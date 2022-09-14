Read full article on original website
49ers QB Trey Lance out for season with broken ankle
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) - San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance will miss the rest of the season after breaking his right ankle Sunday. Lance went down after running the ball on the second drive of a 27-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks. A cart came out on the field and Lance's leg was put into an air cast before he was taken off. The 49ers immediately announced he would not return. Lance's teammates and several Seahawks players paid him respect before he left the field and was replaced by former starter Jimmy Garoppolo, who threw a touchdown pass on...
49ers quarterback Trey Lance officially out for rest of season with ankle injury
The San Francisco 49ers did two things this offseason that could have backfired on them. But as it turns out, one of those things might save the other. In their 27-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, the 49ers lost starting quarterback Trey Lance for the remainder of the season with a fractured ankle.
Live Updates: Packers vs. Bears on ‘Sunday Night Football’
The Green Bay Packers (0-1) are hosting the Chicago Bears (1-0) on Sunday night at Lambeau Field. Follow along all night for updates.
Bucs-Saints, by the numbers
2 Tablets hurled by Brady in games against the Saints (the other came in last December’s 9-0 loss). 3 Fumbles committed by Brady since arriving in Tampa Bay. All three have come against the Saints. 4 Times Brady has been shut out in the first half since becoming a...
Broncos fans boo head coach Nathaniel Hackett, mockingly count down play clock in ugly win over Texans
The Denver Broncos won on Sunday. But it wasn't pretty. A series of game management miscues prompted boos from the Denver crowd in rookie head coach Nathaniel Hackett's home debut. Then, in a remarkable turn by the home crowd, Broncos fans frustrated by repeated delay-of-game penalties to start the season mockingly counted down the game clock in the game's final moments — while Denver had the ball.
Jets' epic comeback leads to first September win since 2018
Down 13 with less than two minutes to go, the Jets engineered a two-play touchdown drive, recovered an onside kick, and scored again to take the lead, all within about 100 seconds.
2 female varsity head football coaches make history in Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) – History was made in high school football Thursday night on Chicago's Far South Side.Two Black women, who are each head coaches of boys' varsity teams, went head-to-head in a Chicago Public League matchup at Gately Stadium on Thursday -- in what was believed to be the first-ever varsity high school football game featuring two female head coaches.As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, the fans filled with fans at Gately Stadium, at 10201 S. Cottage Grove Ave. in the Pullman community, as the two Chicago Public Schools varsity high school football teams took the field.The players at Christian...
Chicago Bulls Land Terry Rozier In Major Trade Scenario
In the NBA, trades can get awfully complicated. Three and four-team deals are not uncommon. Moreover, draft protections can make your head spin: “Wait, didn’t they get a first-round pick? Oh, it’s top-10 protected this year. So, it’ll convey next year? What’s that? It’s protected through to 2028, at which time it converts into two second-round picks. Got it”.
