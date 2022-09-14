ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pass Christian, MS

Mississippi Match 5 player wins $358,000

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WHLT) – A Mississippi Lottery player won $358,000 when they matched all five numbers from the Thursday, September 15 Mississippi Match 5 drawing. The numbers drawn were 7-20-26-27-35. The winning ticket was purchased from Pomp and Bees on Highway 11 South in Poplarville. The jackpot for the Saturday, September 17 Mississippi Match 5 […]
WTOK founder honored by Miss. Association of Broadcasters

BILOXI, Miss. (WTOK) - One of the Meridian men who put WTOK-AM and WTOK-TV on the air was honored by the Mississippi Broadcasters Association this week. Robert F. Wright was inducted posthumously as an industry pioneer into the MAB Hall of Fame. Wright and his friend, William Crooks, Jr., put...
Waveland P.D. probing circumstances of fatal motorcycle crash

The Waveland Police Department is investigating the circumstances of a fatal motorcycle accident that occurred Friday afternoon. At around 12:51 p.m. Friday, “Waveland officers were dispatched to an accident at Hwy. 90 and Old Spanish Trail,” Chief Michael Prendergast said in a press release. “Upon arrival, officers observed a motorcycle versus a SUV in the east-bound lane of Hwy. 90.
Moss Point school board places superintendent on leave

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Shake ups are happening in the administration of one school district in Jackson County. Moss Point School District Board of Trustees voted unanimously at the Sept. 13 board meeting to put Superintendent Dr. Shannon Vincent on administrative leave with pay until further notice. “We know...
