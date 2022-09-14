Read full article on original website
Border Patrol releasing migrants in El Paso to ‘decompress’ processing center
Jesus Mendez is one of the dozens of paroled migrants the U.S. Border Patrol started releasing Wednesday due to severe overcrowding at its processing centers, local officials say.
Photos show migrants crowding El Paso, Texas, streets
Nearly 1,000 illegal migrants released and living on the streets of El Paso, Texas, has created a public safety challenge, a local official said. Processing centers and shelters have reached capacity, causing Border Patrol to release a record number of migrants — mostly from Venezuela. Photos show the migrants...
Venezuelan migrants endure life in tents in Downtown El Paso
El Paso has seen the U.S. Border Patrol release more than 1,000 paroled migrants in its Downtown since last Wednesday.
KFOX 14
City of El Paso launches public survey about Downtown Arena project
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The City of El Paso on Thursday provided an update about the Multi-Purpose Performing Arts and Entertainment Center (MPC) feasibility and programming study. City of El Paso Chief Operations Manager, Sam Rodriguez, spoke about the pending lawsuit that has stalled the project from moving...
Video captures migrants in camo scaling Arizona wall after Harris says border secure
Illegal migrants dressed in full camouflage were spotted by Fox News cameras being lowered over an Arizona border wall Tuesday by human smugglers. The illegal border crossings happened just days after Vice President Kamala Harris claimed the nation's borders were "secure." The video is only the latest incident of illegal...
Pecan farmers on Texas border get caught in immigration enforcement battle
EAGLE PASS, Texas (AP) — A Texas pecan farm nearly the size of Disneyland has become entangled in a turf war between the Biden administration and Republican Gov. Greg Abbott over immigration enforcement on the southern border. Hugo and Magali Urbina, who bought Heavenly Farms in April 2021, at...
US CBP officers officers stopped a woman trying to cross the border with 50 wheels of undeclared cheese under a blanket in her car. They gave her a $1,000 penalty and destroyed 100 pounds of cheese.
"Travelers can import cheese commensurate with personal consumption levels," a CBP director said. "A few wheels would generally be fine but not 60."
NYC Mayor Adams sends delegation to southern border amid clash with Texas Gov. Abbott over migrant buses
New York City Mayor Eric Adams has sent a "fact-finding" delegation to the southern border, part of the ongoing battle with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott over the busing of illegal immigrants to the Big Apple. The delegation from Adams’ office met on Tuesday with Border Patrol officials in Eagle Pass,...
Washington Examiner
'No access': Arizona completes shipping container border wall with Mexico
Mexican cartels and smugglers who funnel migrants and drugs over the border and into Yuma, Arizona, have begun moving outside of town to areas without a barrier following Gov. Doug Ducey's installation of a shipping container wall this month, according to Arizona officials. “We are definitely seeing a reduction in...
A Texas sheriff says he finds the bodies of migrants almost every day. 2022 could be the deadliest year yet for migrants crossing at the US border
On the banks of the Rio Grande, Maverick County Sheriff Tom Schmerber pointed at the spot where just a day earlier a 3-year-old boy had drowned. The sight of migrant bodies floating onshore or turning up in the surrounding ranchlands has become an almost everyday occurrence recently, Schmerber says.
Containers are no hindrance for migrants on Arizona border
YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — Hours before Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey declared “a major step forward to secure our border” with the installation of 130 double-stacked shipping containers, hundreds of migrants found their way around them, belying his claim. They walked through tribal lands to the edge of...
Video captures Border Patrol rescuing five migrants struggling to cross Rio Grande
A Border Patrol Search Trauma and Rescue team rescued five migrants as they struggled to cross a treacherous stretch of the Rio Grande recently. Video released by Chief Patrol Agent Jason Owens shows the migrants frantically treading water as a Border Patrol agent jumps from the back of a jet ski to help them to safety.
Texas Border Patrol agents meet with HHS Sec. Mayorkas, who blasts Gov. Abbott's border actions: 'wreak havoc'
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas traveled to Eagle Pass, Texas Thursday afternoon to meet with Border Patrol agents and survey operations amid a daily influx of migrants that has overwhelmed local officials and fueled criticism of the Biden administration’s border policies. Secretary Mayorkas met with Border Patrol agents at...
Nine migrants found dead at Texas border, 53 apprehended trying to cross Rio Grande
Nine migrants who were trying to enter the United States have died, and 37 others have been rescued, after they tried to cross the Rio Grande near Eagle Pass, Texas, authorities said on Saturday. Border Patrol agents in Del Rio Sector, including Border Patrol's Search, Trauma and Rescue (BORSTAR) and...
El Paso the latest city overwhelmed by Biden's open border policy, Sara Carter reports
Investigative reporter Sara Carter reported live Thursday from the intercity bus terminal in El Paso, the latest Texas city in focus as President Biden and Border Czar Kamala Harris fail to secure the southern border. Many of the migrants Carter spoke with are from Venezuela and have traveled as long...
NBC News
Migrant surge overwhelms Border Patrol and shelters in Texas
A surge in migrants, primarily from Venezuela, is overwhelming the Border Patrol and shelters in El Paso, Texas, with many being released near bus stations to find their own way in the U.S. NBC's Julia Ainsley reports.Sept. 14, 2022.
Texas officials stop airplane human smuggling attempt, one migrant allegedly paid $11,000
The Texas Department of Public Safety stopped a human smuggling attempt that was set to be carried out by using an airplane. A press release states that the incident happened on Wednesday just after 5 p.m. when a DPS pilot was conducting a ramp check on a Gulf Stream IV aircraft because he suspected "the aircraft was being used in human smuggling," noting that there was "some suspicious activity" from a group of people inside the airport.
"Treated like human cargo": Greg Abbott sent migrant buses to Kamala Harris' house
WASHINGTON — Gov. Greg Abbott's state-funded program to bus migrants to cities run by Democrats reached a national fever pitch on Thursday, with buses dropping people off outside of Vice President Kamala Harris' D.C. residence. What started in the spring as a publicity stunt to draw the attention of...
KFOX 14
Gateway South, Yandell intersection reopens month after sinkhole formed
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The intersection of Gateway South and Yandell in central El Paso is back open just over a month after a sinkhole formed in the roadway, according to El Paso Water. "The intersection is currently a 4-way stop, pending the replacement of the traffic signal....
Garrett Tenney reports from Texas border as officials warn migrant crisis only getting worse
Fox News correspondent Garrett Tenney joined "America's Newsroom" to share warnings from officials that the crisis at the southern border is not improving. This comes after five migrants were caught on camera being rescued by CBP while attempting to cross the Rio Grande. "13 people died trying to cross the...
