Steubenville, OH

WTOV 9

Students in Marshall County participate in Hands on AG Day

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — Marshall County Schools 5th graders had a chance to get an inside look on what farming and agriculture is all about at the Hands on AG Day, put on by the Natural Resources Conservation Service and the Northern Panhandle Conservation District. Students rotated through 11...
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
WTOV 9

Lawsuit pertaining to 2019 Weirton Steel BOP demolition proceeding

WEIRTON, W.Va. — Last week, a decision was reached in the first part of a lawsuit involving over 100 plaintiffs following the implosion of the former Weirton Steel basic oxygen plant. Many sought legal action after they and their homes were the victims of the implosion's long-lasting smoke and...
WEIRTON, WV
WTOV 9

Update: Pennsylvania man charged in Steubenville stabbing

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — A man from Beaver Falls, Pa. has been charged with felonious assault in a stabbing that took place at an apartment in the 800 block of Market Street. Jacob Moresea faces a felonious assault charge in the Sept. 12 incident. Steubenville Police said they found a...
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WTOV 9

East Liverpool dedicates new turf field

Columbiana County, OH — It was a celebration in East Liverpool As the high school welcomed in it's newest edition to the athletic facilities. There's new turf on the Potter's home field. “Words can't express how happy I am for the community that there's an excellent playing surface to...
EAST LIVERPOOL, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Parks And Rec#Arpa#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Steubenville Council
WTOV 9

Multiple people injured in accident on Veterans Memorial Bridge

Multiple people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on the Veterans Memorial Bridge on Thursday morning. According to the Weirton Police Department, a car occupied by two people was struck by a minivan after it stopped in the westbound lane. The minivan then spun and struck a construction trailer. Two...
WEIRTON, WV

