Alabama State

Alabama says it's not ready to execute by nitrogen hypoxia

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama cannot carry out an execution next week by nitrogen hypoxia, the state prison commissioner disclosed Thursday in response to a federal judge's directive to clarify the status of the untested execution method. Alabama Corrections Commissioner John Q. Hamm said in an brief affidavit that the...
Publix chicken meal may contain undeclared allergen

WASHINGTON — The USDA is issuing a public health alert due to concerns that the raw, ready-to-cook chicken entrée products may contain egg, a known allergen, which is not declared on the finished product label. The bacon-cheddar chicken entree products were produced on Sept. 9, 2022. The following...
Attorney General Steve Marshall announces Alabama Supreme Court overrules antiquated time-of-death rule

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Attorney General Steve Marshall announced that the Alabama Supreme Court has reinstated the case of John Grant, 47, of Montgomery, for the murder of Earl Mock who died 15 months after he was shot in the face with a shotgun. Grant’s murder prosecution had been blocked due to a common law “year-and-a-day rule,” which allowed homicide prosecutions only if the victim died within a year and a day of the criminal act.
Alabama needs poll workers

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Ahead of the November 8th General Election, Secretary of State John H. Merrill is encouraging Alabamians to step up to the plate and serve their community as a poll worker. Poll workers are paid election officials who serve at local polling places and carry out assigned...
New York City Man and Alabama Woman Plead Guilty to Attempting to Provide Material Support to ISIS

NEW YORK — Today in the Southern District of New York, Arwa Muthana, 30, of Hoover Alabama, pleaded guilty to attempting to provide material support to the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham, aka ISIS, a designated foreign terrorist organization. On Friday, her husband James Bradley, aka Abdullah, 21, of the Bronx, entered a guilty plea to the same charge.
ADPH receives 69,900+ updated COVID-19 boosters. What does that mean for you?

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The Alabama Department of Health is set to receive thousands of doses of the updated COVID-19 booster shots released by Moderna and Pfizer. Around 69,900 doses of the new booster shots are due to arrive within the next two weeks. The boosters, known as bivalent boosters, have been defined on fda.gov as including “components of the original virus strain and the Omicron variant."
