WTOV 9
Much of Jefferson County remains underserved when it comes to broadband
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — According to the Jefferson County Broadband Taskforce, 72 percent of the county is underserved and 36 percent of that 72 have little to no internet access. But that could change soon as officials meet with Reed Consulting out of Athens, Ohio. "The goal is to...
Martins Ferry Chamber of Commerce event allows businesses, community to connect
MARTINS FERRY, Ohio — The 2nd annual Fall Dinner for the Martins Ferry Chamber of Commerce saw more businesses present, which executives from the chamber hope is a trend for the future. “It gives them an opportunity to network with our other members, board, and hear about what we...
Students in Marshall County participate in Hands on AG Day
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — Marshall County Schools 5th graders had a chance to get an inside look on what farming and agriculture is all about at the Hands on AG Day, put on by the Natural Resources Conservation Service and the Northern Panhandle Conservation District. Students rotated through 11...
Lawsuit pertaining to 2019 Weirton Steel BOP demolition proceeding
WEIRTON, W.Va. — Last week, a decision was reached in the first part of a lawsuit involving over 100 plaintiffs following the implosion of the former Weirton Steel basic oxygen plant. Many sought legal action after they and their homes were the victims of the implosion's long-lasting smoke and...
BREAKING: Former Jefferson County Health Administrator found not guilty
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — After 2 days’ worth of evidence, arguments, and discussion, former Jefferson County Health Administrator Annette Stewart has been found not guilty in a trial that focused on theft in office, tampering with records, falsification and having unlawful interest in a public contract. It all...
Update: Pennsylvania man charged in Steubenville stabbing
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — A man from Beaver Falls, Pa. has been charged with felonious assault in a stabbing that took place at an apartment in the 800 block of Market Street. Jacob Moresea faces a felonious assault charge in the Sept. 12 incident. Steubenville Police said they found a...
East Liverpool dedicates new turf field
Columbiana County, OH — It was a celebration in East Liverpool As the high school welcomed in it's newest edition to the athletic facilities. There's new turf on the Potter's home field. “Words can't express how happy I am for the community that there's an excellent playing surface to...
Restrictions on several roads in Brooke County will take place next week
Restrictions on several roads in Brooke County will take place next week. The West Virginia Division of Highways says paving work will be done on the roads starting Monday at 7:30 a.m. and will continue between 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. through Friday. Motorists are advised to reduce speed and...
Multiple people injured in accident on Veterans Memorial Bridge
Multiple people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on the Veterans Memorial Bridge on Thursday morning. According to the Weirton Police Department, a car occupied by two people was struck by a minivan after it stopped in the westbound lane. The minivan then spun and struck a construction trailer. Two...
