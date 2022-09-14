Read full article on original website
Cafe Rio Plans More Colorado Expansion
The lauded Mexican grill is in the early stages of negotiation regarding more Centennial State locations
117-Year-Old Barn-Style House in Colorado is Pretty Affordable
The housing market has cooled down across the United States, some places more than others, but here in Colorado, although home prices have corrected themselves more in the Denver area, they've started to go down a little in other areas too. While there are a few more deals to be...
Why A Napkin In Your Car Door Can Signal Danger For You In Colorado
There are a lot of crazy people in the world. I mean, we're all a little crazy, but there's a difference between a fun crazy and actual crazy out to try and hurt people crazy, and that's a big difference, and in this case, it's just one more thing that we all have to be aware of and extremely cognizant.
Four Colorado Cities Make List of Most Expensive Places to Rent
Four Colorado cities have made it onto a list of the most expensive places for renters. While this news is disappointing, it isn't surprising — earlier this year, rent.com reported that renting in parts of the Centennial State could cost you over $2,000 a month. Here's what you need...
KDVR.com
Yes, it is rich, young coastal transplants who moved into Colorado
DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado’s COVID-era migration picture is getting clearer. Another study is piecing together the larger puzzle of Colorado’s COVID-era population growth. Over the last half decade but particularly since the global pandemic, Colorado has been one of the main destinations for the nation’s wealthiest households as well as from coastal states – particularly California and New York.
cpr.org
Colorado has two job openings for every unemployed person
It’s a job seeker's market in Colorado, with twice as many openings as there are unemployed people. And two and a half years after COVID-19 drastically upended how and where people work, some of those changes look like they’re here to stay. Since the beginning of the year,...
Colorado offering free tax assistance with volunteer tax clinics
COLORADO — On Saturday, Sept. 17 Coloradans can visit one of nine tax clinics across the state to receive help filing taxes. Earlier in 2022, Governor Jared Polis signed a bill into law to boost tax filing assistance services for Coloradans. Because of this, on Saturday, anyone 18 years and older who were full-year residents […]
Next Level Burger to Open 1,000 Units by End of 2025, to Include Colorado Locations
The plant-based fast food eatery focused on sustainability recently received a $20 million investment that will enable the company to expand rapidly and massively amidst a recent Denver debut
Guy Fieri Visited This Iconic Colorado Diner, You Should Too
Sam's No. 3 Diner is an iconic Colorado restaurant that's been around since 1927. Their mouthwatering, award-winning menu is so delicious, that Food Network's Guy Fieri even swung by to visit the renowned diner on an episode of Triple D. In 2022, Sam's is now serving hungry patrons at three...
sentinelcolorado.com
HOME STRETCH: Rent prices in Aurora and beyond stabilize, but uncertainty remains
By the end of the year, it’s expected that 2022 will have been one of the best years for apartment construction since the early ’70s. Paired with steadying rental prices, the market is looking slightly less bleak than it has over the last several years for renters, but experts are cautiously optimistic and expect possibly more normalcy in the market next year.
How To Earn More to Afford Groceries and Gas in Denver
Getting an extra $3 may seem a trivial amount - but multiply those additional dollars in your income by each hour you work and it can quickly add up. With inflation keeping prices of everything from a gallon of gas to a carton of eggs at high levels, Denver residents can benefit from increasing their wages instantly through Instawork.
Daily Record
With Colorado “getting strange,” Michigan may be the place to be as climate changes
People who relocated during the pandemic favored areas at higher risk of disruption due to climate change, but they may come to regret those moves over the long term, futurist Greg Lindsay told a gathering of the Denver Metro Commercial Association of Realtors on Thursday morning. “Americans are moving in...
Iconic Chicano mural to be restored, history preserved
One of Colorado's largest and most iconic murals was painted over, whitewashed at the height of its influence.Now - thanks to advances in technology and a boost from the National Trust for Historic Preservation, the Chicano mural called "Urban Dope, Rural Hope" is in the early stages of being restored."Urban Dope, Rural Hope will be the oldest mural that we resurrect, " said Lucha Martinez de Luna, the founder of the Chicano Murals of Colorado Project. "And what's so significant about that is the community is no longer there so this is going to be a remembrance of that community."...
denverite.com
A marijuana arrest almost ruined her life but Ashley Jenkins is pushing forward as a social equity applicant
Ashley Jenkins was, until recently, an ambulance driver for the V.A. Hospital. She would take patients to and from their appointments, chatting with them and making them feel as comfortable as possible. Sometimes their main topic of discussion was medication. Jenkins said the vets would tell her on average they...
cpr.org
Sept. 16, 2022: An hour of awe, thanks to ancient rock art
Colorado's cliffs, canyons and caves are blanketed with ancient Indigenous rock art depicting people, animals and celestial events. In "Tracing Time," explorer and nature writer Craig Childs, of Norwood, Colorado, meditates on their meaning and mystery. Childs joined Ryan Warner at Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction for our series "Turn The Page."
Cold case: Who murdered Jennifer Larsen 27 years ago?
The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office and Colorado Bureau of Investigation are working to solve the cold case murder of Jennifer Larsen from August of 1995.
A New York-based Company Will Soon Open Two New Restaurant Concepts in Denver
Quality Branded has plans to debut both Kini’s and Cretans at the Clayton Members Club & Hotel in Cherry Creek later this year
msudenver.edu
Who’s left out of the legal weed boom?
14 million people nationally have been arrested for suspected cannabis-related crimes since 2000, overwhelmingly on simple possession charges and disproportionately affecting BIPOC communities. Of those, 40,000 are locked up to this day. And though total cannabis-related arrests in Colorado have declined since Coloradans in 2012 voted to legalize recreational use...
auroratv.org
Aurora Now September 14, 2022
Helping Aurora's homeless find their footing. That's the goal of the city's new unauthorized camping ban. AuroraTV shows you first-hand, how the new abatement process works. Plus, the Aurora Highlands teams up with APS to break ground on the first of four new schools; celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with the Aurora History Museum's, "Mosaic of Cultures" exhibit; and we’ll show you how to take part in a free, fun, family fitness event coming to town that features a ninja warrior obstacle course. Those stories, and many more, this week on AuroraNow.
Colorado school district bans "One Chip Challenge", after students are hospitalized in other states
Huerfano School District RE-1 has banned the "One Chip" social media challenge and all other Paqui brand hot chips from their schools, after several children were hospitalized in others states as a result of eating them, according to a Facebook post from district officials. The challenge became popularized online, and...
