Noisecreep

Architects Struggle With Identity in Crushing New Song ‘deep fake’

A "deep fake" is described as a synthetic media where a person's existing image is replaced by someone else's likeness. And if you feel like you're not quite feeling yourself, Architects can relate. The band just dropped a crushing new song titled "deep fake" that plays out questions related to identity and having the faith in yourself to embrace who you are.
Noisecreep

Lamb of God Debut Pounding New Song ‘Grayscale’

Now that we're less than a month away from the release of Omens, the latest album from Lamb of God, the band has dropped another hard-hitting single, "Grayscale." It's the third track to be released from the successor to 2020's self-titled record and continues in the same vein as its predecessors, bearing burly rhythms and neck-snapping grooves alongside lead guitar bursts that are a bit reminiscent of early '90s Carcass.
Noisecreep

Ozzy Osbourne Thinks He Can Still Do Another Tour

Ozzy Osbourne not only has a new album coming out, but he also plans to hit the road after it's released. The rockstar revealed his tentative tour plans during an interview with The Guardian and says that he's going to "give it the best shot I can for another tour."
Noisecreep

How Corey Taylor Came to Love Metallica’s ‘Black Album’

Metallica's Black Album was one of the most polarizing moments of their career, as it saw the legends shift from thrash brutality to polished stadium anthems. Slipknot's Corey Taylor is among the many Metallica fans who had to sit with it for a while before truly admiring it. Taylor, who...
Noisecreep

Corey Taylor Says He’s ‘Stoked’ for the Upcoming Pantera Reunion

Slipknot lead singer Corey Taylor recently showed his excitement for the imminent Pantera reunion involving Zakk Wylde, Ozzy Osbourne's lead guitarist and Black Label Society bandleader, and Charlie Benante, the drummer of Anthrax. The two musicians will take the place of the late Abbott brothers in the metal band. After...
Noisecreep

Stoner/Prog Band MOTHS Reflect on Tenacity of Puerto Rico’s Metal Scene – Living Here Is ‘Like Extreme Sports’

MOTHS’ Jonathan Miranda and Weslie Negrón discuss their first LP, Space Force, and how the Puerto Rican metal scene has survived in the face of several recent setbacks. On this debut, the Puerto Rican progressive/stoner metal quintet MOTHS merge Latin flavors with shades of influences such as Baroness, Mastodon and King Crimson. As a result, it’s a very diverse and rewarding introduction.
Noisecreep

Motorhead’s Newly Restored ‘Iron Fist’ Film Features Previously Unheard Recording

It's amazing what you'll find when you dig into the archives, and Motorhead's most recent dig has turned up some truly classic heaviness. Back in 1982, Motorhead decided they wanted an intro film as they promoted their brand new album Iron Fist. That film has now been restored, while the trailer they used has been updated to include a previously unheard instrumental demo that soundtracks the video and is being shared for the first time.
Noisecreep

Charlie Benante Shares Teaser Clip of New Anthrax Riffs

If used, Anthrax could have one song on their new album that has an absolutely killer groove. Drummer Charlie Benante picked up a guitar and laid down some distortion fueled heaviness as a nod to some of the recent music they've been working on for their next studio album. "We...
Noisecreep

Metal Legends Hang Out With Post Malone During Iron Maiden’s Rock in Rio Set

You gotta love festivals. Lord knows a good portion of the acts do, as it is their chance to catch up with the rest of the music world and hang out and make new friends with some of the other acts on hand. And that's what appears to have happened at the Rock in Rio Festival this weekend as Post Malone was spotted catching Iron Maiden's set with some of metal's top players.
Noisecreep

In This Moment Reimagine ‘Blood’ Favorites for 10th Anniversary EP

In This Moment are bringing new blood to some of their Blood album favorites to mark the album's 10th anniversary. The group has announced the Blood 1983 EP, which is on target for an Oct. 21 release through BMG and to kick things off they've revealed their reimagined version of the song "Whore" now dubbed "Whore 1983" as can be heard below.
Noisecreep

Dani Filth Offers Update on Status of Ed Sheeran Collaboration

Good things come to those who wait, and it looks like the wait will be a bit longer for pop star Ed Sheeran's venture into death metal. Sheeran is collaborating with one of his idols as a kid, Cradle of Filth's Dani Filth, and Filth has revealed in a new update that their collaboration has been sidetracked, but it will be finished eventually.




