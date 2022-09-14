Read full article on original website
Northeast Wisconsin nonprofit hosts fall prevention event
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Several Northeast Wisconsin agencies are joining together to prevent falls. The non-profit Fall Prevention Alliance of Northeast Wisconsin put on the Freedom from Falls event at the Kroc Community Center Thursday morning. The event featured speakers discussing how to be proactive in preventing falls and therapists...
'Walk for Wildlife' making a difference for area injured animals
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary is getting ready for its biggest fundraiser of the year. It's the Walk for Wildlife and it's this weekend. The event helps raise the necessary funds for staff to care for injured animals and help them get back to the wild where they belong.
Wisconsin reports most single-day COVID deaths since March
MADISON (WLUK) -- Wisconsin health officials are reporting the most single-day COVID-19 deaths in nearly six months. The state Department of Health Services says there were 15 new deaths from COVID-19 reported on Wednesday. That was the most in a single day since March 25. The seven-day average increased to six deaths per day.
Shipwreck near Marinette listed on State Register of Historic Places
MARINETTE (WLUK) -- A shipwreck near Marinette is now listed on the State Register of Historic Places. The Sidney O. Neff Shipwreck was added to the State Register for its archaeological significance as a steambarge. It's located upright on the bottom of Green Bay, under 10-15 feet of water. The...
St. Norbert College celebrates SNC day
De Pere (WLUK) - St. Norbert College hosted SNC day on Saturday. The day long event allowed families to visit students. The event included : musical entertainment, educational activities, an art market, Segway tours and food trucks. "I always enjoy the bookstore where I can get some new novelty items...
Great Lakes schooner sets sail for new home in Boston
MILWAUKEE (WLUK) -- Wisconsin's official flagship is leaving Milwaukee after being sold by Discovery World. The Denis Sullivan, a Great Lakes Schooner, will be leaving its dock near the science museum and setting sail for Boston in the next few days. Since its launch in 2000, the ship has operated...
Week 5: Freedom, Neenah, Little Chute, FVL, Two Rivers and West De Pere post wins
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Week 5 of the high school football season was Friday and FOX 11 was all over Northeast Wisconsin. Here are the scores from the games covered by FOX 11:
Deer Hunt 2022: Archery and crossbow season preview
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY (WLUK) -- The Archery and Crossbow Deer Hunting season begins Saturday, and bucks and does are on the move in Outagamie County. Department of Natural Resources deer experts say it was another relatively mild winter in Northeast Wisconsin. "I've been getting reports from people seeing lots of deer,...
PHOTOS | Wildfire smoke continues to distort sunset colors in Northeast Wisconsin
(WLUK) -- The sunset looked bright red in Northeast Wisconsin once again on Wednesday as smoke from wildfires that are plaguing the western U.S. continues to drift into the Midwest. Viewers shared several photos with us through Chime In. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency fire and smoke map shows the...
Friday kids' events kick off Fox Cities Marathon weekend
GRAND CHUTE (WLUK) -- This weekend, 3,200 people will be participating in Fox Cities Marathon events. The festivities kicked off Friday in Grand Chute. Kids didn't have to wait for Sunday for the fun to start since their Fun Run was up first. "To me, this is the most fun...
Fox Valley apprentices begin their trade careers at signing ceremony
KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WLUK) -- A group of young adults who chose not to go to college are getting started on their careers. Eighty-eight new apprentices, up from 51 last year, took part in a ceremony in Kaukauna on Thursday. Isabella Campbell says before she graduated from high school last year,...
Menominee students learning virtually after school flood; no timeline for in-person return
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUK) -- Some students in Menominee, Michigan, have been taking classes virtually after their school was flooded last month. Parents have been frustrated at the lack of communication district officials have given. Here's a timeline breaking down the events:. Aug. 1: A heavy rainstorm causes significant water damage...
Fans excited at Train concert for Kickoff Weekend at Lambeau
GREEN BAY (WLUK)-- Many fans gathered in the Lambeau Field Parking lot to hear the band Train play a free concert that started at 5:00 PM on Saturday night. Some people came just to enjoy the music, others were already in town for the Packer's home opener game against the Chicago Bears Sunday.
The Weidner Downtown Series returns to Green Bay's Tarlton Theatre
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Weidner announced new events coming to the heart of downtown Green Bay. The Weidner is entering its second year of partnership with historic Tarlton Theatre to present "The Weidner Downtown Series." The series showcases an eclectic mix of live music, chamber theatre and free to...
WPS grants area students with technical college scholarships
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- More than two dozen students from Northeast Wisconsin are getting a head start toward college success. The Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) Foundation awarded $20,000 to 28 technical college students. The scholarships are given to students working toward degrees in fields such as business management, engineering, software...
Green Bay alder suggests approaching Brown County about sharing sales tax revenue
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A Green Bay city council member wants to see if Brown County will start sharing the revenue from its half percent sales tax. Under state law, only counties can collect a sales tax. Smaller governments, like the city of Green Bay, cannot. When Brown County first...
Florida Gov. DeSantis to campaign for Michels in Green Bay
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will be in Green Bay this weekend, campaigning for Wisconsin gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels. DeSantis is a Republican whose policies have been compared to former President Donald Trump's in terms of divisiveness. Most recently, DeSantis has been in the news for ordering the transport of 50 immigrants from San Antonio to Martha's Vineyard.
Boys & Girls Club of Oshkosh raising funds for $16 million expansion project
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- The Boys & Girls Club of Oshkosh is looking for help in raising funds for its expansion so it can meet the growing needs of the community. The club's proposed $16 million expansion project of its building at 501 E. Parkway Avenue, includes adding more classroom space, a gym, administrative offices and a playground.
Brown County school celebrates 150th anniversary
GREENLEAF (WLUK) -- Zion Lutheran School of Wayside is celebrating 150 years. The school first opened its doors in 1872. On Sunday, the school celebrated with students and staff by hosting a church service, followed by food, fellowship and games. During the ceremony, a special service was held where students...
VIDEO I Ashwaubenon celebrates 150th anniversary with fireworks
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- The village of Ashwaubenon lit up the sky over Ashwaubomay Park Thursday night to celebrate its 150th anniversary. The fireworks celebration was originally planned for Aug. 13 but was rescheduled because of the rain.
