National Grid workers on Day of Service install space for community garden at Salvation Army
Workers with National Grid, as part of the company's Day of Service, volunteered today at the Salvation Army in Batavia to create a community garden space, clearing grass from the plot and installing some raised beds.
New pistol permit laws prompt local sheriff to adjust county policy, while course instructors add staff
Sheriff Milby still has confusion over who qualifies to teach the new courses, and how much more time it will take for his office to process the background checks.
'God's Good Grace' is bestowed upon All Babies Cherished Family Assistance Center
Thanks to the generosity of a longtime Genesee County entrepreneur, All Babies Cherished Family Assistance Center has its first “nesting place for women and children.” That’s how Sue Sherman, ABC executive director, described the five-bedroom house at 441 Ellicott St. that is two doors down from the nonprofit agency’s office. It will serve as a temporary residence for women in need of assistance during their pregnancy.
Lancaster Farming
North Branch Bee Ranch Employs Hundreds of ‘Workers’
Thousands of tiny “ranch hands” work at North Branch Bee Ranch in Friendship, New York. Farm owners Amber Stocum and husband, Dennis Stocum, keep 100 colonies of honeybees among their 49.4 acres and other bee yards in Cayuga and Cattaraugus, New York. The couple give several pounds of...
The Batavian
4 East Avenue, Batavia. Nice city starter or down-sizer right in the heart of town, close to schools, library, hospital and shopping! There's a lot to appreciate here for someone on a budget-the furnace hot water tank and ductwork new in 2015 and central air new in 2020! Utilities are inexpensive and owner to leave appliances! Downstairs is open and spacious and has nice parquet floors. There is a great back entranceway mud room and 1/2 bath. Upstairs has 2 very large bedrooms and full bath. This one is affordably priced clean freshly painted and ready to move in! Click here for more information on this listing!
13 WHAM
Scottsville residents taking action over nails in the streets
Scottsville, N.Y. — Nails started showing up across the Village of Scottsville Wednesday evening, puncturing tires and leaving residents on edge. The nails started showing up on a handful of streets across the village and village leaders say it doesn’t appear to be accidental. On Friday, Kim Lautner...
3 people arraigned on charges connected to Lakeview homicide
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Hamburg man, accused in a stabbing death, was arraigned in Erie County Court Friday on a murder charge. Jared M. Adamski, 26, is charged with one count of murder in the second degree and one count of tampering with physical evidence. Investigators say Adamski allegedly...
wnypapers.com
Niagara County, Filicetti respond to concealed carry actions
Legislators voice support for Second Amendment; NCSO announces update of business registry. In the wake of new anti-crime legislation passed in Albany, Niagara County issued its own response this week. On Tuesday, the Niagara County Legislature unanimously approved a resolution “affirming its support of Second Amendment rights for county residents.”...
Arrests in deadly Lakeview stabbing
3 people have been indicted in connection with a deadly July stabbing in Lakeview. Prosecutors say 25-year-old Brenden Benoit was lured into a wooded area near Heltz Road on July 10th.
What people are saying about VP Harris’ visit
It's not every day that the Vice President of the United States comes to western New York.
Bello signs new law, aims to drop gas emissions in Monroe County by 80%
Officials said that the Climate Action Plan is a framework to prioritize future projects to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
New internet option? Frontier’s new push in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In Monroe County, another option for the internet is expanding its reach. Along with Greenlight and Spectrum, you can expect to see more Frontier ads, as well. Viewers in Webster, Chili, and Penfield told News 8 they’ve been seeing and hearing more about Frontier Fiber. We caught up with some representatives at […]
WHEC TV-10
News10NBC Investigates: Webster couple victimized in check scheme involving Monroe County Clerk’s Office
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — As News10NBC first reported, the Monroe County Clerk’s Office is at the center of a criminal investigation being conducted by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office concerning checks sent to the Clerk’s office that were stolen, altered and cashed. Jim and Melissa Yates...
wutv29.com
Suspicious calls prompt lockout at Batavia medical facility
Batavia, N.Y. — A lockout has been lifted at Premier Genesee Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation following a string of suspicious calls Wednesday. Staff members reported receiving calls from an individual making threats toward the facility on Bank Street in Batavia. The center went into lockout, meaning all exterior...
‘Not giving up’: Rochester man unable to find veterinary care for sick dog
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – With staffing shortages still felt in a number of different professions, the veterinary industry is no exception. As a result, some clinics have had to turn animals and their owners away. Some in our community are having trouble finding a veterinarian who will accept new patients. Reinaldo Sanchez of Rochester has […]
Person found dead lying along train tracks in the Village of Angola
ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — Town of Evans police report that a person was found dead lying near railroad tracks in the Village of Angola on Thursday night. Police were alerted of a person lying near the CSX Railroad tracks near the North Main and South Main Street crossing around 11 p.m. Thursday.
nyspnews.com
Walmart shop lifters arrested in Clarence
On September 3, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Brooklynn M. Cosme., 20, of Cheektowaga, NY and Taylor G. Megan., 23 of Amherst, NY, for Grand Larceny. Troopers responded to a grand larceny complaint at Walmart on Transit Road in the town of Clarence. Troopers worked with Walmart loss-prevention. Cosme and Megan took merchandise valued at $1,029.00 and passed all points of purchase without paying. They were transported to SP Clarence for processing. Cosme and Megan were issued appearance tickets returnable to the town of Clarence court at a later date.
In Buffalo, Allentown residents express concerns for neighborhood
BUFFALO, N.Y. — People who live and work in Buffalo's Allentown neighborhood say they need help. On Thursday they met to share concerns about changes they've noticed in the last year which they say threaten their property and livelihoods. On one hand, Allentown has a long earned reputation as...
wnypapers.com
Niagara Sailing Club reopens for business
A new home for the Niagara River Sailing Club has risen from the ashes of the former building, destroyed by fire in March 2021. Jack Dally, commodore of the Niagara Sailing Club, said, “We had our preoccupancy and our health code inspections. We’re just finishing up a few final touches to the accoutrements of the building. We are reopened for full business now.
Upstate New York Festival Honors A Food You May Have Never Heard Of
In the Upstate New York village of Naples, there is a festival you may have never heard of. Naples New York is known by many as the ‘Grape Pie Capital of the World’ and home to the annual Historic Naples Grape Festival. Have you ever heard of Grape Pie before today?
