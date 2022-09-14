Read full article on original website
Slipknot’s Sid Wilson – It’s ‘Funny’ That People Are Just Now Realizing My Mask Was Animatronic
For many, Slipknot's video for "The Dying Song (Time to Sing)" clued them in on the animatronic nature of Sid Wilson's former primary mask in the band, but according to Wilson, the animatronic element of the mask which now sits beside him onstage as he dons his latest mask, was always there in the first place, though some are just now figuring that out.
10-Year-Old Viral Star Harper Screams Ed Sheeran + Bring Me the Horizon Hit on ‘AGT,’ Gets Response From Band Member
UPDATE: Harper did not advance to the America's Got Talent finals, but had some kind words for those who did and those who supported her run with their votes. See the message below. She's back! 10-year-old Harper returned to the America's Got Talent stage, now a viral favorite after her...
Children of Bodom Opening Their Own Bar With a Museum and Sauna
Three former members of Children of Bodom have found a new way to continue their legacy, preparing to open their own bar with a band museum and a nod to local culture with the opportunity for fans to experience Finland's sauna culture. This new undertaking that they're calling the Bodom Bar is being led by drummer Jaska Raatikainen, bassist Henkka Seppälä and keyboardist Janne Wirman.
Maylene and the Sons of Disaster Release First New Song in Over 10 years
Welcome back, Maylene and the Sons of Disaster! The moment many fans have been waiting for is upon us, as the group has released their first new music since 2011 with the track "Burn the Witches" marking their triumphant return. The band's career took a significant detour in 2016 when...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Synyster Gates Reveals How Psychedelic Drugs Help Him Mentally + Artistically
Over the course of rock history, there have been plenty of cases of musicians utilizing hallucinogenic drugs to tap into their creativity. In a recent tweet thread, Avenged Sevenfold guitarist Synyster Gates shared with his followers his own experiences with hallucinogens while also championing a new Netflix docuseries called How to Change Your Mind.
Ozzy Osbourne Thinks He Can Still Do Another Tour
Ozzy Osbourne not only has a new album coming out, but he also plans to hit the road after it's released. The rockstar revealed his tentative tour plans during an interview with The Guardian and says that he's going to "give it the best shot I can for another tour."
Goatwhore Debut Ripping New Song ‘Death From Above’ Off 2022 Album ‘Angels Hung From the Arches of Heaven’
New Orleans-based extreme metal battalion Goatwhore will end what has been a five-year wait for a new record with Angels Hung From the Arches of Heaven set to arrive on Oct. 7. Just released is "Death From Above," the second single that comes on the heels of "Born of Satan's Flesh."
Architects Struggle With Identity in Crushing New Song ‘deep fake’
A "deep fake" is described as a synthetic media where a person's existing image is replaced by someone else's likeness. And if you feel like you're not quite feeling yourself, Architects can relate. The band just dropped a crushing new song titled "deep fake" that plays out questions related to identity and having the faith in yourself to embrace who you are.
7 Things We Love About Megadeth’s New Album ‘The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead!’
Here are seven things we love about The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead!, the 16th studio album by thrash legends Megadeth. The successor to 2016's Dystopia, which earned the group their first-ever Grammy for the title track, has been in the works for quite some time, with April of 2019 once being forecasted as what would become one of many targeted release dates. Months after that mark was missed, leader Dave Mustaine revealed he had been diagnosed with throat cancer, which put all immediate plans on pause, though he did continue to show up to writing sessions while undergoing treatment.
The Story Behind the Rock + Metal-Loving, Singing Mr. Chicken
Do you ever watch something really funny online and think to yourself, How did someone come up with the idea for this? After stumbling upon Mr. Chicken's Instagram earlier this summer, we had that exact thought. Mr. Chicken is, well, a rubber chicken, and is somewhat of an internet sensation....
Slipknot Fan Apparently Owns Biggest Collection of Band’s Masks in the World
There are some music fans out there who don't just love and follow a band, but collect memorabilia and other items related to them as well. One Slipknot fan claims that he owns the biggest collection of replicas of the band's masks in the world, and from the looks of it, he probably does.
Blackie Lawless Won’t ‘Even Consider a Woke Culture’ During Upcoming W.A.S.P. Tour
W.A.S.P. will kick off their 40th anniversary tour later this fall, and if you know anything about their stage performance, you'll know that the show is just as important as the music. In a new interview, frontman Blackie Lawless expressed that he's not concerned about "woke culture" and how they might perceive W.A.S.P. during the upcoming tour.
Ghost Fans Crash Spotify Live Servers, Band’s Appearance Canceled
As if it wasn't evident enough just how popular Ghost are, yesterday (Sept. 13), the group's fans crashed the Spotify Live servers due to overwhelming demand as they awaited a special appearance and Q&A session. Both Spotify Live and Ghost confirmed in tweets that it was indeed Ghost fans responsible...
