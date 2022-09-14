ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

CWLP: Avoid 5th and Cook Streets

By Bradley Zimmerman
WCIA
WCIA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dy8U9_0hvcql6M00

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — People driving home from work are advised to avoid one intersection in Springfield.

Officials with City Water, Light and Power said a two-vehicle crash is causing traffic to back up at the intersection of 5th and Cook Streets. The street lights at that intersection were also damaged by the crash and are flashing red.

This is a developing story

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WCIA

Chatham Police host annual bike rodeo

CHATHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — The Chatham Police Department hosted their annual Children’s bicycle rodeo on Saturday morning. A petting zoo, a tattoo artist, balloon artists, and a helicopter flew in for the event. There was also a bicycle safety course with deputies. “They had a blast. We gave away bicycles,” said Officer David Leach. A […]
CHATHAM, IL
WCIA

Road closing for water service construction

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Drivers in Springfield will need to make a change in their driving routes on Monday as crews with City Water, Light and Power close a street for construction affiliated with water service. CWLP crews will close northbound MacArthur Boulevard between Monroe and Washington Streets for this work; a detour route will […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Man arrested after multiple traffic violations

MENARD COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A Petersburg man was arrested after multiple traffic violations, Menard County Chief Deputy Sheriff Ben Hollis confirmed. According to police, a Menard County Sheriff’s Deputy was on patrol Friday night on eastbound IL-123 when he saw a red Ford approaching him from the rear at a high speed. The driver […]
MENARD COUNTY, IL
WCIA

City of Decatur looking to sell former fire station

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Decatur is now accepting proposals regarding the sale of former Fire Station 3. The station, located at 1308 West Eldorado Drive, closed last year as it grew older. A new Station 3 opened nearby and now serves as the headquarters of the firefighter companies that were formerly based […]
DECATUR, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Springfield, IL
Traffic
Local
Illinois Traffic
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Springfield, IL
Springfield, IL
Sports
WCIA

Decatur homes get free makeover

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — ADM Cares and Decatur Block by Block gave homes in the Johns Hill Neighborhood a facelift. The two organizations partnered together as part of a neighborhood revitalization project. “We want to make sure that this community is and continues to be a great place to live and work,” director of ADM […]
DECATUR, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Saturday, September 17th, 2022

Centralia Police arrested a Decatur woman on drug charges and an outstanding warrant. Jessica Welch was taken to the Marion County Jail for alleged possession of a controlled substance and on a Marion County traffic warrant with bond set at $2,500. 57-year-old Chris Dwiggins was arrested at a Salem motel...
SALEM, IL
WCIA

Macon County Sherriff announces special campaign

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Sheriff’s Office announced earlier this week that it will be conducting a special campaign for the month of October. Sheriff Jim Root said the campaign will involve increased patrols for Scott’s Law violations. Scott’s Law is Illinois’ version of a move over law that requires drivers to stop, […]
MACON COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne Springfield#Traffic Accident#Copyright 2022#Nexstar Media Inc
newschannel20.com

Springfield high schools went on soft lockdown

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Three District 186 high schools went on a soft lockdown on Tuesday following what turned out to be a fake threat. We're told the Springfield police received an anonymous call around 1:20 p.m. stating a shooting happened inside a room at Springfield High School. Police...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Springfield, IL (with Photos & Maps)

Springfield is the state capital of Illinois, so it’s safe to assume that even though there are plenty of restaurants, people will still have a hard time figuring out which ones are of quality. For that reason, we will help you locate the 15 best restaurants in Springfield, IL.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Springfield Woman Accused Of Stabbing Teenage Son

A Springfield woman has been arrested after allegedly stabbing her teenage son in the neck. Newschannel 20 reports the 15-year-old boy’s injuries are not life-threatening. The incident happened Friday night in the 100 block of North 24th Street. The 43-year-old mother, whose name was not immediately released, is charged...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wlds.com

Man Extricated From Vehicle After High Speed Crash Running From Police in Menard County

A Petersburg man had to be rushed to an area hospital after his vehicle crashed in rural Menard County after fleeing a traffic stop. According to the Menard County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 9:50PM Friday, a Menard County Sheriff’s Deputy was on patrol eastbound on Illinois Route 123 west of Five Points Street, about 2 miles east of Tallula, when the deputy observed another vehicle approaching from the rear of his vehicle at a high rate of speed.
MENARD COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
Central Illinois Proud

‘Treadmill selfie guy’ identified by Bloomington Police

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A man who was caught on camera damaging an apartment complex has been identified Friday. According to Bloomington Police Public Information Officer Brandt Parsely, 28-year-old Thomas Snyder was arrested for criminal damage to property. On Thursday, Bloomington police asked the public to help identify a...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

Benefit for families affected by Assumption crash

ASSUMPTION, Ill. (WCIA) — On Saturday evening, community members are hosting a benefit for four families affected by a deadly accident in July. The benefit occurs in Tower Hill at the Jimmy D’s, formerly known as the “Eye of the Tiger” building, starting at 4 p.m. Organizers said there would be a silent auction from […]
ASSUMPTION, IL
wlds.com

Livestock Complex Near Griggsville Burns

Several Pike County Fire Departments responded to a fire early Monday morning that destroyed a livestock facility. The Pike Press reports that a call for a structure fire came in at approximately 3:45AM Monday to Lynch Livestock, located 2 ½ miles north of Griggsville on Illinois Route 107. According to the report, it’s believed that fire had started about an hour prior to the call.
GRIGGSVILLE, IL
WCIA

Bridge construction starting in Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Part of Route 105 in Decatur will be closing on Monday as crews start the next project of the Rebuild Illinois capital program. The project will overhaul a bridge carrying Route 105 over Lake Decatur, replacing the bridge deck, abutments, steel beams and approach pavement. The Illinois Department of Transportation said […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Police: Thief steals credit cards, makes purchases

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Crime Stoppers needs help finding a theft suspect. Springfield Police say the thief is wanted for a theft and burglary to a motor vehicle. It happened September 7 at Ahh Yoga. That’s 2201 West White Oaks Drive. The victim says they had several items taken from their vehicle —  including […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Springfield Police Investigating Fake Report Of School Shooting

Springfield police are investigating a false report of a shooting inside a school…saying it takes any threat, whether real or hoax, seriously. Police were dispatched to Springfield High School Thursday afternoon after receiving the report, but quickly determined there had been no shooting. Officers also checked Lanphier and Southeast High Schools as a precaution, but there had been no incidents at either location.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WAND TV

State troopers called out for 3 vehicle crash on I-55 near Divernon

DIVERNON, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police troopers were called out for a three vehicle crash on Interstate 55 southbound at mile marker 79 Friday afternoon. The right lane was obstructed. Traffic was getting by in the left lane/left shoulder. All traffic has since returned to normal and all lanes...
DIVERNON, IL
WCIA

WCIA

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy