Statesville Record & Landmark
North Iredell secures first win in conference opener versus Foard
NEWTON—North Iredell controlled the ball most of the first half Friday night but still trailed Fred T. Foard 7-6 following Raiders running back Sabino Moreno’s 11-yard touchdown jaunt with 1 minute, 44 seconds remaining in the second quarter. The pendulum was about to swing for good, though. The...
Highlights: Wilmington rallies to win in closing seconds against Hickory
Watch the video for extended highlights from the game.
fox46.com
West Cabarrus football game resumes after fans evacuate bleachers
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A high school football game in Concord was able to resume Friday night after fans evacuated the bleachers, Cabarrus County Schools said on Saturday. West Cabarrus was hosting South Iredell Friday night when in the midst of the game, there was a...
Statesville Record & Landmark
WATCH NOW: ESPN's 'College GameDay' bus stops in Hickory on way to Boone. 'A little bit of our due,' says one fan.
If the game had turned out differently last Saturday, the bright orange bus for ESPN’s "College GameDay" would be en route to College Station, Texas, this week. Instead, the bus was bound for Boone on Thursday with a stop at App State's Hickory campus along the way, said Troy Tuttle, who works in communications for Appalachian State University.
iredellfreenews.com
N.C. Auto Racing Hall of Fame, Town of Mooresville to present Mooresville Motorsports Celebration on October 4
Tuesday, October 4, will be a day of celebration in front of the Charles Mack Citizens Center in downtown Mooresville. IndyCar Champion Rick Mears and Top Fuel Drag Car sensation Doug Herbert will be honored with the dedication of North Carolina Auto Racing Hall of Fame, Walk of Fame sidewalk plaques.
Blake Shelton coming to Greensboro Coliseum
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Country music star Blake Shelton is set to perform in Greensboro next year during his Back to the Honky Tonk Tour. The former “Voice” judge will headline a show on Feb. 23 at the Greensboro Coliseum that will also feature Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean. Tickets will go on sale on […]
WBTV
What happened to the popular Chick-fil-A in Matthews?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios) - If you’ve driven down Independence Boulevard this week, you [may have] noticed the popular Chick-fil-A looks like it’s been leveled by a fierce storm. Piles of rubble, old plastic chairs, scraps of metal, and chunks of concrete litter the corner site near the ABC...
ourdavie.com
Pirate Party Saturday
Young pirates will invade Downtown Mocksville from 10a a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. The Pirate Party scheduled for Sept. 10 was re-scheduled, and youngsters are encouraged to put on their pirate best for a treasure hunt, costume contest, games, magic show and more. Look for the red “X” on storefronts for an adventure inside.
kiss951.com
Charlotte Area Meteorologists Have An Eye On Tropical Storm Fiona
I’m a weather nerd, and hurricane season is here! Charlotte area meteorologists have an eye on Tropical Storm Fiona. Tropical storm Fiona is continuing its westbound journey Thursday morning and should reach part of the Leeward Islands by Friday night. Then it should be arriving in Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands this weekend, the National Hurricane Center said.
ourdavie.com
Put on those dancin’ shoes: Beach concert Saturday evening in Downtown Mocksville
Enjoy the last official Saturday of summer at Summer Beach Days in Downtown Mocksville. This free concert, featuring two bands, will be held on Sept. 17 from 4-8:30 p.m. on West Depot Street. Phatt City will bring on the best in beach, R&B, and dance music when they kick off...
This Restaurant Has The Best Burger In North Carolina
Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best burger restaurants in the country, including this spot in North Carolina.
kiss951.com
Which North Carolina City is the State’s Capital for Cheaters?
Once a cheater, always a cheater? I personally do not think that is the case, but some people beg to differ. Which I completely understand, because cheating can be very hurtful and damaging to a relationship. Isn’t it crazy when you think about people who cheated on you in the past and now you may not even be worried about them anymore? Life does happen and as sad as it is, we eventually get over it. But, sometimes cheaters do in fact remain cheaters. Some people just do not believe in monogamy, but cheating for me is never okay. So, how do you avoid a cheater? I am not sure, but when you find out be sure to tell me!
thecharlottepost.com
Our cheatin’ hearts: Ranking North Carolina’s infidelity leaders
Our cheatin’ hearts: Ranking North Carolina’s infidelity leaders. Durham and Raleigh residents are the most likely to creep. People who live in Durham, Raleigh and Charlotte are most likely to cheat in North Carolina, according to the dating website mydatingadvisor.com. Durham is the infidelity capital of North Carolina,...
WCNC
3 exercises to tighten up your arms
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Today we are going to address a problem people have saggy arms. Fitness Trainor Asun Peterson is here with exercise you can do to tighten up your arms. “This workout is called the Book Bag Workout because you do not need any weights” says Peterson. All you need to do is get a book bag, and to put some cans goods or a gallon of water in it to make it as heavy or light as you want. The bookbag will be easy to grip hold and maneuver. Today’s exercises are design to combat the saggy arms we all may encounter at some time in our lives. Do these exercises 3-4 times a week and it only takes about 15 minutes.
‘We don’t bow down to bullies’; Some NC politicians upset with Romare Bearden Park drag queen events
Event organizers know what is out there on either side. They see it in their comments, their e-mails, and their messages.
lakelubbers.com
Lake Rhodhiss, North Carolina, USA
Welcome to the ultimate guide to Lake Rhodhiss — things to do, where to stay, fun facts, history, stats and more. Let’s dive in!. Lake Rhodhiss spans 3,060 acres in Burke and Caldwell Counties of west central North Carolina, lying between Lake James and Lake Hickory. A view of surrounding mountain peaks and wildlife, coupled with Rhodhiss’ sprawling quiet, makes the lake a beauty. It is a narrow river-like reservoir within the large Catawba River Basin. About three fourths of the lake’s watershed is forested and only three percent developed, making the area a good choice for those who simply desire some rejuvenation in nature’s lap.
ourdavie.com
Interesting deer season predicted as archery season opens
Hunters across North Carolina – especially in the northwestern corner of the state – are in for a mighty interesting deer season as the flag dropped for the statewide archery season on Sept. 10. It is the first season since two whitetails infected with chronic wasting disease (CWD)...
counton2.com
Students, parents involved in North Carolina middle school bus fight: officials
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Students and parents were involved in a middle school bus fight in Mecklenburg County Tuesday, according to officials. The incident happened on a Piedmont Open IB Middle School bus (bus 402). CMSPD and administrators are actively investigating the incident. In a letter to...
ourdavie.com
Students taking advantage of Ignite Davie
The Davie Community Foundation has been highlighting in weekly articles the donors who are investing in local students through scholarships. “The last group of donors I want to highlight is you, the community,” said Jane Simpson, president and CEO of the foundation.”. Since the Ignite Davie College Promise was...
ourdavie.com
Sheffield-Calahaln: Submit birthdays, anniversaries for weekly recognition
Birthday wishes to: Leigh Shoffner, Riley Barnes and Brenda Bailey on Sept. 22. If you would like a birthday or anniversary listed in this column, please let me know. New Union Church invites you to Sunday School each week at 9 a.m. and worship at 10. Youth and Kid’s Night is held each Wednesday from 6:30-7:30 p.m.
