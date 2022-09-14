President Joe Biden and the first lady Jill Biden paid tribute at Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin at Westminster Hall on Sunday. The Bidens arrived in London late on Saturday to pay their respects to the Queen as part of a series of events. Shortly afterwards, they signed the condolence book for the late monarch, who died last Thursday. They then attended a reception at Buckingham Palace. “She was the same in person as her image. Decent, honourable and all about service,” the US president said. “Our hearts go out to the royal family, King Charles and all of the...

POLITICS ・ 35 MINUTES AGO