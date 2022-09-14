ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Aurora, CO
Business
State
Colorado State
City
Aurora, CO
Local
Colorado Society
Local
Colorado Business
Aurora, CO
Society
KDVR.com

Yes, it is rich, young coastal transplants who moved into Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado’s COVID-era migration picture is getting clearer. Another study is piecing together the larger puzzle of Colorado’s COVID-era population growth. Over the last half decade but particularly since the global pandemic, Colorado has been one of the main destinations for the nation’s wealthiest households as well as from coastal states – particularly California and New York.
COLORADO STATE
cpr.org

Colorado has two job openings for every unemployed person

It’s a job seeker's market in Colorado, with twice as many openings as there are unemployed people. And two and a half years after COVID-19 drastically upended how and where people work, some of those changes look like they’re here to stay. Since the beginning of the year,...
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Colorado offering free tax assistance with volunteer tax clinics

COLORADO — On Saturday, Sept. 17 Coloradans can visit one of nine tax clinics across the state to receive help filing taxes. Earlier in 2022, Governor Jared Polis signed a bill into law to boost tax filing assistance services for Coloradans. Because of this, on Saturday, anyone 18 years and older who were full-year residents […]
COLORADO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
sentinelcolorado.com

HOME STRETCH: Rent prices in Aurora and beyond stabilize, but uncertainty remains

By the end of the year, it’s expected that 2022 will have been one of the best years for apartment construction since the early ’70s. Paired with steadying rental prices, the market is looking slightly less bleak than it has over the last several years for renters, but experts are cautiously optimistic and expect possibly more normalcy in the market next year.
DENVER, CO
Instawork

How To Earn More to Afford Groceries and Gas in Denver

Getting an extra $3 may seem a trivial amount - but multiply those additional dollars in your income by each hour you work and it can quickly add up. With inflation keeping prices of everything from a gallon of gas to a carton of eggs at high levels, Denver residents can benefit from increasing their wages instantly through Instawork.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coloradans#Business Directory#Black People#Black Business#Racial Injustice#Linus Business#Racism#Racial Issues#Black Biz Colorado#Artistic Apparel#Graphics Signs
CBS Denver

Iconic Chicano mural to be restored, history preserved

One of Colorado's largest and most iconic murals was painted over, whitewashed at the height of its influence.Now - thanks to advances in technology and a boost from the National Trust for Historic Preservation, the Chicano mural called "Urban Dope, Rural Hope" is in the early stages of being restored."Urban Dope, Rural Hope will be the oldest mural that we resurrect, " said Lucha Martinez de Luna, the founder of the Chicano Murals of Colorado Project.  "And what's so significant about that is the community is no longer there so this is going to be a remembrance of that community."...
COLORADO STATE
cpr.org

Sept. 16, 2022: An hour of awe, thanks to ancient rock art

Colorado's cliffs, canyons and caves are blanketed with ancient Indigenous rock art depicting people, animals and celestial events. In "Tracing Time," explorer and nature writer Craig Childs, of Norwood, Colorado, meditates on their meaning and mystery. Childs joined Ryan Warner at Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction for our series "Turn The Page."
NORWOOD, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
msudenver.edu

Who’s left out of the legal weed boom?

14 million people nationally have been arrested for suspected cannabis-related crimes since 2000, overwhelmingly on simple possession charges and disproportionately affecting BIPOC communities. Of those, 40,000 are locked up to this day. And though total cannabis-related arrests in Colorado have declined since Coloradans in 2012 voted to legalize recreational use...
DENVER, CO
auroratv.org

Aurora Now September 14, 2022

Helping Aurora's homeless find their footing. That's the goal of the city's new unauthorized camping ban. AuroraTV shows you first-hand, how the new abatement process works. Plus, the Aurora Highlands teams up with APS to break ground on the first of four new schools; celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with the Aurora History Museum's, "Mosaic of Cultures" exhibit; and we’ll show you how to take part in a free, fun, family fitness event coming to town that features a ninja warrior obstacle course. Those stories, and many more, this week on AuroraNow.
AURORA, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy