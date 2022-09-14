Read full article on original website
Episodes of muscle weakness and daytime sleepiness could mean you have the rare symptom cataplexy
Cataplexy is a rare symptom linked to narcolepsy. The right diagnosis and treatment can help you manage these sudden episodes of muscle weakness.
msn.com
The Symptoms Of Liver Cancer
Liver cancer is cancer that begins in the cells of your liver. Several types of cancer can form in the liver. The most common being hepatocellular carcinoma. Other types of liver cancer, such as intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and hepatoblastoma, are much less common. Most people don't have signs and symptoms in the early stages of primary liver cancer. But here is what you should keep an eye out for. Liver Cancer Symptoms • Losing Weight Without Trying • Loss Of Appetite • Upper Abdominal Pain • Nausea And Vomiting • General Weakness And Fatigue • Abdominal Swelling • Jaundice • White, Chalky Stools Make an appointment with your doctor if you experience any signs or symptoms that worry you.
Medical News Today
What causes arm numbness?
Numbness in the arm has many possible causes that range from mild to severe. Simply sitting or sleeping in the wrong position can restrict the blood flow or put excess pressure on a nerve, making the arm go numb. However, unexplained arm numbness may indicate an underlying health condition, such...
verywellhealth.com
Symptoms of Low Potassium
Potassium is a mineral needed in small amounts for cell, nerve, and muscle function. Under normal circumstances, your body will automatically control potassium levels in your blood. Low potassium, also known as hypokalemia, can have many causes that result in mild to severe symptoms. Low potassium levels are most frequently...
Should Your Flu and COVID Shots Go in Different Arms?
At a press briefing earlier this month, Ashish Jha, the White House’s COVID czar, laid out some pretty lofty expectations for America’s immunity this fall. “Millions” of Americans, he said, would be flocking to pharmacies for the newest version of the COVID vaccine in September and October, at the same appointment where they’d get their yearly flu shot. “It’s actually a good idea,” he told the press. “I really believe this is why God gave us two arms.”
ohmymag.co.uk
Bone cancer: Fatigue and other less-known symptoms that are often ignored
Bone cancer is a very rare form of cancer, making up less than 1% of all cancers. In the UK, around 550 cases of bone cancer are recorded each year, NHS statistics show. This type of cancer most commonly affects the pelvis or the long bones in the arms and legs, although it can begin in any bone in the body. Bone pain, swelling and tenderness near the affected area are some of the common symptoms. Other less known signs can lead to a delay in diagnosis and treatment.
ajmc.com
Night Sweats Associated With Hypoxia in People With OSA
Night sweats were independently associated with a higher hypoxemia burden in patients diagnosed with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). Night sweats were independently associated with a higher hypoxemia burden in patients diagnosed with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), according to a study published in Sleep and Breathing. The prevalence of night sweats...
What Does A Lymphatic Drainage Massage Do?
Your body's lymphatic system helps create, stock, and deliver lymph to combat disease and infection (per National Cancer Institute). It is a part of the immune system. The lymphatic system is vast and made up of adenoids, bone marrow, the spleen, tonsils, as well as the thymus (per MedlinePlus). There are also lymph nodes and vessels extending throughout the body and its tissue groups.
What Happens To Your Body If Your Esophagus Ruptures?
On an average day, chances are that you don't even think about your esophagus. The esophagus, a muscular tube located behind your trachea, is designed to deliver food and liquids from your throat down to your stomach. When you ingest anything, muscular contractions push the food or liquid downward in a process called peristalsis. Once it reaches the lower esophagus, it is dropped into the stomach, where it begins the remainder of its journey through your digestive system (via Cleveland Clinic).
Apple Cider Vinegar Versus Green Tea: Which Is Better For Weight Loss?
You may have heard claims about the weight-loss benefits of green tea or apple cider vinegar, but how many of these are true? Can apple cider vinegar or green tea really help you lose weight?. According to Harvard Medical School, people have been using vinegar solutions as healing tonics for...
Healthline
What Is Tetany?
Tetany can throw people who aren’t feeling normal — and sometimes their doctors — for a loop. In general, tetany involves overly stimulated neuromuscular activity. Tetany is an involuntary muscle cramp or spasm due to abnormal alterations in the body’s electrolytes (especially calcium). It can range from mild cramping of the arms or legs to dangerous changes in heart muscle function.
MedicalXpress
Tumefactive demyelinating lesions, sentinel lesions of primary central nervous system lymphoma compared
Patients with typical tumefactive demyelinating lesions (TDLs) have younger age of onset than those with sentinel lesions of primary central nervous system lymphoma (PCNSL), and hypodense lesions are seen on computed tomography (CT) of the brain in about 95 percent of patients with TDLs, according to a study published online Aug. 18 in Frontiers in Immunology.
Healthline
Disorders of the Liver and Pancreas: Symptoms and Treatment
A range of disorders can affect your liver and pancreas. Various conditions can make it difficult for these organs to perform the essential tasks your body needs to digest food, absorb nutrients, and handle toxins. Some liver and pancreas conditions are acute and can be treated and resolved quickly. Other...
Medical News Today
What is a kidney angiomyolipoma?
There are a few different types of kidney tumors, including angiomyolipoma. This type is benign (noncancerous) and consists of fat, muscle, and blood vessels. Angiomyolipomas do not typically cause symptoms and may not require treatment. However, in some cases, they may cause flank pain, blood in the urine, urinary tract infection (UTI), or kidney failure. Rarely an angiomyolipoma can result in a life threatening hemorrhage.
Does Vitamin D Deficiency Make You More Tired?
When you hear someone talk about vitamin D, you're likely to associate it with the sun. Vitamin D is often called the sunshine vitamin because a lot of the naturally derived vitamin D our bodies absorb come from sunlight (via Healthline). Specifically, when the sun shines on your skin, your body utilizes the exposure to turn cholesterol into vitamin D. From enhancing immunity to maintaining bone density, vitamin D is an essential nutrient that our bodies need to thrive.
How To Tell The Difference Between An Asthma Attack And A Panic Attack
If you've ever experienced a sudden tight chest and had problems breathing, you might have wondered whether you were having an asthma attack or a panic attack.
The vagus nerve: Your body's communication superhighway
Get to know the vagus nerve, the longest cranial nerve in the body.
sciencetimes.com
Type 2 Diabetes: Symptoms, Early Signs, and Complications
Type 2 diabetes is the most common type of diabetes. It is the impairment of the body's ability to regulate blood glucose levels. This happens when excessive sugar circulates your bloodstream, which eventually results in disorders of the nervous, circulatory, and immune systems. In type 2 diabetes, your pancreas doesn't...
healio.com
Tezepelumab reduces mucus plugging in patients with moderate to severe uncontrolled asthma
Tezepelumab treatment reduced mucus scores, which correlated with lung function improvement, among patients with moderate to severe uncontrolled asthma, researchers reported at the European Respiratory Society International Congress. “It’s the first time we’ve been able to demonstrate in a randomized controlled trial reduction of mucus plugging in response to a...
What Does It Feel Like When You Have Chronic Fatigue Syndrome?
Short-term fatigue is common, but chronic fatigue syndrome can interfere with your daily life. Here's what CFS feels like and when you should see a doctor.
