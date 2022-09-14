Read full article on original website
KVOE
Kansas Board of Regents approves unified appropriations request, including funds for three Emporia State programs
Three Emporia State ventures will receive funding if the Kansas Board of Regents’ unified appropriations request is approved. Before ending their monthly meeting Thursday, the Regents approved over $250 million in new support for higher education. For Emporia State, SMaRT Kansas 21: Science and Math Recruitment of Teachers in...
3 Kansas schools named National Blue Ribbon Schools
Three schools in Kansas, including two in the Wichita area, were named as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools.
ESU alumni and current Kansas Rep. voices concerns over staff layoffs
EMPORIA (KSNT) – After 32 faculty members of Emporia State University learned they lost their jobs, one alumni member and current Kansas Representative is voicing her concerns. Representative Stephanie Clayton attended ESU about 20 years ago, and says some of the long-term professors who were laid off this week helped shape her to be the […]
republic-online.com
This Is the Wealthiest School District in Kansas
Disparities in school spending have been a point of contention in the American public education system for decades. Because public schools typically receive the bulk of their funding from local sources such as property taxes, wealthy districts are often better funded than poorer ones. While studies have shown that higher...
WIBW
Kansas could shift high school graduation requirements, lower English, Math & Science provisions
KANSAS (KCTV) - The Kansas Board of Education could change high school graduation requirements, but the discussion could continue for several more months. The Board has been listening to Education Commissioner Randy Watson’s Graduation Requirements Task Force about a change for the last 15 months. Watson said they need to make a decision by June 1, 2023.
COVID tests available for Kansas households
TOPEKA (KSNT) – COVID-19 tests are now available to all Kansas households. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is making free at-home COVID-19 tests to available to Kansas communities. All Kansas households can now visit AccessCovidTests.org and enter their zip code to place an order for 5 at-home COVID-19 test kits. The health department said frequent […]
sunflowerstateradio.com
Audit reveals two-thirds of $48.5 million in broadband aid allocated to southern Kansas
TOPEKA — Nearly two-thirds of $48.5 million in COVID-19 funding earmarked for expansion of broadband services to Kansas homes and businesses was invested in upgrading internet connectivity in the southern half of the state, an audit report said Wednesday. The Kansas Legislature’s auditing arm told a joint House and...
KWCH.com
Kansas school district pulls messaging app after data breach
ANDOVER, Kan. (KWCH) - Andover Public Schools said it has pulled the popular messaging app, Seesaw after the app was hacked. According to the Seesaw website, the app is used by 10 million teachers, students and family members, but the company declined to say how many users were affected by the hack.
Shawnee Co. gets new COVID vaccine, transmission high
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The first shipment of bivalent COVID-19 boosters approved by the Centers for Disease Control has arrived in Shawnee County . According to the health department, both the Pfizer-BioNTech, for ages 12 years and older, and Moderna, for ages 18 years and older, bivalent boosters will be offered immediately. The bivalent booster recommendation […]
kcur.org
How democracy is under threat in Kansas and Missouri
As part of Montclair State University's Democracy Day nationwide collaborative, Up To Date looked at the state of democracy in Kansas and Missouri. Our focus was on three areas: candidates' refusal to engage with each other in public forums; redistricting; and voter laws. Panelists highlighted signs of eroding institutional trust,...
State regulators order Evergy to explain $1.2 billion
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Corporation Commission has ordered Evergy to explain a $1.2 billion increase in the company’s capital spending plan filed this year compared to projections shared when the company presented its Sustainability Transformation Plan (STP) last year. The KCC plans to hold a workshop to discuss the matter sometime before December. […]
WIBW
$576 million Kansas wheat export deal signed at statehouse
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A signing ceremony was at the Kansas Statehouse Friday due to a massive grain deal between delegates of the country of Taiwan and U.S. farmers. Officials from the country of Taiwan have purchased 66 million bushels of wheat from U.S. farmers over the next two years, according to Governor Laura Kelly’s office. Which means that many Kansas wheat farms will significantly contribute to a deal that is worth approximately $576 million.
hppr.org
A giant solar farm project in Kansas is pitting neighbor against neighbor
Frank Gieringer rides a flatbed trailer toward rows of apple trees loaded with Galas, Crimson Crisps and other varieties, ready for the picking. His family owns this bucolic orchard and berry farm outside Edgerton, Kansas. Just beyond its borders lie 2,000 acres of land, a potential location for the state’s first utility-scale solar farm.
KVOE
SOS, Child Advocacy Center, CASA to benefit from recent grant funding announcements
Emporia’s SOS is receiving three significant grants for operations. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says SOS will receive almost $230,000 from the state’s General Fund for Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Grant Awards. The Child Advocacy Center, meanwhile, is receiving almost $46,000 and CASA of the Flint Hills is getting over $10,000.
How much does it cost to charge an electric car in Kansas?
When you compare the cost of driving a gas-powered car one mile to the price of going the same distance in an electric vehicle, the EV almost always comes out ahead
Young Kansas voters embrace political power in fight to preserve democracy
TOPEKA — Isabella Vermooten is the kind of person who “literally went through and pestered everyone in my contacts” until they showed her evidence they were registered to vote. The 18-year-old from Lawrence was eager to cast a ballot for the first time in the Aug. 2 primary, where access to reproductive health care was […] The post Young Kansas voters embrace political power in fight to preserve democracy appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Kansas to receive $39.5 million for electric vehicle charging network
The Kansas Department of Transportation will receive $39.5 million to build an electric vehicle charging network.
How the looming railroad strike could impact Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Thousands of railroad workers nationwide are preparing to walk off the job Friday, threatening to disrupt many parts of the economy. In Kansas, the strike could have a serious impact on agriculture. The Association of American Railroads shared that this strike could cost $2 billion a day, and everything from grain, […]
Kansans, along with Missourians who make the trip, cashing out on sports bets
Kansans, along with Missourians who make the trip, are cashing out on sports bets. The Kansas Lottery reported the first eleven days of action had millions of bets and millions of dollars paid out.
YOUNKER: Water worries in western Kansas
The economy of western Kansas almost entirely relies on water being pumped from the Ogallala Aquifer to grow the grain and forage crops for ethanol plants and livestock operations in the region. Without this water source these industries will not stay in the area, and when they go other support industries will also leave resulting in a major decline of the region’s economy and population.
