or less. The Jefferson County Treasurers Office asks that people not send checks back, because the county cannot use those funds.
