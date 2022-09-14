ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams County, PA

local21news.com

$5,000 hotel bill leads to warrant in Cumberland Co.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a man who left a hotel with his girlfriend without paying the remaining $5,000 bill that was owed, according to Lower Allen Township Police Department. Police first investigated the incident on July 28 when they...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Struck in the face during Cumberland Co. robbery, suspect sought

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Upper Allen Police are looking for the culprits responsible for an armed robbery that occurred last night at around 9:30PM. At around 10:30PM, authorities were sent to the parking lot of an apartment complex off of Geneva Drive. After arriving at the scene, officials...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Drug delivery results in death, Lancaster man charged

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Following a preliminary hearing at the Lancaster County Court on September 9, a Lancaster city man faces charges of drug delivery resulting in death, delivery of fentanyl, and criminal use of a communication facility. At the hearing, it was found there was enough evidence to...
LANCASTER, PA
local21news.com

Kangaroo taken from Adams Co. person after trying to sell it on Facebook

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Pennsylvania State Game Wardens have safely seized a kangaroo that was illegally owned by an individual in Adams County. A concerned citizen reportedly contacted the Pennsylvania Game Commission after viewing a Facebook post that showed a kangaroo for sale. Game Wardens say that they...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Man dead after barricading himself in Quarryville residence

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Pennsylvania State Police have resolved the incident in Quarryville where a man fled police and barricaded himself inside his home. The situation first started on September 16, after police were called to check on the welfare of an individual who was seen slumped over the steering wheel of his grey Ford Escape.
QUARRYVILLE, PA
local21news.com

Vehicle sought in connection with York City homicide, police say

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The York City Police Department is requesting assistance locating a silver 2020-2022 Nissan sedan, wanted in relation to the homicide of Lykeem Bethune. This vehicle has tinted windows and moderate damage to the front end, according to police. The driver side front hood is...
YORK, PA
local21news.com

40 gravestones vandalized in York County

EAST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHP) — York County Regional Police are looking for answers following a vandalization incident at Starview Union Cemetery on Codorus Furnace Rd. On Saturday, Sept. 10, between 35-40 headstones were knocked over and broken by vandals, police report. Police ask that anyone with information on...
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

US 322 reopened after multi-vehicle crash, injuries reported

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Police have now reopened US 322 after a multi-vehicle crash occurred earlier today at 4:22PM, according to Dauphin County dispatch. The crash had initially caused a large traffic disruption, closing all lanes eastbound between Penhar Drive and Mushroom Hill Road. At the moment, police have...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Carlisle Police looking for missing juvenile

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The Carlisle Police Department is searching for a missing juvenile, Kazmeer Jaquez. Police say Jaquez was last seen at his residence on September 14, around 8 p.m. Jaquez was wearing a white tank top, light grey shorts, and white croc shoes the last time they...
CARLISLE, PA
local21news.com

New program aims to help struggling Ida survivors

York, PA — One year after the powerful remnants of Hurricane Ida hit parts of Central Pennsylvania, some people are still struggling. A new program is now looking to help. “Boy, this place looks like a mess,” said Daniel Orris, resident at 6940 Detters Mill Road. Over a...
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

New bike lanes in York promote connectivity

York, PA — A welcoming sight for the cycling public in York with a new designated bike route. Today, the City of York cut the ribbon on the new King Street Cycle Track. “We are very excited to finally get this opened up for our residents to make it through the city,” said Chaz Green, York City Director of Public Works.
YORK, PA
local21news.com

It's Raining Mets! | Fall is Coming.. Is Fiona Coming With It?

HARRISBURG, Pa. — This week Meteorologist Steve Knight talks about what we can expect for the 2nd half of September and early October. Plus, as Atlantic Hurricane season starts to heat up, where is Tropical Storm Fiona heading next week and could she impact our weather in Central PA?
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Mostly sunny skies starting our weekend

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Another terrific day is on tap for your Friday with mostly sunny skies and a high temperature around 80. Skies will be mainly clear and it will once again be cool overnight with lows dipping down in to the 50s. WARMER WEEKEND:. The dry and sunny...
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Coolest air since early May arrives tonight

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Tonight will bring the coolest air since early May. A bit chilly by tomorrow morning as lows will be around 50!. Some outlying areas will see upper 40's. A light jacket perhaps?. WARMER WEEKEND:. Warming up this weekend. The dry and sunny conditions will...
