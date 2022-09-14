ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, TN

Comments / 0

Related
WBBJ

Day 2 of the West TN State Fair brings more fun

JACKSON, Tenn. — It’s day 2 of the west Tennessee state fair and the fun continues. This week the fair has a number of exhibits, plus the traditional rides, games, and fair food. The fair is held at the Jackson fairgrounds located at 800 South Highland Avenue. Wednesday’s...
JACKSON, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Jackson, TN
Obituaries
State
Tennessee State
City
Jackson, TN
Tennessee State
Tennessee Obituaries
WBBJ

West Tennessee State Fair to wrap up with weekend full of entertainment

JACKSON, Tenn. — The West Tennessee State Fair is back, and there’s a full weekend of entertainment and events for people to see. “Well this week at the fair tonight we have some pageants, we have Sid the Science Guy outside, a lot of the little kids love Sid the Science Guy, and we also have Memphis Wrestling tonight too,” said fair manager Mike Peery.
TENNESSEE STATE
WBBJ

Jackson State mourns unexpected death of Dr. Mechel Camp

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson State Community College is mourning the loss of one of their own. Dr. Mechel Camp, Dean of Humanities and Social Sciences and longtime English professor at Jackson State, has died. The college made the announcement in a news release on Wednesday, stating that Dr. Camp...
JACKSON, TN
radionwtn.com

Paris Woman Charged With Second Degree Murder

Paris, Tenn.–A Paris woman is being held on $350,000 bond on a charge of Second-Degree Murder following the death of a man who was severely beaten and died a few days later. Jennifer E. Edwards is being held at the Henry County Jail. Paris Police Lt. Investigator Jamie James...
PARIS, TN
bulletintimesnews.com

A Hero’s Rescue in Pocahontas

Officers of the Hardeman County Sheriff’s Department and Animal Rescue Corps (ARC), rescued 33 animals from desperate conditions at a property in Pocahontas, after Hardeman County Animal Control responded to a tip that multiple dogs exhibiting signs of mange and poor health were being kept in a trailer. All of the animals were surrendered to ARC.
HARDEMAN COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorials
WBBJ

Fire department responds to house fire on Airways Boulevard

JACKSON, Tenn.– Jackson Fire Department respond to a house fire on Airways Boulevard at the South Fairgrounds in Jackson early Saturday morning. Downtown Ricky Brown Traffic Spotters Network was at the scene reporting on the fire around 4:oo a.m. Saturday. Jackson Fire and Jackson Police Department had Airways Boulevard...
JACKSON, TN
Chester County Independent

City of Henderson gas markup to increase by $1

The first order of business for the Henderson Mayor and Board of Aldermen meeting last Thursday was to appoint a new Vice-Mayor for the City of Henderson. Alderman Michael Phelps motioned for Alderman Mark Barber to take the position and Alderman Keith Smith seconded it. However, Aldermen Buel Maness motioned for it to be Alderman Donna Butler and she seconded it.
HENDERSON, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
lakelandcurrents.com

High Fashion Comes To Lakeland

While many in Lakeland are excited about the new businesses opening or slated to open, one retailer that’s quietly being talked about as one of the next hot women’s fashion stores in Shelby County is preparing to open. Chosen Lines Boutique, which is located in The Lake District...
LAKELAND, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Police Investigating Brick Throwing at Union City Residence

Union City police are investigating the throwing of bricks at a home on Exchange Street. Reports said officers were called Monday, after a neighbor observed two young black males breaking the windows from a house at 1219 Exchange Street. The neighbor told officers the young boys ran past her house...
UNION CITY, TN
WBBJ

Union City police link vehicle to two shootings, seek public assistance

UNION CITY, Tenn. — The Union City Police Department is seeking the public’s help in investigating two shootings. According to a social media post by the department, police investigated two shootings on Saturday, September 10 and determined they were linked by the vehicles involved. Police are currently trying...
UNION CITY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy