Trump holds rally in Youngston, Ohio as the race to the Senate heats up
J.D. Vance, the author of "Hillbilly Elegy," will be a guest speaker at a rally tonight with Donald Trump in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. Vance is the Republican nominee in a surprisingly close Ohio Senate race against Democratic Representative Tim Ryan. NPR's Danielle Kurtzleben recently returned from Ohio. Danielle, thanks so much for being with us.
Week in politics: Justice Department appeals judge's order in Mar-A-Lago case
Here in the U.S., the judge overseeing the Mar-a-Lago case has gone ahead and appointed an independent arbiter - special master - to review the documents the FBI seized from former President Trump's Florida home. And that could mean more delays for the FBI investigation into whether any laws were broken. NPR White House correspondent Tamara Keith joins us to go over the week's news.
Connecticut Judge Sarah Merriam confirmed to 2nd Circuit Court
The Senate on Thursday confirmed Judge Sarah Merriam to sit on the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, installing President Joe Biden’s first nominee from Connecticut to the New York-based court. In a 53-44 vote, Merriam’s appointment continues Democrats’ streak of confirming more nominees with public defense backgrounds to...
Secretary of the State debate canceled after Republican candidate cites 'unforeseen circumstances'
Thursday night’s scheduled Secretary of the State debate was canceled after the Republican candidate cited “unforeseen circumstances.”. “Due to unforeseen circumstances, I am unable to attend” the debate, Dominic Rapini said in a statement. Rapini said his team is working to reschedule and that he feels “strongly...
We should not being using human beings as pawns, Mass. state Sen. Cyr says
Fox News was all over this story where host Jesse Watters dwelled on the idea of elite liberals having to deal with migrants. He spoke with presidential hopeful Mike Pompeo. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) JESSE WATTERS: The Obamas have a home. Oprah, Beyonce, even James Taylor is going to be...
Court rejects Stefanowski’s bid to keep Independent Party off the ballot
A Hartford Superior Court judge ruled Thursday against Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski in his effort to block the Independent Party of Connecticut from running a candidate for governor. Stefanowski had complained that the party’s chair, Michael Telesca, violated bylaws in breaking a tie at a caucus that gave the...
The migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard have left, but their stories continue
After spending two days in Martha's Vineyard, nearly 50 migrants, most from Venezuela, have left the island. They were taken to Joint Base Cape Cod, where officials are expected to find them accommodations. We're joined now by Oren Sellstrom, litigation director at Lawyers for Civil Rights. Welcome. OREN SELLSTROM: Thank...
The reaction in Florida over its governor's actions sending migrants to Massachusetts
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has been unmoved by the criticism that the flights of migrants he sent to Martha's Vineyard were inhumane and a political stunt. He says Florida plans to continue with a program that will send planes and buses of migrants to places he identifies as sanctuary jurisdictions. NPR's Greg Allen has been covering the governor's actions from Miami, and he's with us now to tell us more.
After migrants arrived in Martha's Vineyard, a community gathered to welcome them
After the unexpected arrival of nearly 50 migrants flown Wednesday into Martha's Vineyard, local organizations and community members have been providing around-the-clock support. "As we do with any shelter operation, we are focused on meeting the immediate needs of people we are sheltering, and engaged in contingency planning if the...
How does Fla. Gov. Ron DeSantis benefit by putting migrants on a plane?
What drove Florida's governor to use taxpayer money to move migrants around?. Ron DeSantis drew lots of attention by arranging for his state to pay to transport people to Martha's Vineyard. The move was unusual in several ways. DeSantis wanted to highlight a flood of migrants but didn't seem to have enough in Florida to use as props. So he found some in Texas where Governor Greg Abbott is already doing this - moving migrants around for political capital. As we've reported, people from Venezuela and Colombia were lured onto a plane, lied to about their destination and left in an elite vacation spot where they now have shelter. In the end, we should note the number of immigrants in Florida was the same as before.
The Supreme Court rules Yeshiva University must recognize student LGBTQ group for now
Yeshiva University in New York City will have to continue to recognize an LGBTQ student organization while the school argues its case against the group in state court, the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled. The opinion Wednesday left in place a New York state court ruling requiring the university to...
Bob Stefanowski calls for repeal of 8-30g, CT’s affordable housing law
Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski on Thursday repeated his calls to repeal one of the state’s tools to encourage affordable housing development, citing a need for more local control. “I’ll start by saying this is not a partisan strategy. This is not against affordable housing. And I feel very...
50 migrants arrive at Martha's Vineyard airport, sent from Texas by DeSantis
Two planeloads of migrants arrived on Martha's Vineyard yesterday afternoon without warning. This marks a new escalation in the political fight over border security. The migrants were flown from Texas on planes chartered by the state of Florida. And just this morning, two busloads of migrants were dropped off outside the official residence of the vice president in Washington.
Newly released texts highlight corruption in Mississippi welfare scandal
In 2020, the state of Mississippi arrested several officials linked to one of the biggest public corruption scandals in the state's history. Under former Governor Phil Bryant, more than 90 million in welfare funds were siphoned off for personal use, federal dollars intended to help low-income families instead being used for private investments. This week never-before-seen texts show that Bryant helped secure millions to help legendary NFL quarterback Brett Favre build a volleyball stadium. Bryant had previously denied directing welfare funds to the stadium project. Covering all this, Mississippi Today reporter Anna Wolfe, who joins us now to give us the latest. Hey, Anna.
Infowars sales spiked as Jones talked about Sandy Hook
WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Infowars' revenues and website viewership spiked as Alex Jones alleged on his show in 2014 that the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a hoax, according to documents shown to a jury Thursday. Jones and his Free Speech Systems company are on trial in Connecticut...
Bringing diversity to Maine's nearly all-white lobster fleet
Maine is one of the whitest states in the nation, and the fishermen in its famed lobster industry reflect that demographic reality. But this summer, a small group of Black men, some of them recent arrivals from Africa, are learning to lobster, as Fred Bever reports. FRED BEVER, BYLINE: At...
Puerto Rico is under a hurricane warning as Tropical Storm Fiona approaches
HAVANA — Tropical Storm Fiona was expected to become a hurricane as it neared Puerto Rico on Saturday, threatening to dump up to 20 inches (51 centimeters) of rain as people braced for potential landslides, severe flooding and power outages. The storm previously battered various eastern Caribbean islands, with...
Tucson has 5.5 years of excess Colorado River water stowed in a "secret" reservoir
It is drier than it has been in the Southwest for 1,200 years. And the fast-growing states there that rely on the Colorado River are seeing their water deliveries being cut out like never before. But as NPR's Kirk Siegler reports, in Arizona anyway, few people appear to be panicking.
Checking in with Hurricane Ida survivors, 1 year later
Thick layers of smoke are blanketing the American West right now because of wildfires. More than 80 million people on the East Coast are under flash flood warnings. And just about a year ago, Hurricane Ida devastated much of the Louisiana coast. Virtually no part of the country seems immune to the effects of climate change. And the people who face the devastation - they live with it for years after disaster strikes. People like Benny and Tammy Alexie - Tammy, his wife, and their family lost almost everything to Hurricane Ida, including their home in a part of the bayou called Barataria, which was still flooded when we visited a month after Ida hit last year.
A Colorado woman is reunited with her dog that ran away after a car crash
Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. A woman in Colorado lost her dog three months ago when it ran away after a car crash. The golden retriever, named Farrah, was her late husband's comfort dog as he battled stage 4 cancer. The woman searched and searched with no luck, and then a local police dispatcher came up with an idea - look for the dog by sending up a drone with infrared camera. They found Farrah within minutes of deploying the drone. She's now back home recovering with her family. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
