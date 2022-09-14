Read full article on original website
KSLTV
Man injured and SUV ‘mangled’ in crash with semi-truck
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Police remind community of safe driving habits after a high speed crash injured a 65-year-old man Saturday morning. Police received multiple calls at 8:42 a.m. reporting a crash involving a semi-truck and a “mangled” SUV near 800 N. 300 West.
KSLTV
Major highway closures in Davis County this weekend
DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — There are closures coming to some major highways in Davis County this weekend. Starting at 10 p.m. Friday, Legacy Parkway will close in both directions between Parrish Lane in Centerville and Park Lane in Farmington. The closure will last until 5 a.m. Monday. Traffic will...
Prepare for I-15 lane closures in Davis County over the next three weekends
If you'll be traveling in Davis County over the next three weekends, you'll want to know about lane closures that may bring some delays to your route.
Critics fear a highway bypass could trigger development in Heber Valley’s open space and threaten a critical water source
The following story was reported by The Utah Investigative Journalism Project in partnership with the Salt Lake City Weekly, The Daily Herald and The Park Record. Brian Wimmer, president of the Trout Unlimited chapter of Utah County, has been casting his flies into the Middle Provo River for years. He’s learned that it doesn’t matter how long you’ve been tying and casting flies, you can’t control the river or when and where fish will bite—and that really is the whole point.
Uber passenger who died in crash with TRAX train identified
An Uber passenger who died when the car he was riding in collided with a TRAX train in Salt Lake City was identified by police Friday morning.
KSLTV
NTSB releases findings from 2020 plane crash that killed 4 in West Jordan
WEST JORDAN, Utah — National Transportation Safety Board officials on Friday released the results of an investigation of a 2020 plane crash in West Jordan that left four dead and injured two others. The plane, a Piper PA-32, took off from South Valley Regional Airport in West Jordan on...
Gephardt Daily
Update: Salt Lake City police identify Uber passenger killed in crash with UTA train
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have released the name of the Uber passenger killed in car crash with a Utah Transit Authority train Wednesday morning in Salt Lake City. Jalen Neal, 28, was a passenger in an Chevy Bolt that witnesses say ran...
KSLTV
45 killed in auto-pedestrian crashes honored with 45 shoes
PROVO, Utah — Pedestrian fatalities in Utah, and across the country, are on pace to set the wrong kind of records this year. The number of pedestrians hit and killed by vehicles has been on the rise in recent years. A pedestrian summit in Provo today focused on solutions...
kjzz.com
2 years after opening, new SLC Airport seems to be bursting at the seams
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — This week marks two years since the opening of the new Salt Lake City International Airport. Unlike when it opened in the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, demand for the airport is surging. “Every day, we are fighting the battle of trying to find...
utah.gov
Driver dies after crash in northern Utah
On Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at about 1:38 am, a 2002 Toyota Corolla was traveling northbound on I-15 in Pleasant View (milepost 350). It is unknown at this point which lane he was in or what his travel speed was. For an unknown reason, the driver and sole occupant of the Toyota moved to the left and struck the center concrete divider. The Toyota corrected back to the right hard enough that it began to rotate and stopped or came to a near stop in the number three lane facing east. A semi truck which had been traveling in close proximity to the Toyota began braking as the events unfolded but was unable to stop prior to colliding with the Toyota. The semi truck hit the passenger side doors area and the Toyota was pushed off the right shoulder where it came to a rest. The semi truck stopped a short distance ahead of the Toyota’s resting position. Neither of the two occupants of the semi sustained injury. The driver and sole occupant of the Toyota sustained critical injuries and was transported to a local Hospital where he was in critical condition. The driver appears to be a resident of Boise Idaho. Initial reports that came in had indicated that a second occupant was possibly ejected from the vehicle. Fire and police were unable to locate anyone else after an exhaustive search. Investigation is ongoing.
Bicyclist hit by truck, killed at Murray intersection
MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – A bicyclist was hit and killed by a vehicle Monday morning, according to the Murray Police Department. Police say the fatality occurred at 6:42 a.m., when a truck heading northbound on Cottonwood St. collided with a bicyclist at the intersection of Cottonwood St. and Vine St. The bicyclist was reportedly a […]
Recent fire makes Utah city most vulnerable to flash flooding
Tooele County Emergency Services has set up a sandbagging station in Stockton just in case flooding does take place near where a fire raged this summer.
kslnewsradio.com
SLCPD looking for public tips in homicide investigation
SALT LAKE CITY – Salt Lake City Police Department is asking the public for helpful information in regards to a homicide investigation. According to a press release from police, the investigation started on Sept. 12. Police received information about an unconscious person near 400 South and 600 West. Accordingly,...
KSLTV
Family of Uber passenger killed in Salt Lake City crash expresses anger, shock
SALT LAKE CITY — The father of the Uber passenger killed in downtown Salt Lake City on Wednesday is expressing anger and shock after his son’s death. The Salt Lake City Police Department identified the on Friday as Jalen Neal, 28. The Utah Transit Authority previously said Neal’s...
ksl.com
2nd person charged in double shooting at rodeo near Utah Lake
GENOLA, Utah County — The girlfriend of a man accused of shooting two people at an unlicensed rodeo near Utah Lake has been arrested and charged with trying to mislead police about his involvement. Iran Torres, 46, of Orem, was booked into the Utah County Jail on Tuesday and...
POLICE: Officers on scene of Highland SWAT situation
HIGHLAND, Utah (ABC4) – SWAT crews were dispatched to a location in Highland on Friday afternoon after receiving reports of barricaded individual. The Lone Peak Police Department (LPPD) says that officers “received a call for service regarding an assault in Highland” at 1 p.m. on Sept. 16. According to the agency, it was reported that […]
kslnewsradio.com
Stabbing in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — Around 5 p.m. this afternoon, Salt Lake City Police Department responded to a stabbing. The incident occurred at 300 S 500 W in SLC. Police say the stabbing happened behind the Rio Grande and a male victim suffered critical stab wounds. The victim was transferred to the hospital and is now in good condition.
ksl.com
Man causes 2 crashes on I-15, tries to leave scene, charges state
MURRAY — A man who is believed to have caused two crashes on I-15 while driving impaired, leaving one victim with a broken neck, now faces several criminal charges, according to prosecutors. Tyler Cole Swanenberg, 27, of Salt Lake City, was charged Friday in 3rd District Court with two...
KSLTV
Get Gephardt: A rock smacks your windshield, so who pays for the damaged glass?
Freeway debris can be scary, dangerous and expensive. When a Payson woman says a construction company refused to pay for the damage they caused to her car, she decided it was time to Get Gephardt. Any Utah driver has likely experienced the frustration of rock smacking your windshield and leaving...
Domestic violence suspect arrested after SWAT standoff in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City Police arrested a domestic violence suspect early Saturday morning after he barricaded himself in a Salt Lake City home.
