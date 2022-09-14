ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso County, TX

Photos show migrants crowding El Paso, Texas, streets

Nearly 1,000 illegal migrants released and living on the streets of El Paso, Texas, has created a public safety challenge, a local official said. Processing centers and shelters have reached capacity, causing Border Patrol to release a record number of migrants — mostly from Venezuela. Photos show the migrants...
City of El Paso launches public survey about Downtown Arena project

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The City of El Paso on Thursday provided an update about the Multi-Purpose Performing Arts and Entertainment Center (MPC) feasibility and programming study. City of El Paso Chief Operations Manager, Sam Rodriguez, spoke about the pending lawsuit that has stalled the project from moving...
'No access': Arizona completes shipping container border wall with Mexico

Mexican cartels and smugglers who funnel migrants and drugs over the border and into Yuma, Arizona, have begun moving outside of town to areas without a barrier following Gov. Doug Ducey's installation of a shipping container wall this month, according to Arizona officials. “We are definitely seeing a reduction in...
ARIZONA STATE
Texas officials stop airplane human smuggling attempt, one migrant allegedly paid $11,000

The Texas Department of Public Safety stopped a human smuggling attempt that was set to be carried out by using an airplane. A press release states that the incident happened on Wednesday just after 5 p.m. when a DPS pilot was conducting a ramp check on a Gulf Stream IV aircraft because he suspected "the aircraft was being used in human smuggling," noting that there was "some suspicious activity" from a group of people inside the airport.
