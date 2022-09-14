Read full article on original website
Suspect charged in Boardman Saturday shooting
One man is dead and another is in custody following a shooting inside a Boardman home on Saturday morning.
Multiple dead in Mercer County farmhouse fire
Friday evening, investigators dug through the remnants of the farmhouse on District Road near Redfoot Road in Delaware Township, north of Mercer.
One person dead after downtown Youngstown shooting
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – One person is dead after a shooting outside of O’Donold’s in downtown Youngstown early Sunday morning. In a Youngstown PD press release, police say they heard gunshots coming from Federal St. near Hazel Avenue around 1:40 a.m. When police approached the source of...
Semi flips over in Lowellville
LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – The driver of a semi-truck was not injured after the truck flipped over in Lowellville on Friday afternoon. It happened Friday afternoon on S. Hubbard Road near Youngstown Lowellville Road. Investigators at the scene said the driver told them that his brakes stopped working as...
Motorcycle crash kills 1 in Hubbard Twp.
HUBBARD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A two-vehicle crash left one person dead Saturday afternoon. According to the Warren post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 4:40 p.m. Saturday on Hubbard Masury Road at Hubbard Thomas Road. The victim has been identified by Ohio State Highway...
Hundreds gather at Eastwood Field for recovery rally
NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A large crowd was on hand Saturday afternoon in Niles to raise awareness for substance abuse. The Alliance for Substance Abuse Prevention – or ASAP – held its 10th annual Rally for Recovery today at Eastwood Field. Over 800 people registered to participate...
Man sentenced in OVI crash that hurt passenger
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man who police say hit a bridge, left the scene, and took his passenger to the hospital was sentenced Thursday. Michael Perry, 31, of Middlefield, was sentenced to five years probation on charges of aggravated vehicular assault and OVI. Perry was the driver of...
Man charged after filming himself with Youngstown Police Department’s body camera
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police said a Boardman man who filmed himself Saturday with a stolen body camera has been cited on a theft charge. Bryant Guzman-Tinoco, 19, of Boardman, is expected to be arraigned in municipal court Thursday on the charge, which is a first-degree misdemeanor. He was cited Thursday after an interview with city police, who were helped in their investigation by Boardman police.
Update: Deputies ID suspects in Dollar General wallet theft
BRACEVILLE TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Detectives at the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office have identified the two people they said were involved in the theft of a wallet. According to a post on their Facebook page, deputies said that the wallet was stolen from the Dollar General Store in Braceville Township on Monday, September 5.
Firefighters respond to home after blown transformer
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Firefighters were called to a Youngstown home after a transformer blew Friday morning. Firefighters were called shortly before 10 a.m. to the 300 block of Ferndale Avenue. Firefighters said that this could have caused a surge in a nearby home. Officials said an electrical surge may have...
Child Injured in Runaway Buggy Incident
Nick McWilliams reporting – A child was taken to Akron Children’s Hospital following an incident involving a horse-and-buggy. The report, filed by Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Michael Fink, states that the call came in on Seldenright Road Wednesday evening after emergency medical personnel had already sent the child via ambulance to Summit County.
Ohio Lt. Gov to appear in Lordstown
LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted will be Trumbull County. It’s all part of his Next Generation Job Tour. Husted will visit the Educational Service Center’s pre-apprenticeship program in Lordstown. He’ll have a round table discussion with public school officials and students. Together, they’ll talk...
Lawsuit: Summit County inmate died by suicide after jail officials ignored repeated pleas for help
AKRON, Ohio — The mother of a Stow man who died by suicide in the Summit County Jail sued the county and corrections officers, saying that jail officials repeatedly ignored pleas for help as his depression worsened in lockup. Terry DeVos is the mother of Patrick Butcher, who died...
Driver charged in Ohio Turnpike crash that killed service worker
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A vehicular homicide charge has been filed against a driver involved in a crash that killed a service repair worker on the Ohio Turnpike last month. According to court records, a warrant had been issued earlier this week for the arrest of Nikolas Gable, 24,...
Community to gather in honor of fallen officer
GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – The community will come together this weekend to honor the life of fallen police officer Justin Leo. This year’s Officer Justin Leo Memorial Walk/Run will take place Sunday. The free event kicks off around 4:30 p.m. near the American Legion in Girard. The race will start at 5 p.m.
2 people life-flighted after crash in Hancock County
A crash in Weirton had two people life-flighted on Thursday. Police say they were called to a two-vehicle crash with injuries in the westbound lane of US 22 on the Veterans Memorial Bridge. A 2007 Mercedes K50 Sadan was traveling west over the bridge when witnesses say the vehicle stopped in their lane, according to […]
Police Seeking Identity of Suspect Accused of Retail Theft at Walmart in Cranberry Township
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are asking the public for information regarding an incident of retail theft. On Thursday, September 15, at approximately 12:00 p.m., members from PSP Franklin were dispatched to Walmart, in Cranberry Township, Venango County. The store loss prevention personnel reported that a white male,...
Arson suspected in Youngstown restaurant fire
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown Fire Investigator Kurt Wright said arson is suspected in a fire at a former Youngstown restaurant on Market Street. The fire started Thursday night at the building that once housed the Colonial House restaurant, which has been closed for years. It was once part of the area’s premier restaurants.
New Sheetz opens in Warren
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The newest Sheetz location has officially opened in Warren. It’s located at the Corner of East Market Street and North Road. The gas station and convenience store officially opened for business Thursday. Construction began back in March. Customers stopped by Thursday to check it...
3 local schools named Department of Education’s ‘Blue Ribbon Schools’
This year, schools from 45 different states were recognized.
