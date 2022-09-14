Read full article on original website
WBBJ
Notable Gospel great, West Tenn. native recognized, honored by Lane College
JACKSON, Tenn. — A West Tennessee native is honored by a local college during a special musical performance held on campus this evening. As part of this week’s music symposium, Dr. Bobby Jones was featured along with the Lane College Gospel Choir during a special concert at Lane College, Thursday evening.
actionnews5.com
Statewide poultry sales prohibited due to deadly bird flu reported in West Tennessee
OBION CO., Tenn. (WMC) - A state veterinarian has issued a statewide emergency response and an immediate halt to poultry shows, exhibitions, and sales due to a highly pathogenic strain of bird flu reported in a West Tennessee flock. This announcement comes from the Tennessee Department of Agriculture (TDOA), which...
WBBJ
Day 2 of the West TN State Fair brings more fun
JACKSON, Tenn. — It’s day 2 of the west Tennessee state fair and the fun continues. This week the fair has a number of exhibits, plus the traditional rides, games, and fair food. The fair is held at the Jackson fairgrounds located at 800 South Highland Avenue. Wednesday’s...
courieranywhere.com
Bird flu reported in West Tennessee; Hardin County Chick Chain Show and Sale postponed
Hardin County’s University of Tennessee Agriculture Extension has postponed its Chick Chain Show and Sale this weekend until further notice. The postponement of the event at the Hardin County Fairgrounds is due to a strain of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) that has sickened a poultry flock in West Tennessee, officials said.
WBBJ
West Tennessee State Fair to wrap up with weekend full of entertainment
JACKSON, Tenn. — The West Tennessee State Fair is back, and there’s a full weekend of entertainment and events for people to see. “Well this week at the fair tonight we have some pageants, we have Sid the Science Guy outside, a lot of the little kids love Sid the Science Guy, and we also have Memphis Wrestling tonight too,” said fair manager Mike Peery.
WBBJ
Jackson State mourns unexpected death of Dr. Mechel Camp
JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson State Community College is mourning the loss of one of their own. Dr. Mechel Camp, Dean of Humanities and Social Sciences and longtime English professor at Jackson State, has died. The college made the announcement in a news release on Wednesday, stating that Dr. Camp...
radionwtn.com
Paris Woman Charged With Second Degree Murder
Paris, Tenn.–A Paris woman is being held on $350,000 bond on a charge of Second-Degree Murder following the death of a man who was severely beaten and died a few days later. Jennifer E. Edwards is being held at the Henry County Jail. Paris Police Lt. Investigator Jamie James...
bulletintimesnews.com
A Hero’s Rescue in Pocahontas
Officers of the Hardeman County Sheriff’s Department and Animal Rescue Corps (ARC), rescued 33 animals from desperate conditions at a property in Pocahontas, after Hardeman County Animal Control responded to a tip that multiple dogs exhibiting signs of mange and poor health were being kept in a trailer. All of the animals were surrendered to ARC.
wtva.com
Babysitter charged with capital murder in death of toddler in Alcorn County
CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) - Investigators in Alcorn County charged a 23-year-old woman from Iuka with capital murder for the death of a toddler. According to an Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office news release, deputies were called Tuesday evening to a home on County Road 380 in Corinth. They found a...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 09/14/22 – 09/16/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 09/14/22 and 7 a.m. on 09/16/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
WBBJ
Fire department responds to house fire on Airways Boulevard
JACKSON, Tenn.– Jackson Fire Department respond to a house fire on Airways Boulevard at the South Fairgrounds in Jackson early Saturday morning. Downtown Ricky Brown Traffic Spotters Network was at the scene reporting on the fire around 4:oo a.m. Saturday. Jackson Fire and Jackson Police Department had Airways Boulevard...
Chester County Independent
City of Henderson gas markup to increase by $1
The first order of business for the Henderson Mayor and Board of Aldermen meeting last Thursday was to appoint a new Vice-Mayor for the City of Henderson. Alderman Michael Phelps motioned for Alderman Mark Barber to take the position and Alderman Keith Smith seconded it. However, Aldermen Buel Maness motioned for it to be Alderman Donna Butler and she seconded it.
lakelandcurrents.com
High Fashion Comes To Lakeland
While many in Lakeland are excited about the new businesses opening or slated to open, one retailer that’s quietly being talked about as one of the next hot women’s fashion stores in Shelby County is preparing to open. Chosen Lines Boutique, which is located in The Lake District...
thunderboltradio.com
Police Investigating Brick Throwing at Union City Residence
Union City police are investigating the throwing of bricks at a home on Exchange Street. Reports said officers were called Monday, after a neighbor observed two young black males breaking the windows from a house at 1219 Exchange Street. The neighbor told officers the young boys ran past her house...
WBBJ
Union City police link vehicle to two shootings, seek public assistance
UNION CITY, Tenn. — The Union City Police Department is seeking the public’s help in investigating two shootings. According to a social media post by the department, police investigated two shootings on Saturday, September 10 and determined they were linked by the vehicles involved. Police are currently trying...
