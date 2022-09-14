The first order of business for the Henderson Mayor and Board of Aldermen meeting last Thursday was to appoint a new Vice-Mayor for the City of Henderson. Alderman Michael Phelps motioned for Alderman Mark Barber to take the position and Alderman Keith Smith seconded it. However, Aldermen Buel Maness motioned for it to be Alderman Donna Butler and she seconded it.

HENDERSON, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO