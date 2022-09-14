MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The Alabama Department of Health is set to receive thousands of doses of the updated COVID-19 booster shots released by Moderna and Pfizer. Around 69,900 doses of the new booster shots are due to arrive within the next two weeks. The boosters, known as bivalent boosters, have been defined on fda.gov as including “components of the original virus strain and the Omicron variant."

ALABAMA STATE ・ 15 DAYS AGO