HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A few showers linger in far Eastern Nebraska this morning, but will continue to clear out this morning. Meanwhile, lingering clouds are clearing out following the exiting showers. On the back side of the clearing skies, some shallow fog has developed in Central Nebraska. That fog will gradually lift by mid-morning. Meanwhile, some fog and low clouds have moved into North Central Nebraska. Those areas may take a bit longer to see skies clear up. With more sunshine around the area this afternoon, look for highs from the upper 70s north to the upper 80s southeast. Late this afternoon, new thunderstorms will develop over Western and Northwestern Nebraska. These will continue through the evening. The majority of the thunderstorm activity will remain north and west of the Tri-Cities through the evening. Severe thunderstorms will be possible. The largest threats will be hail up to around 1.5″ inches in diameter and wind gusts to 60 mph. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. Later in the night, more showers and thunderstorms may develop a little farther south and eastward, but these storms will not be as strong. Some showers and isolated thunderstorms will linger tomorrow morning, mainly for areas east of Highway 281. By the afternoon, there should be more clearing out east. It’ll be quite warm again with highs from the lower 80s north to the lower 90s southeast. Late in the afternoon and more into Saturday evening, more showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop over Southeast Nebraska. Some isolated large hail and strong wind gusts will be possible. Those will clear out later in the evening. For the rest of the area, there is just a slight chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms after midnight, but most will remain dry. Lows the next few nights will be a blend of 50s and 60s with the coolest temperatures west.

