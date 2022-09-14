Read full article on original website
This Northern California city is among the sunniest on the planet
According to several analyses of historical weather data, Sacramento is among the cities that receive the most hours of sunlight, particularly during the summer months.
California’s smallest Sequoia grove threatened by Mosquito Fire
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Placer County shared on Friday that fire crews are working to protect California’s most northern, isolated and smallest sequoia grove. The Big Tree Grove in remote Placer County is being protected by members of the Angeles National Forest Valyermo Hotshots, according to Placer County. The county said that first responders […]
In emotional return, Mosquito Fire evacuee finds home still standing
FORESTHILL (KPIX) -- The Mosquito Fire, California's largest wildfire of the year, is still raging in the Sierra Nevada foothills. Since it flared to life on Sept. 6, it is only 20% contained and has forced more than 11,000 people to flee their homes.Leaving her family's temporary lodging in Roseville, Jamie Knutsen heads back to her home in Foresthill, Placer County for the first time in 10 days.Knutsen and her family were forced to evacuate when the Mosquito Fire overran the canyon by their property. As Knutsen made the 45-minute drive, she mentally prepared for the worst."It's like I have...
Weekend weather concerns Northern California firefighters
FORESTHILL, CALIF. - A weekend weather system could hamper firefighters’ efforts in Northern California to battle the week-old blaze that’s become the largest in the state so far this year. The system is forecasted to bring colder temperatures and precipitation — from 1/4 inch (0.6 centimeters) to more...
Sierra Nevada 'Mosquito Fire' is now California's largest fire of 2022
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The Mosquito Fire burning in the Sierra Nevada is now California's largest fire of 2022. The fire, burning northeast of Sacramento has burned more than 63,000 acres. And as of Thursday, containment is just 20%. New evacuation orders were issued on Tuesday and Wednesday in El Dorado...
Firefighters extinguish Placer County structure fire that spread to vegetation
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — A Saturday afternoon structure fire in Placer County spread to nearly 30 acres of vegetation, officials with Cal Fire's Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit said. At 2:15 p.m. Saturday, Cal Fire officials said they were responding to a structure fire with extension to nearby vegetation off of Garden Bar Road near Fowler Road in Placer County.
Most significant storm in months for Northern California on the way with rain, mountain snow
AccuWeather meteorologists are closely monitoring the potential for a powerful storm to bring rain and what would be the season's first mountain snow to Northern California from Sunday through Monday. A sprawling area of low pressure in the eastern Pacific Ocean is expected to track southeast this weekend and remain...
Mosquito Fire grows to state's largest; weekend storm could complicate firefight
FORESTHILL, Placer County — A weekend weather system could hamper firefighters' efforts battling the week-old Mosquito Fire that's burned more than 66,000 acres, becoming the largest in the state so far this year.The system is forecasted to bring colder temperatures and precipitation — from 1/4 inch (0.63 centimeters) to more than 1 inch (2.54 centimeters) of rainfall over several days — to the fire burning in Placer and El Dorado counties in the Sierra foothills about 110 miles (177 kilometers) northeast of San Francisco.But stronger winds are also expected to arrive in the area beginning Saturday and the winds could...
Best Small Towns for Retirement in California
California has gone through its fair share of ups and downs, but it still remains very appealing to retirees because of the great weather and attractions. Below, we take a look at the best small towns in California to retire in. Most have 55-plus communities nearby!. Carlsbad, CA. Carlsbad is...
Mosquito Fire: Cooler temperatures and rain in the forecast, but crews brace for stronger winds
Some residents in the community of Georgetown in El Dorado County can begin returning home after firefighters have made progress in keeping the Mosquito Fire away, officials said. The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office reduced the evacuation order, a lawful mandate to leave immediately, to an evacuation warning, which is...
California is home to the world’s largest corn maze: How you can visit
While the American Midwest is known for its endless fields of corn, the world's largest corn maze is actually in a small town outside of California's capital.
How did California avoid rolling blackouts during the recent heatwave?
A brutal heatwave across much of California stressed the state’s power grid and left millions of people on edge worrying about whether or not their homes could have their power knocked off. According to the California Independent System Operator, the power grid set an all-time record for energy delivered on Tuesday, Sept. 6, but rotating […]
Gov. Newsom says Prop. 30 is "trojan horse", firefighters calling it an answer to "crisis"
SACRAMENTO -- As the Mosquito Fire continues to burn in El Dorado and Placer counties, supporters of a November ballot measure believe, if passed, the results could reduce the number of acres burned in California every year by 300-500K. Proposition 30 proposes a 1.75% increase on personal income for taxpayers who make more than $2 million annually. The revenue collected from this new tax would support zero-emission vehicle programs and wildfire response and prevention plans. Supporters of the measure told CBS13 it would reinforce California's aggressive climate action plans and prevent deadly wildfires. They say the increased revenue from the taxes will...
WATCH: Smoke From Destructive California Fire Consumes Nevada City
The time-lapse shows a giant wall of smoke crash into Reno.
Newsom signs new climate legislation into law, says it will create four million new jobs in CA
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — Governor Gavin Newsom signed sweeping new climate legislation into law in Sacramento on Friday. The $54 billion dollar package aims to make California carbon-neutral by 2045. Newsom said California has already taken big steps to reduce its environmental footprint compared to other states. “Here we...
Missing Woman Found Dead After Southern California Mudslides
YUCAIPA, Calif. (AP) — A woman who disappeared when a downpour in a recently burned area unleashed mudslides that tore through her Southern California mountain community was found dead under mud, rocks and other debris, authorities said Friday. Thunderstorms late Monday triggered the mudslides carrying rocks, trees and earth...
High-wage semiconductor campus coming to Sacramento region
Hundreds of high-wage jobs could be coming to Rancho Cordova in a move that's being billed as the largest high-wage jobs project in the Sacramento region's history. Solidigm, a U.S.-based subsidiary of global semiconductor company SK hynix, Inc., announced it has selected this city for its global research and development campus.
PG&E customers report soaring prices after record breaking heatwave
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Turning on the air conditioning during the high summer heat has some has some Pacific Gas and Electric customers paying a hefty price. “We have folks that are paying for more for heat than they're almost paying in their rent or their mortgage,” said Rep. Josh Harder. “When it's 115 degrees outside, people need to be running their air conditioners.”
This Is Where The “Big One” Will Strike In California, New Study Reveals
Researchers say the Rodgers Creek Fault in Northern California, which runs from the San Pablo Bay north through central Sonoma County, could well become the source of the state’s next major earthquake. The San Francisco Chronicle says the fault is a main strand along the boundary between the North...
Fire crews prepare for high winds ahead of rainstorm
PLACER COUNTY — Fire crews are paying close attention to this weekend's weather forecast as they continue to battle flames on the front line of the Mosquito fire. This comes as hundreds of residents have spent more than a week at evacuation centers."I'm really hoping to count on it. Hopefully, it'll knock it down far enough," evacuee from El Dorado county, William Faulkner said.CAL FIRE officials say any kind of moisture is good for firefighting efforts but crews are expecting winds up to 20-miles per hour."When you have wind like that, you have erratic fire behavior," Scott McLain with CAL FIRE...
