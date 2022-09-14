ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethton, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wcyb.com

Man found dead in Elizabethton after falling into Doe River, police say

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WCYB) — A man was found dead Thursday after falling into the Doe River, according to the Elizabethton Police Department. Police were called to the 200 block of Academy Street at around 10 a.m. Carter County EMS, the Elizabethton Fire Department, and the Carter County Coroner also assisted in retrieving the body.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

Police find body of Elizabethton man in Doe River

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police on Thursday found the body of an Elizabethton man believed to have fallen into the Doe River. Authorities responded to the 200 block of Academy Street at 10 a.m. and found “a body in the river that was obviously deceased,” a release from the Elizabethton Police Department states. Investigators identified […]
WJHL

Motorcycle crash kills Bristol man: VSP report

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A single-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning killed a Bristol man, Virginia State Police (VSP) announced in a crash report. Police responded to Campground Road near Island Road at 7:13 a.m. and found that a Harley-Davidson motorcycle had been traveling north on Campground Road when it ran off the right side […]
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

Driver airlifted after Hawkins County dump truck crash

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Newport man was airlifted to the University of Tennessee Medical Center following a single-vehicle crash involving a dump truck that had been hauling a load of gravel Thursday morning. The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) responded to the scene at 7:15 a.m., according to a preliminary crash report. A narrative […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Elizabethton, TN
Crime & Safety
City
Elizabethton, TN
Local
Tennessee Accidents
elizabethton.com

Elizabethton man slides down steep wall, drowns in Doe River

An Elizabethton man apparently fell down a steep wall on the Doe River overnight Wednesday, slid into the river and drowned. Elizabethton Police responded about 10 a.m. Thursday to the 200 block of Academy Street, where a body had been discovered in the river. The man was identified as Roger...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

Bluff City Police: missing 14-year-old found safe

UPDATE September 17, 8:40 p.m.: According to the Bluff City Police Department, Ryan has been located and is now safe at home. BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Bluff City Police Department is asking for information on the location of a missing 14-year-old boy. According to the release, Ryan Clayborne Peterson, 14, was discovered missing […]
BLUFF CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Man killed in Washington County, Virginia motorcycle crash, police say

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — A man was killed in a crash in Washington County Tuesday, according to Virginia State Police. Police responded to Campground Road, 1.5 miles north of Island Road. Police said a 2003 Harley-Davidson motorcycle driven by 48-year-old Jackie E. Mayo was going north on Campground Road when it ran off the right side of the road and struck a fence.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Patton#Traffic Accident
WJHL

Police searching for Abingdon woman after man kidnapped, beaten

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — The Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) continues to search for an Abingdon woman believed to have been involved in the abduction and strangulation of an unidentified male victim. Authorities announced that 26-year-old Madeline Mae Shortt is wanted on several charges for the Sept. 14 incident believed to have been committed […]
ABINGDON, VA
993thex.com

Elizabethton Woman Found Asleep In Vehicle, Picks Up Fourth DUI

An Elizabethton woman, already with three DUI’s, picked up her fourth one after Johnson City Police found her asleep in a vehicle Thursday in a North Roan Street Parking lot. Officers made contact with Mindy Buckles after receiving a call that a woman was asleep in a vehicle. Police say Buckles was found to be impaired and was taken into custody for her fourth DUI. Buckles is scheduled for arraignment in Washington County General Sessions Court.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WJHL

JCPD reports finding meth, heroin in Gray woman’s vehicle

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A vehicle search Thursday night led to various drug charges for a Gray woman, according to Johnson City police. Officers reportedly saw the suspect, identified as Summer R. Bentley, drive into a parking lot on North Roan Street before arresting her on undisclosed charges out of Washington County. When police […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Ride for Wreaths held in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A local motorcycle club held an escorted ride through Johnson City, Jonesborough and Bluff City on Saturday. Registration for the event began at 10 a.m. on West Main Street in Johnson City, with a ceremony at 11 a.m. The riders’ destination was the Impact Community Center in Bluff City. At […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Carter, Sullivan sheriff departments seek driver involved in pursuit through both counties

ELIZABETHTON — A vehicle pursuit began in a Hampton school zone on Tuesday afternoon and proceeded through Elizabethton, with speeds reported to be between 90 and 100 mph. The vehicle was later stopped in Sullivan County by deputies of the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department. The driver of the vehicle escaped the deputies, but a man and woman who were passengers were detained.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

Jonesborough officer, other responders credited with saving lives during downtown fire

When the call about a fire downtown came in Sept. 7, Jonesborough Police Sgt. Jeff White was nearby assisting another officer on a traffic stop. By the time he arrived, Jonesborough Fire’s Engine 107 was already on scene and the fire had engulfed a smokehouse behind the Jonesborough Barrel House. Almost immediately, White, a former firefighter himself for many years, and Jonesborough Firefighter Ryan Wilson began attempting to extinguish the blaze — unaware that several people were trapped in an apartment by the fire.
WJHL

New details released on Buck Van Huss Dome’s condition

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport City Schools released updated information on the condition of Dobyns-Bennett’s Buck Van Huss Dome, which was closed last month over structural concerns. On Friday, the school system shared a “Phase 1” report from consultant Dome Technologies and Thompson & Litton Engineering. The report confirmed the data provided during the initial […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

JCPD: Man arrested after sending obscene messages to a minor

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man has been arrested after an investigation into complaints of obscene messages being sent to a juvenile on social media. According to the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), Roger Pollard, of Piney Flats, was arrested and charged with one count of Solicitation of a Minor. Pollard is currently being […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Sheriff: Woman found dead in Johnson County home

JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A death investigation is underway after a 34-year-old woman was found dead in a Johnson County home, authorities report. A release from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) states the woman was found at a residence in the Doe Valley community after a 911 call on Monday, Sept. 12. The […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy