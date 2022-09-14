Read full article on original website
wcyb.com
Man found dead in Elizabethton after falling into Doe River, police say
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WCYB) — A man was found dead Thursday after falling into the Doe River, according to the Elizabethton Police Department. Police were called to the 200 block of Academy Street at around 10 a.m. Carter County EMS, the Elizabethton Fire Department, and the Carter County Coroner also assisted in retrieving the body.
Police find body of Elizabethton man in Doe River
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police on Thursday found the body of an Elizabethton man believed to have fallen into the Doe River. Authorities responded to the 200 block of Academy Street at 10 a.m. and found “a body in the river that was obviously deceased,” a release from the Elizabethton Police Department states. Investigators identified […]
Motorcycle crash kills Bristol man: VSP report
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A single-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning killed a Bristol man, Virginia State Police (VSP) announced in a crash report. Police responded to Campground Road near Island Road at 7:13 a.m. and found that a Harley-Davidson motorcycle had been traveling north on Campground Road when it ran off the right side […]
Driver airlifted after Hawkins County dump truck crash
HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Newport man was airlifted to the University of Tennessee Medical Center following a single-vehicle crash involving a dump truck that had been hauling a load of gravel Thursday morning. The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) responded to the scene at 7:15 a.m., according to a preliminary crash report. A narrative […]
elizabethton.com
Elizabethton man slides down steep wall, drowns in Doe River
An Elizabethton man apparently fell down a steep wall on the Doe River overnight Wednesday, slid into the river and drowned. Elizabethton Police responded about 10 a.m. Thursday to the 200 block of Academy Street, where a body had been discovered in the river. The man was identified as Roger...
WCSO: Man arrested after ramming work truck, threatening tree service worker with knife
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Jonesborough man has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault, according to the Washington County sheriff’s Office. The WCSO responded to reports of a man blocking the road and threatening a tree service worker with a knife and eventually ramming the victim’s work truck with his truck. Deputies responded and […]
Bluff City Police: missing 14-year-old found safe
UPDATE September 17, 8:40 p.m.: According to the Bluff City Police Department, Ryan has been located and is now safe at home. BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Bluff City Police Department is asking for information on the location of a missing 14-year-old boy. According to the release, Ryan Clayborne Peterson, 14, was discovered missing […]
wcyb.com
Man killed in Washington County, Virginia motorcycle crash, police say
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — A man was killed in a crash in Washington County Tuesday, according to Virginia State Police. Police responded to Campground Road, 1.5 miles north of Island Road. Police said a 2003 Harley-Davidson motorcycle driven by 48-year-old Jackie E. Mayo was going north on Campground Road when it ran off the right side of the road and struck a fence.
Police searching for Abingdon woman after man kidnapped, beaten
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — The Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) continues to search for an Abingdon woman believed to have been involved in the abduction and strangulation of an unidentified male victim. Authorities announced that 26-year-old Madeline Mae Shortt is wanted on several charges for the Sept. 14 incident believed to have been committed […]
One injured, home damaged, in early morning house fire in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Crews responded to an early morning house fire in Johnson City Saturday. According to officials with the City of Johnson City, three engines, two ladders, two district chiefs, WCJC EMS and the JCPD responded to a house fire on Berkshire Circle at 2:28 a.m. The first units to respond found […]
Police seeking alleged driver after high-speed pursuit in Carter, Sullivan Co.
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Bristol, Tennessee man is facing multiple felonies after a multi-county pursuit, police say. According to a report from the Carter County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), Lieutenant Mike Carlock was enforcing school zone speed limits in front of Hampton High School Tuesday when a white Chevrolet truck drove by on Highway […]
993thex.com
Elizabethton Woman Found Asleep In Vehicle, Picks Up Fourth DUI
An Elizabethton woman, already with three DUI’s, picked up her fourth one after Johnson City Police found her asleep in a vehicle Thursday in a North Roan Street Parking lot. Officers made contact with Mindy Buckles after receiving a call that a woman was asleep in a vehicle. Police say Buckles was found to be impaired and was taken into custody for her fourth DUI. Buckles is scheduled for arraignment in Washington County General Sessions Court.
JCPD reports finding meth, heroin in Gray woman’s vehicle
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A vehicle search Thursday night led to various drug charges for a Gray woman, according to Johnson City police. Officers reportedly saw the suspect, identified as Summer R. Bentley, drive into a parking lot on North Roan Street before arresting her on undisclosed charges out of Washington County. When police […]
Ride for Wreaths held in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A local motorcycle club held an escorted ride through Johnson City, Jonesborough and Bluff City on Saturday. Registration for the event began at 10 a.m. on West Main Street in Johnson City, with a ceremony at 11 a.m. The riders’ destination was the Impact Community Center in Bluff City. At […]
Kingsport Times-News
Carter, Sullivan sheriff departments seek driver involved in pursuit through both counties
ELIZABETHTON — A vehicle pursuit began in a Hampton school zone on Tuesday afternoon and proceeded through Elizabethton, with speeds reported to be between 90 and 100 mph. The vehicle was later stopped in Sullivan County by deputies of the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department. The driver of the vehicle escaped the deputies, but a man and woman who were passengers were detained.
Johnson City Press
Jonesborough officer, other responders credited with saving lives during downtown fire
When the call about a fire downtown came in Sept. 7, Jonesborough Police Sgt. Jeff White was nearby assisting another officer on a traffic stop. By the time he arrived, Jonesborough Fire’s Engine 107 was already on scene and the fire had engulfed a smokehouse behind the Jonesborough Barrel House. Almost immediately, White, a former firefighter himself for many years, and Jonesborough Firefighter Ryan Wilson began attempting to extinguish the blaze — unaware that several people were trapped in an apartment by the fire.
Man shot, killed by homeowner in Burke County, sheriff says
A homeowner shot and killed a man who pointed a gun at them, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies responded early Friday to shots fired call, which led to a homicide investigation. When deputies got to the address on Flat Gap Road, they found Howard Gene Cook who...
New details released on Buck Van Huss Dome’s condition
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport City Schools released updated information on the condition of Dobyns-Bennett’s Buck Van Huss Dome, which was closed last month over structural concerns. On Friday, the school system shared a “Phase 1” report from consultant Dome Technologies and Thompson & Litton Engineering. The report confirmed the data provided during the initial […]
JCPD: Man arrested after sending obscene messages to a minor
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man has been arrested after an investigation into complaints of obscene messages being sent to a juvenile on social media. According to the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), Roger Pollard, of Piney Flats, was arrested and charged with one count of Solicitation of a Minor. Pollard is currently being […]
Sheriff: Woman found dead in Johnson County home
JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A death investigation is underway after a 34-year-old woman was found dead in a Johnson County home, authorities report. A release from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) states the woman was found at a residence in the Doe Valley community after a 911 call on Monday, Sept. 12. The […]
