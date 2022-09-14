ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elba, NY

The Batavian

'God's Good Grace' is bestowed upon All Babies Cherished Family Assistance Center

Thanks to the generosity of a longtime Genesee County entrepreneur, All Babies Cherished Family Assistance Center has its first “nesting place for women and children.” That’s how Sue Sherman, ABC executive director, described the five-bedroom house at 441 Ellicott St. that is two doors down from the nonprofit agency’s office. It will serve as a temporary residence for women in need of assistance during their pregnancy.
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
Lancaster Farming

North Branch Bee Ranch Employs Hundreds of ‘Workers’

Thousands of tiny “ranch hands” work at North Branch Bee Ranch in Friendship, New York. Farm owners Amber Stocum and husband, Dennis Stocum, keep 100 colonies of honeybees among their 49.4 acres and other bee yards in Cayuga and Cattaraugus, New York. The couple give several pounds of...
FRIENDSHIP, NY
Elba, NY
Oakfield, NY
The Batavian

Sponsored Post: Affordable options from Reliant Real Estate. Call us today

4 East Avenue, Batavia. Nice city starter or down-sizer right in the heart of town, close to schools, library, hospital and shopping! There's a lot to appreciate here for someone on a budget-the furnace hot water tank and ductwork new in 2015 and central air new in 2020! Utilities are inexpensive and owner to leave appliances! Downstairs is open and spacious and has nice parquet floors. There is a great back entranceway mud room and 1/2 bath. Upstairs has 2 very large bedrooms and full bath. This one is affordably priced clean freshly painted and ready to move in! Click here for more information on this listing!
BATAVIA, NY
13 WHAM

Scottsville residents taking action over nails in the streets

Scottsville, N.Y. — Nails started showing up across the Village of Scottsville Wednesday evening, puncturing tires and leaving residents on edge. The nails started showing up on a handful of streets across the village and village leaders say it doesn’t appear to be accidental. On Friday, Kim Lautner...
SCOTTSVILLE, NY
wnypapers.com

Niagara County, Filicetti respond to concealed carry actions

Legislators voice support for Second Amendment; NCSO announces update of business registry. In the wake of new anti-crime legislation passed in Albany, Niagara County issued its own response this week. On Tuesday, the Niagara County Legislature unanimously approved a resolution “affirming its support of Second Amendment rights for county residents.”...
WBEN 930AM

Arrests in deadly Lakeview stabbing

3 people have been indicted in connection with a deadly July stabbing in Lakeview. Prosecutors say 25-year-old Brenden Benoit was lured into a wooded area near Heltz Road on July 10th.
News 8 WROC

New internet option? Frontier’s new push in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In Monroe County, another option for the internet is expanding its reach. Along with Greenlight and Spectrum, you can expect to see more Frontier ads, as well. Viewers in Webster, Chili, and Penfield told News 8 they’ve been seeing and hearing more about Frontier Fiber. We caught up with some representatives at […]
ROCHESTER, NY
wutv29.com

Suspicious calls prompt lockout at Batavia medical facility

Batavia, N.Y. — A lockout has been lifted at Premier Genesee Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation following a string of suspicious calls Wednesday. Staff members reported receiving calls from an individual making threats toward the facility on Bank Street in Batavia. The center went into lockout, meaning all exterior...
BATAVIA, NY
nyspnews.com

Walmart shop lifters arrested in Clarence

On September 3, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Brooklynn M. Cosme., 20, of Cheektowaga, NY and Taylor G. Megan., 23 of Amherst, NY, for Grand Larceny. Troopers responded to a grand larceny complaint at Walmart on Transit Road in the town of Clarence. Troopers worked with Walmart loss-prevention. Cosme and Megan took merchandise valued at $1,029.00 and passed all points of purchase without paying. They were transported to SP Clarence for processing. Cosme and Megan were issued appearance tickets returnable to the town of Clarence court at a later date.
wnypapers.com

Niagara Sailing Club reopens for business

A new home for the Niagara River Sailing Club has risen from the ashes of the former building, destroyed by fire in March 2021. Jack Dally, commodore of the Niagara Sailing Club, said, “We had our preoccupancy and our health code inspections. We’re just finishing up a few final touches to the accoutrements of the building. We are reopened for full business now.
GRAND ISLAND, NY

