ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Comments / 0

Related
Noisecreep

Children of Bodom Opening Their Own Bar With a Museum and Sauna

Three former members of Children of Bodom have found a new way to continue their legacy, preparing to open their own bar with a band museum and a nod to local culture with the opportunity for fans to experience Finland's sauna culture. This new undertaking that they're calling the Bodom Bar is being led by drummer Jaska Raatikainen, bassist Henkka Seppälä and keyboardist Janne Wirman.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#While She Sleeps#The Pit#Frankfurt
Noisecreep

Ozzy Osbourne Thinks He Can Still Do Another Tour

Ozzy Osbourne not only has a new album coming out, but he also plans to hit the road after it's released. The rockstar revealed his tentative tour plans during an interview with The Guardian and says that he's going to "give it the best shot I can for another tour."
MUSIC
Noisecreep

Architects Struggle With Identity in Crushing New Song ‘deep fake’

A "deep fake" is described as a synthetic media where a person's existing image is replaced by someone else's likeness. And if you feel like you're not quite feeling yourself, Architects can relate. The band just dropped a crushing new song titled "deep fake" that plays out questions related to identity and having the faith in yourself to embrace who you are.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Noisecreep

7 Things We Love About Megadeth’s New Album ‘The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead!’

Here are seven things we love about The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead!, the 16th studio album by thrash legends Megadeth. The successor to 2016's Dystopia, which earned the group their first-ever Grammy for the title track, has been in the works for quite some time, with April of 2019 once being forecasted as what would become one of many targeted release dates. Months after that mark was missed, leader Dave Mustaine revealed he had been diagnosed with throat cancer, which put all immediate plans on pause, though he did continue to show up to writing sessions while undergoing treatment.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Noisecreep

The Story Behind the Rock + Metal-Loving, Singing Mr. Chicken

Do you ever watch something really funny online and think to yourself, How did someone come up with the idea for this? After stumbling upon Mr. Chicken's Instagram earlier this summer, we had that exact thought. Mr. Chicken is, well, a rubber chicken, and is somewhat of an internet sensation....
MUSIC
Noisecreep

Ghost Fans Crash Spotify Live Servers, Band’s Appearance Canceled

As if it wasn't evident enough just how popular Ghost are, yesterday (Sept. 13), the group's fans crashed the Spotify Live servers due to overwhelming demand as they awaited a special appearance and Q&A session. Both Spotify Live and Ghost confirmed in tweets that it was indeed Ghost fans responsible...
MUSIC
Noisecreep

Noisecreep

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
211K+
Views
ABOUT

From metal to rock, weve got the latest music videos, songs and exclusive interviews with hard rock, classic rock and metal bands.

 https://noisecreep.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy