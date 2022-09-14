ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

KSLTV

Man injured and SUV ‘mangled’ in crash with semi-truck

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Police remind community of safe driving habits after a high speed crash injured a 65-year-old man Saturday morning. Police received multiple calls at 8:42 a.m. reporting a crash involving a semi-truck and a “mangled” SUV near 800 N. 300 West.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Major highway closures in Davis County this weekend

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — There are closures coming to some major highways in Davis County this weekend. Starting at 10 p.m. Friday, Legacy Parkway will close in both directions between Parrish Lane in Centerville and Park Lane in Farmington. The closure will last until 5 a.m. Monday. Traffic will...
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
The Utah Investigative Journalism Project

Critics fear a highway bypass could trigger development in Heber Valley’s open space and threaten a critical water source

The following story was reported by The Utah Investigative Journalism Project in partnership with the Salt Lake City Weekly, The Daily Herald and The Park Record. Brian Wimmer, president of the Trout Unlimited chapter of Utah County, has been casting his flies into the Middle Provo River for years. He’s learned that it doesn’t matter how long you’ve been tying and casting flies, you can’t control the river or when and where fish will bite—and that really is the whole point.
HEBER CITY, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Traffic
Utah State
Utah Traffic
City
Salt Lake City, UT
KSLTV

45 killed in auto-pedestrian crashes honored with 45 shoes

PROVO, Utah — Pedestrian fatalities in Utah, and across the country, are on pace to set the wrong kind of records this year. The number of pedestrians hit and killed by vehicles has been on the rise in recent years. A pedestrian summit in Provo today focused on solutions...
PROVO, UT
utah.gov

Driver dies after crash in northern Utah

On Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at about 1:38 am, a 2002 Toyota Corolla was traveling northbound on I-15 in Pleasant View (milepost 350). It is unknown at this point which lane he was in or what his travel speed was. For an unknown reason, the driver and sole occupant of the Toyota moved to the left and struck the center concrete divider. The Toyota corrected back to the right hard enough that it began to rotate and stopped or came to a near stop in the number three lane facing east. A semi truck which had been traveling in close proximity to the Toyota began braking as the events unfolded but was unable to stop prior to colliding with the Toyota. The semi truck hit the passenger side doors area and the Toyota was pushed off the right shoulder where it came to a rest. The semi truck stopped a short distance ahead of the Toyota’s resting position. Neither of the two occupants of the semi sustained injury. The driver and sole occupant of the Toyota sustained critical injuries and was transported to a local Hospital where he was in critical condition. The driver appears to be a resident of Boise Idaho. Initial reports that came in had indicated that a second occupant was possibly ejected from the vehicle. Fire and police were unable to locate anyone else after an exhaustive search. Investigation is ongoing.
PLEASANT VIEW, UT
ABC4

Bicyclist hit by truck, killed at Murray intersection

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – A bicyclist was hit and killed by a vehicle Monday morning, according to the Murray Police Department. Police say the fatality occurred at 6:42 a.m., when a truck heading northbound on Cottonwood St. collided with a bicyclist at the intersection of Cottonwood St. and Vine St. The bicyclist was reportedly a […]
MURRAY, UT
NewsBreak
Traffic
kslnewsradio.com

SLCPD looking for public tips in homicide investigation

SALT LAKE CITY – Salt Lake City Police Department is asking the public for helpful information in regards to a homicide investigation. According to a press release from police, the investigation started on Sept. 12. Police received information about an unconscious person near 400 South and 600 West. Accordingly,...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

2nd person charged in double shooting at rodeo near Utah Lake

GENOLA, Utah County — The girlfriend of a man accused of shooting two people at an unlicensed rodeo near Utah Lake has been arrested and charged with trying to mislead police about his involvement. Iran Torres, 46, of Orem, was booked into the Utah County Jail on Tuesday and...
OREM, UT
ABC4

POLICE: Officers on scene of Highland SWAT situation

HIGHLAND, Utah (ABC4) – SWAT crews were dispatched to a location in Highland on Friday afternoon after receiving reports of barricaded individual. The Lone Peak Police Department (LPPD) says that officers “received a call for service regarding an assault in Highland” at 1 p.m. on Sept. 16. According to the agency, it was reported that […]
HIGHLAND, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Stabbing in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — Around 5 p.m. this afternoon, Salt Lake City Police Department responded to a stabbing. The incident occurred at 300 S 500 W in SLC. Police say the stabbing happened behind the Rio Grande and a male victim suffered critical stab wounds. The victim was transferred to the hospital and is now in good condition.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

