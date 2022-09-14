Read full article on original website
Opinion: Why New York Should Apply New Standards for Yeshivas to Public Schools, Too
A Sept. 11 New York Times expose titled “Hasidic Enclaves, Failing Private Schools Flush with Public Money” prompted the New York State Board of Regents to pass new rules a scant two days later ordering all private schools to provide students with an education “equivalent’ to what’s available in public schools. New York City has, […]
Confronting Covid’s Lost Generation
In South America, two years of shuttered schools for kids without computers or WiFi ended hopes and dreams for millions. Will they ever get them back?
