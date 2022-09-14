ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbiana County, OH

WYTV.com

One person dead after downtown Youngstown shooting

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – One person is dead after a shooting outside of O’Donold’s in downtown Youngstown early Sunday morning. In a Youngstown PD press release, police say they heard gunshots coming from Federal St. near Hazel Avenue around 1:40 a.m. When police approached the source of...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Semi flips over in Lowellville

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – The driver of a semi-truck was not injured after the truck flipped over in Lowellville on Friday afternoon. It happened Friday afternoon on S. Hubbard Road near Youngstown Lowellville Road. Investigators at the scene said the driver told them that his brakes stopped working as...
LOWELLVILLE, OH
WYTV.com

Motorcycle crash kills 1 in Hubbard Twp.

HUBBARD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A two-vehicle crash left one person dead Saturday afternoon. According to the Warren post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 4:40 p.m. Saturday on Hubbard Masury Road at Hubbard Thomas Road. The victim has been identified by Ohio State Highway...
HUBBARD, OH
WYTV.com

Hundreds gather at Eastwood Field for recovery rally

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A large crowd was on hand Saturday afternoon in Niles to raise awareness for substance abuse. The Alliance for Substance Abuse Prevention – or ASAP – held its 10th annual Rally for Recovery today at Eastwood Field. Over 800 people registered to participate...
NILES, OH
WYTV.com

Man sentenced in OVI crash that hurt passenger

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man who police say hit a bridge, left the scene, and took his passenger to the hospital was sentenced Thursday. Michael Perry, 31, of Middlefield, was sentenced to five years probation on charges of aggravated vehicular assault and OVI. Perry was the driver of...
MIDDLEFIELD, OH
WYTV.com

Man charged after filming himself with Youngstown Police Department’s body camera

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police said a Boardman man who filmed himself Saturday with a stolen body camera has been cited on a theft charge. Bryant Guzman-Tinoco, 19, of Boardman, is expected to be arraigned in municipal court Thursday on the charge, which is a first-degree misdemeanor. He was cited Thursday after an interview with city police, who were helped in their investigation by Boardman police.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Update: Deputies ID suspects in Dollar General wallet theft

BRACEVILLE TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Detectives at the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office have identified the two people they said were involved in the theft of a wallet. According to a post on their Facebook page, deputies said that the wallet was stolen from the Dollar General Store in Braceville Township on Monday, September 5.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WYTV.com

Firefighters respond to home after blown transformer

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Firefighters were called to a Youngstown home after a transformer blew Friday morning. Firefighters were called shortly before 10 a.m. to the 300 block of Ferndale Avenue. Firefighters said that this could have caused a surge in a nearby home. Officials said an electrical surge may have...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
wtuz.com

Child Injured in Runaway Buggy Incident

Nick McWilliams reporting – A child was taken to Akron Children’s Hospital following an incident involving a horse-and-buggy. The report, filed by Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Michael Fink, states that the call came in on Seldenright Road Wednesday evening after emergency medical personnel had already sent the child via ambulance to Summit County.
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
WYTV.com

Ohio Lt. Gov to appear in Lordstown

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted will be Trumbull County. It’s all part of his Next Generation Job Tour. Husted will visit the Educational Service Center’s pre-apprenticeship program in Lordstown. He’ll have a round table discussion with public school officials and students. Together, they’ll talk...
OHIO STATE
WYTV.com

Driver charged in Ohio Turnpike crash that killed service worker

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A vehicular homicide charge has been filed against a driver involved in a crash that killed a service repair worker on the Ohio Turnpike last month. According to court records, a warrant had been issued earlier this week for the arrest of Nikolas Gable, 24,...
MACEDONIA, OH
WYTV.com

Community to gather in honor of fallen officer

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – The community will come together this weekend to honor the life of fallen police officer Justin Leo. This year’s Officer Justin Leo Memorial Walk/Run will take place Sunday. The free event kicks off around 4:30 p.m. near the American Legion in Girard. The race will start at 5 p.m.
GIRARD, OH
WTRF- 7News

2 people life-flighted after crash in Hancock County

A crash in Weirton had two people life-flighted on Thursday. Police say they were called to a two-vehicle crash with injuries in the westbound lane of US 22 on the Veterans Memorial Bridge. A 2007 Mercedes K50 Sadan was traveling west over the bridge when witnesses say the vehicle stopped in their lane, according to […]
HANCOCK COUNTY, WV
WYTV.com

Arson suspected in Youngstown restaurant fire

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown Fire Investigator Kurt Wright said arson is suspected in a fire at a former Youngstown restaurant on Market Street. The fire started Thursday night at the building that once housed the Colonial House restaurant, which has been closed for years. It was once part of the area’s premier restaurants.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

New Sheetz opens in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The newest Sheetz location has officially opened in Warren. It’s located at the Corner of East Market Street and North Road. The gas station and convenience store officially opened for business Thursday. Construction began back in March. Customers stopped by Thursday to check it...
WARREN, OH

