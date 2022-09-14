Read full article on original website
WOWT
Five Nebraska lakes on health alert for toxic algae
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Several Nebraska lakes have been issued a health alter for harmful algae blooms. Toxic blue-green algae blooms have been detected at five lakes. According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County and Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County and Kirkman’s Cove Lake in Richardson County are affected.
klkntv.com
Two Nebraskans killed in head-on collision near Osceola
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A head-on collision near Osceola left two dead on Friday, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on State Highway 81/92 just east of Osceola, which is about 24 miles north of York. A Chevy Silverado driven by...
Five Nebraska Schools receive 'National Blue Ribbon' honors
The recognition is based on overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps in education.
klkntv.com
Fall-themed events in Nebraska can keep whole family busy this weekend
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Fall is officially just one week away, and there are plenty of events for the whole family to celebrate. » On Friday, Kinkaider Brewing in Grand Island is hosting an Oktoberfest celebration. There will be games and competitions, like cornhole ax throwing, throughout the...
KSNB Local4
Special Olympics: World’s Largest Truck Convoy returns to central Nebraska
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The World’s Largest Truck Convoy made its trek through Hastings and into Grand Island Saturday. Many of the truck drivers weren’t alone on their journey this year either. Forty-four truckers departed from the Adams County Fairgrounds Saturday morning, many of them with Nebraska Special...
KETV.com
Crews from multiple states working to contain wildfire near Gering
GERING, Neb. — Several crews are still fighting the wildfire blazing near Gering. Officials said it's already burned 4,000 acres, and there's no word of any containment yet. Nebraska Game and Parks had to close the Williams Gap Wildlife Management Area as a result. The state emergency management agency...
Threat area for severe weather expands in central, southwest Nebraska Friday
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Late-season severe thunderstorms could impact a large portion of the Panhandle, western and central Nebraska. Forecasters with the National Weather Service in North Platte say the storms will form late Friday afternoon in the Panhandle and move east. The main threats with the storms will be wind, with...
klkntv.com
Wildfire burns over 3,700 acres near Nebraska’s western border
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Firefighters are battling another thousand-acre blaze in western Nebraska. Fire crews first responded to the “Smokey Fire” on Tuesday and have since moved more teams into the area. As of Wednesday, the wildfire has burned over 3,700 acres of land in Banner County,...
WOWT
Woman arrested after Nebraska State Patrol allegedly finds 10 pounds of meth
YORK, Neb. (WOWT) - An Illinois woman was arrested in Nebraska after she was allegedly found with 10 pounds of methamphetamine in her car. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, a trooper made contact with a driver at the eastbound I-80 rest stop near York around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. NSP did not disclose why the trooper initially made contact.
KETV.com
Allergies, illness and more: Impacts of warmer fall days in Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. — This week's hot temperatures are part of a trend we are seeing across the United States. Since 1970, temperatures during meteorological fall (September, October and November) have increased by an average of 2.7 degrees in the United States, with the greatest warming occurring in Nevada, Texas and Arizona.
KSNB Local4
Saturday’s UNK Band Day Parade showcases schools from across state
HASTINGS, Neb. (Press Release) - A staple of the fall marching season, the event is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday in downtown Kearney. The parade route begins at 21st Street and Third Avenue, follows Third Avenue south to Railroad Street, heads east to Central Avenue, then turns north before ending at the intersection of Central Avenue and 24th Street.
News Channel Nebraska
Banner County was set to have Nebraska’s largest wind project, until the military stepped in
HARRISBURG, Neb. -– In bone-dry Banner County, clouds of dirt drift into the sky as rumbling tractors till the sun-baked soil. In some fields, the ground is still too dry to start planting winter wheat. “This is the first time in my life I haven’t been able to get...
'It worries us': Child welfare report sees more serious injuries in Nebraska
The report also indicated that it was a wise move for the state to cut ties with Saint Francis Ministries.
WOWT
Nebraska Judge nixes effort to list moms on sons’ birth certificates
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - A Nebraska judge has rejected a lawsuit filed by two Omaha women who sought to have both their names listed as parents on their children’s birth certificates. A Lancaster County District judge said in his ruling last month that the request conflicts with Nebraska law...
Justice sought for Nebraska ward whose legs were amputated after being jailed
(Editor’s note: this story has been updated with jury verdict on Wednesday) COUNCIL BLUFFS, IOWA — Kevin Pittillo was delirious, not wearing a shirt or jeans and claiming that he was a former KGB agent from Russia or a current member of the U.S. military, when he was hauled to the Pottawattamie County Jail in […] The post Justice sought for Nebraska ward whose legs were amputated after being jailed appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
iowapublicradio.org
Slain teen’s loved ones to Nebraska pardons board: Release Jackson, he didn’t do it
Earnest Jackson is innocent and should be released from prison, say two family members of the man he’s convicted of murdering. Their public support of Jackson is the latest twist in a nearly quarter-century-long saga about a North Omaha killing that gets its next chapter Monday, when the Nebraska Board of Pardons decides whether to release Jackson or keep him behind bars.
KSNB Local4
Parts of the Local4 viewing area could see severe storms over the next couple of days
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A few showers linger in far Eastern Nebraska this morning, but will continue to clear out this morning. Meanwhile, lingering clouds are clearing out following the exiting showers. On the back side of the clearing skies, some shallow fog has developed in Central Nebraska. That fog will gradually lift by mid-morning. Meanwhile, some fog and low clouds have moved into North Central Nebraska. Those areas may take a bit longer to see skies clear up. With more sunshine around the area this afternoon, look for highs from the upper 70s north to the upper 80s southeast. Late this afternoon, new thunderstorms will develop over Western and Northwestern Nebraska. These will continue through the evening. The majority of the thunderstorm activity will remain north and west of the Tri-Cities through the evening. Severe thunderstorms will be possible. The largest threats will be hail up to around 1.5″ inches in diameter and wind gusts to 60 mph. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. Later in the night, more showers and thunderstorms may develop a little farther south and eastward, but these storms will not be as strong. Some showers and isolated thunderstorms will linger tomorrow morning, mainly for areas east of Highway 281. By the afternoon, there should be more clearing out east. It’ll be quite warm again with highs from the lower 80s north to the lower 90s southeast. Late in the afternoon and more into Saturday evening, more showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop over Southeast Nebraska. Some isolated large hail and strong wind gusts will be possible. Those will clear out later in the evening. For the rest of the area, there is just a slight chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms after midnight, but most will remain dry. Lows the next few nights will be a blend of 50s and 60s with the coolest temperatures west.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Chicken Sandwich In Nebraska
Here's where you can find it.
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska prison watchdog cites 'deeply concerning' shortages of health staff
In May, Gov. Pete Ricketts and state corrections officials showcased a state-of-the art new prison facility in Lincoln, one featuring open spaces, natural light and more programming space for inmates. But despite the fanfare, a new 32-bed treatment unit within the facility that’s intended to serve some of the state’s...
