Titans-Bills: 5 prop bets for Monday's game

Penn State went down south for a rare trip by a Big Ten into an SEC stadium, but they handled it like it was just another business trip. Penn State blew away Auburn and sent the fans home early starting late in the third quarter. Jordan-Hare Stadium was the scene of Penn State’s 41-12 victory to complete a sweep in a home-and-home scheduling agreement with Auburn, and there was little doubt who the superior team was in this year’s matchup. Naturally, the result of the game was viewed through contrasting lenses, but Penn State fans and former players were certainly enjoying the action and sharing their thoughts on social media. Here are some of the best tweets following Penn State’s monster win on the road at Auburn. History made on The Plainshttps://twitter.com/BryanDFischer/status/1571271825300271104David Pollack was impressed!https://twitter.com/davidpollack47/status/1571261869129666563Just warming up for that Big Ten CBS contracthttps://twitter.com/JamesFrankwin/status/1571261867351310338Nick Singleton quickly catching onhttps://twitter.com/TomFornelli/status/1571267092145471488Saquon Barkley approves of Nick Singletonhttps://twitter.com/saquon/status/1571268622789627906Maybe Auburn isn't that good?https://twitter.com/RossDellenger/status/1571259813346033665So sorry about your Orange Out, Auburnhttps://twitter.com/KevinOnCFB/status/1571265623245692931Jaquan Brisker chimes inhttps://twitter.com/JaquanBrisker/status/1571256642955616257 https://twitter.com/JaquanBrisker/status/1571268111952642050Daryll Clark was proud too!https://twitter.com/CaptainClark17/status/1571270253392416777Micah Parsons probably wanted in on the celebration too!https://twitter.com/MicahhParsons11/status/1571274854824820738 https://twitter.com/MicahhParsons11/status/1571308742490062849It was a rough afternoon for Auburn fanshttps://twitter.com/PSUBarstool/status/1571253758159470593Penn State would have covered either wayhttps://twitter.com/BarrettSallee/status/157125986499468493011

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 20 HOURS AGO