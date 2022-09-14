One of Colorado's largest and most iconic murals was painted over, whitewashed at the height of its influence.Now - thanks to advances in technology and a boost from the National Trust for Historic Preservation, the Chicano mural called "Urban Dope, Rural Hope" is in the early stages of being restored."Urban Dope, Rural Hope will be the oldest mural that we resurrect, " said Lucha Martinez de Luna, the founder of the Chicano Murals of Colorado Project. "And what's so significant about that is the community is no longer there so this is going to be a remembrance of that community."...

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO