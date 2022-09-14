Read full article on original website
Related
Learn About the Stories From Soft Landing Missoula
This week Soft Landing in Missoula with support from the ZACC held their second annual "Stories of Home" photo exhibit during "Welcoming Week" that explores the experiences of immigrants and refugees in Missoula. The exhibit is an opportunity to learn more about where some of the refugees have come from and more importantly why they are having to come to our community. The "Stories of Home" project started in last year. Soft Landing is a community based non profit that helps refugees and immigrant families transition to our community and our state.
Montana We Need to Please Water The Thirsty Trees in Missoula!
College football has begun and the air smells like smoke as so the seasons start the transition to fall in the Montana valleys. Even with recent sporadic rainfall, one thing remains constant everywhere, the need to continue watering the trees that shade our streets and homes. It is a Missoula City ordinance that requires property owners to care for adjacent street trees.
Gidge The Tripawd 1st Pet Commissioner In Missoula County
We first heard the news during the Western Montana Fair of a contest we had all been asking for, seeking nominees for Missoula County's first-ever Pet County Commissioner. Finally, we have a winner!. Photo credit Katie Connelly Instagram@seegidgerun. Gidge the Tripawd. Missoula County's First Elected Pet Commissioner. Missoula, Montana. Photo...
Missoula Paddleheads To Defend Pioneer League Championship
After a historic 2022 season saw the boys from Zootown finish with a better record than any other professional baseball team in the world (69-26, .726 winning percentage) the Paddleheads are headed back to the Pioneer Baseball League Championship Series to face the best team in the PBL's South Division. Game 1 against the Grand Junction Rockies is Saturday at Allegiance Field.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Griz Homecoming Parade Route Revealed
As University of Montana Griz Alumni Association and fans plan for the annual Homecoming game on Saturday September 24th, a familiar tradition returns: The Griz Homecoming Parade. It's been two years since we got to see the floats, the fanfare and the fans line up in Missoula to celebrate our Zootown team. However, this year's parade will be different from years past.
Yum! Popular Missoula Food Truck Opens New Eatery Location
Do you know what a Gastronome is? It is a person who is a lover of good food. I would consider myself not only a gastronome but also a gastro-tourist. I am a person who feels that you must eat where the locals eat when you are traveling. I typically refuse to eat at a chain restaurant, if I am traveling. I always say, "you can get that at home." So I prefer to sample local cuisine, at places I can't get at home. For example, when in Seattle, I gobble up fresh seafood. When in Louisiana, I'm eating gumbo. When in New York, I'm eating pizza. When in Philly... You gotta get an authentic cheesesteak sandwich.
Killing of a Grizzly Bear Near Charlo Leads to Federal Charge
If you've ever wondered just how much data can be obtained from collared wildlife, this case might be an eye-opener for you. And it played a part in the investigation of the unlawful taking of a threatened species. The seriousness of the offense can be measured by the involvement of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and the federal charges they are pressing in cooperation with the U.S. Attorney's Office. The following details of the case are from the USFW charging document.
Ready For Your Face To Be Melted? Machine Head To Play Missoula
Robb Flynn, and his veteran metal band "Machine Head" are set to bring the noise at our local Top Hat music venue this November, and we're ready to mosh. Coming off their latest release, ØF KINGDØM AND CRØWN, Machine Head is hitting the road. Formed in 1991 in Oakland, California, the band has carved it's way into the metal community with their raging riffs, killer lyrics, and work horse stage shows. These guys have the respect of nearly the entire metal community for a good reason, and I can tell you, you better not miss this live show.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Missoula Escape Games For Sale: Who Wants Their Own Escape Room?
Are you tired of working for someone else? Do you want to start your own business? Do you want to be your own boss? Do you secretly like torturing people with puzzles? Well, we have some news for you!. Big Sky Breakout is offering up its full assortment of popular...
Missoula Fugitive Takes Own Life During Attempted Traffic Stop
On September 13, 2022, at around 11:15 a.m., the Missoula Police Department announced they were searching for fugitive Patrick Cork who was armed and dangerous. He had a $50,000 warrant for his arrest and was actively attempting to elude law enforcement. It was also reported that Cork was in possession of a handgun.
Student Death Reported on University of Montana Campus
A University of Montana student died in Aber Hall early Tuesday morning, September 13. We reached out to UM Director of Strategic Communications Dave Kuntz for details and he provided this brief statement. “Overnight we suffered a tragic loss here at the University of Montana,” began Kuntz. “A student who...
The New Mayor of Missoula is City Councilor Jordan Hess
In a dramatic final vote that occurred at 11:15 p.m. on Monday night, Mike Nugent nobly stepped aside after several locked votes and Jordan Hess was elected by the Missoula City Council to be the City of Missoula’s mayor until the next election. The council wrapped up a process...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
UM Liberal Arts Completes Education for Students With Any Major
A recent survey revealed that nearly 50 percent of college graduates who majored in liberal arts and humanities regretted their decision after entering the workplace. We reached out to the Director of Strategic Communications at the University of Montana Dave Kuntz who addressed that survey. “What makes the University of...
Missoula Community Comes Together to Help Youth Homes
Youth Homes had their annual fundraiser last night this year's theme was "A Night In the Valley". There was an amazing spread put on by Bravo! catering. There was plenty of entertainment. There was live music, an amazing auctioneer and the emcee of the evening was former Lady Griz Head Basketball coach Robin Selvig who gave a moving tribute to our late Mayor John Engen.
Missoula Police Arrest Man for the Fourth Time in 12 Days
On September 15, 2022, at approximately 12:42 a.m., Missoula Police Department officers were dispatched to the Poverello Center for a report of a rock thrown through a window. About five minutes before the window broke, 41-year-old Virinder Brar had been told he would not be allowed to stay at the center that night.
Expert Says Missoula Air Quality is Taking a Turn For the Worse
Air Quality Specialist Sarah Coefield with the Missoula City-County Health Department told us on Thursday that shifting winds are worsening air quality throughout western Montana. “The winds high overhead right now are coming at us from the northwest, and there was quite a bit of smoke that had made its...
University of Montana Landscaper Trolls Students with Cosplay
As the saying goes "If you love your job. You will never work a day in your life." As someone who loves coming to work (most of the time) I can tell you that the saying is mostly true. Like most things in life, sometimes you have to "spice things up a little." For a University of Montana landscaper, he chose a great way to "spice things up." Dare we say "THATS ONE SPICY MEATBALL!"
Small Montana Town Is Accepting Of “New Missoula” Apocalypse Film
In a town of less than 5,000, two young men found the perfect setting for their latest creation. Kyle and Zuzu Weingart (Kyle a native of Frenchtown) spent many years in Los Angeles chasing a film-maker's dream, but soon realized Hamilton, Montana is the perfect location for their latest film.
Missoula Man Steals Tools and Vandalizes Construction Site
51-year-old Michael Young is in the Missoula County Jail facing felony charges for theft and criminal mischief after allegedly stealing tools and vandalizing a local construction job site. Missoula Police Department Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold provided details about the incident that occurred on Wednesday, September 14. “Officers responded to...
Montana U.S. Attorney on Prosecuting for Drugs and Trafficking
U.S. Attorney for the State of Montana Jesse Laslovich sat down with us on Thursday at the Missoula Federal Department of Justice office to discuss a number of issues important to our listeners. Laslovich briefly described the role the U.S. Attorney for Montana fills in the hierarchy of law enforcement.
96.3 The Blaze
Missoula, MT
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
96.3 The Blaze plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0