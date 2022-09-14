Read full article on original website
Architects Struggle With Identity in Crushing New Song ‘deep fake’
A "deep fake" is described as a synthetic media where a person's existing image is replaced by someone else's likeness. And if you feel like you're not quite feeling yourself, Architects can relate. The band just dropped a crushing new song titled "deep fake" that plays out questions related to identity and having the faith in yourself to embrace who you are.
Goatwhore Debut Ripping New Song ‘Death From Above’ Off 2022 Album ‘Angels Hung From the Arches of Heaven’
New Orleans-based extreme metal battalion Goatwhore will end what has been a five-year wait for a new record with Angels Hung From the Arches of Heaven set to arrive on Oct. 7. Just released is "Death From Above," the second single that comes on the heels of "Born of Satan's Flesh."
Slipknot’s Sid Wilson – It’s ‘Funny’ That People Are Just Now Realizing My Mask Was Animatronic
For many, Slipknot's video for "The Dying Song (Time to Sing)" clued them in on the animatronic nature of Sid Wilson's former primary mask in the band, but according to Wilson, the animatronic element of the mask which now sits beside him onstage as he dons his latest mask, was always there in the first place, though some are just now figuring that out.
Maylene and the Sons of Disaster Release First New Song in Over 10 years
Welcome back, Maylene and the Sons of Disaster! The moment many fans have been waiting for is upon us, as the group has released their first new music since 2011 with the track "Burn the Witches" marking their triumphant return. The band's career took a significant detour in 2016 when...
Lamb of God Debut Pounding New Song ‘Grayscale’
Now that we're less than a month away from the release of Omens, the latest album from Lamb of God, the band has dropped another hard-hitting single, "Grayscale." It's the third track to be released from the successor to 2020's self-titled record and continues in the same vein as its predecessors, bearing burly rhythms and neck-snapping grooves alongside lead guitar bursts that are a bit reminiscent of early '90s Carcass.
Ozzy Osbourne Thinks He Can Still Do Another Tour
Ozzy Osbourne not only has a new album coming out, but he also plans to hit the road after it's released. The rockstar revealed his tentative tour plans during an interview with The Guardian and says that he's going to "give it the best shot I can for another tour."
How Corey Taylor Came to Love Metallica’s ‘Black Album’
Metallica's Black Album was one of the most polarizing moments of their career, as it saw the legends shift from thrash brutality to polished stadium anthems. Slipknot's Corey Taylor is among the many Metallica fans who had to sit with it for a while before truly admiring it. Taylor, who...
Corey Taylor Says He’s ‘Stoked’ for the Upcoming Pantera Reunion
Slipknot lead singer Corey Taylor recently showed his excitement for the imminent Pantera reunion involving Zakk Wylde, Ozzy Osbourne's lead guitarist and Black Label Society bandleader, and Charlie Benante, the drummer of Anthrax. The two musicians will take the place of the late Abbott brothers in the metal band. After...
What Alice in Chains’ ‘Dirt’ Taught Slipknot’s Corey Taylor About Songwriting
While many love Slipknot, you can argue that without Alice in Chains before them that things might sound a little different. Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor recently sang the band's praises, and more particularly that of the album Dirt, for Alice in Chains' upcoming 30th anniversary of Dirt deluxe box set.
Stoner/Prog Band MOTHS Reflect on Tenacity of Puerto Rico’s Metal Scene – Living Here Is ‘Like Extreme Sports’
MOTHS’ Jonathan Miranda and Weslie Negrón discuss their first LP, Space Force, and how the Puerto Rican metal scene has survived in the face of several recent setbacks. On this debut, the Puerto Rican progressive/stoner metal quintet MOTHS merge Latin flavors with shades of influences such as Baroness, Mastodon and King Crimson. As a result, it’s a very diverse and rewarding introduction.
Pop Drummer Crushes Slipknot Cover After Hearing Song Just One Time
Slipknot's classic "Before I Forget" gets a pop drum cover from an unwitting participant in a new video. And drummer Domino Santantonio, known across the internet for her drum covers of pop and rock hits, hadn't even heard the song before starting to play it!. But that doesn't keep the...
Motorhead’s Newly Restored ‘Iron Fist’ Film Features Previously Unheard Recording
It's amazing what you'll find when you dig into the archives, and Motorhead's most recent dig has turned up some truly classic heaviness. Back in 1982, Motorhead decided they wanted an intro film as they promoted their brand new album Iron Fist. That film has now been restored, while the trailer they used has been updated to include a previously unheard instrumental demo that soundtracks the video and is being shared for the first time.
Charlie Benante Shares Teaser Clip of New Anthrax Riffs
If used, Anthrax could have one song on their new album that has an absolutely killer groove. Drummer Charlie Benante picked up a guitar and laid down some distortion fueled heaviness as a nod to some of the recent music they've been working on for their next studio album. "We...
Metal Legends Hang Out With Post Malone During Iron Maiden’s Rock in Rio Set
You gotta love festivals. Lord knows a good portion of the acts do, as it is their chance to catch up with the rest of the music world and hang out and make new friends with some of the other acts on hand. And that's what appears to have happened at the Rock in Rio Festival this weekend as Post Malone was spotted catching Iron Maiden's set with some of metal's top players.
Kittie Play First Live Show in 5 Years at Blue Ridge Rock Festival
Kittie played their first live show in five years yesterday (Sept. 8) at the Blue Ridge Rock Festival in Virginia. While they have one more performance slated for 2022, they anticipate that they'll be playing more in 2023. Prior to yesterday's appearance, Kittie's last show took place in October of...
Lars Ulrich + Brian Johnson Rock Electrifying AC/DC Set at Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert
It's one big performance after another at the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert going on at London's Wembley Stadium. The audience just got an electrifying dose of rock with AC/DC's Brian Johnson joining the Foo Fighters with special guest drummer Lars Ulrich sitting in behind the kit. The two song set...
Scott Ian Names the Metal Band That Was His Son’s ‘Gateway’ to Heavy Music
Anthrax guitar icon Scott Ian recently sat down with Loudwire to discuss all things rock and metal, and talk soon turned to his son, the 11-year-old Revel Ian. The chat also covered musical gear, with Ian introducing a new electric guitar, the Jackson American Series Soloist SL3. (Keep reading to see and hear the instrument.)
In This Moment Reimagine ‘Blood’ Favorites for 10th Anniversary EP
In This Moment are bringing new blood to some of their Blood album favorites to mark the album's 10th anniversary. The group has announced the Blood 1983 EP, which is on target for an Oct. 21 release through BMG and to kick things off they've revealed their reimagined version of the song "Whore" now dubbed "Whore 1983" as can be heard below.
10-Year-Old Viral Star Harper Screams Ed Sheeran + Bring Me the Horizon Hit on ‘AGT,’ Gets Response From Band Member
UPDATE: Harper did not advance to the America's Got Talent finals, but had some kind words for those who did and those who supported her run with their votes. See the message below. She's back! 10-year-old Harper returned to the America's Got Talent stage, now a viral favorite after her...
Dani Filth Offers Update on Status of Ed Sheeran Collaboration
Good things come to those who wait, and it looks like the wait will be a bit longer for pop star Ed Sheeran's venture into death metal. Sheeran is collaborating with one of his idols as a kid, Cradle of Filth's Dani Filth, and Filth has revealed in a new update that their collaboration has been sidetracked, but it will be finished eventually.
