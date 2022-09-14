YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police said a Boardman man who filmed himself Saturday with a stolen body camera has been cited on a theft charge. Bryant Guzman-Tinoco, 19, of Boardman, is expected to be arraigned in municipal court Thursday on the charge, which is a first-degree misdemeanor. He was cited Thursday after an interview with city police, who were helped in their investigation by Boardman police.

YOUNGSTOWN, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO