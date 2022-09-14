ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, NE

WOWT

Five Nebraska lakes on health alert for toxic algae

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Several Nebraska lakes have been issued a health alter for harmful algae blooms. Toxic blue-green algae blooms have been detected at five lakes. According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County and Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County and Kirkman’s Cove Lake in Richardson County are affected.
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Two Nebraskans killed in head-on collision near Osceola

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A head-on collision near Osceola left two dead on Friday, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on State Highway 81/92 just east of Osceola, which is about 24 miles north of York. A Chevy Silverado driven by...
OSCEOLA, NE
klkntv.com

Fall-themed events in Nebraska can keep whole family busy this weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Fall is officially just one week away, and there are plenty of events for the whole family to celebrate. » On Friday, Kinkaider Brewing in Grand Island is hosting an Oktoberfest celebration. There will be games and competitions, like cornhole ax throwing, throughout the...
LINCOLN, NE
KSNB Local4

Special Olympics: World’s Largest Truck Convoy returns to central Nebraska

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The World’s Largest Truck Convoy made its trek through Hastings and into Grand Island Saturday. Many of the truck drivers weren’t alone on their journey this year either. Forty-four truckers departed from the Adams County Fairgrounds Saturday morning, many of them with Nebraska Special...
HASTINGS, NE
KETV.com

Crews from multiple states working to contain wildfire near Gering

GERING, Neb. — Several crews are still fighting the wildfire blazing near Gering. Officials said it's already burned 4,000 acres, and there's no word of any containment yet. Nebraska Game and Parks had to close the Williams Gap Wildlife Management Area as a result. The state emergency management agency...
GERING, NE
klkntv.com

Wildfire burns over 3,700 acres near Nebraska’s western border

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Firefighters are battling another thousand-acre blaze in western Nebraska. Fire crews first responded to the “Smokey Fire” on Tuesday and have since moved more teams into the area. As of Wednesday, the wildfire has burned over 3,700 acres of land in Banner County,...
BANNER COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Woman arrested after Nebraska State Patrol allegedly finds 10 pounds of meth

YORK, Neb. (WOWT) - An Illinois woman was arrested in Nebraska after she was allegedly found with 10 pounds of methamphetamine in her car. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, a trooper made contact with a driver at the eastbound I-80 rest stop near York around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. NSP did not disclose why the trooper initially made contact.
YORK, NE
KETV.com

Allergies, illness and more: Impacts of warmer fall days in Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. — This week's hot temperatures are part of a trend we are seeing across the United States. Since 1970, temperatures during meteorological fall (September, October and November) have increased by an average of 2.7 degrees in the United States, with the greatest warming occurring in Nevada, Texas and Arizona.
OMAHA, NE
KSNB Local4

Saturday’s UNK Band Day Parade showcases schools from across state

HASTINGS, Neb. (Press Release) - A staple of the fall marching season, the event is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday in downtown Kearney. The parade route begins at 21st Street and Third Avenue, follows Third Avenue south to Railroad Street, heads east to Central Avenue, then turns north before ending at the intersection of Central Avenue and 24th Street.
KEARNEY, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Justice sought for Nebraska ward whose legs were amputated after being jailed

(Editor’s note: this story has been updated with jury verdict on Wednesday) COUNCIL BLUFFS, IOWA — Kevin Pittillo was delirious, not wearing a shirt or jeans and claiming that he was a former KGB agent from Russia or a current member of the U.S. military, when he was hauled to the Pottawattamie County Jail in […] The post Justice sought for Nebraska ward whose legs were amputated after being jailed appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
iowapublicradio.org

Slain teen’s loved ones to Nebraska pardons board: Release Jackson, he didn’t do it

Earnest Jackson is innocent and should be released from prison, say two family members of the man he’s convicted of murdering. Their public support of Jackson is the latest twist in a nearly quarter-century-long saga about a North Omaha killing that gets its next chapter Monday, when the Nebraska Board of Pardons decides whether to release Jackson or keep him behind bars.
OMAHA, NE
KSNB Local4

Parts of the Local4 viewing area could see severe storms over the next couple of days

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A few showers linger in far Eastern Nebraska this morning, but will continue to clear out this morning. Meanwhile, lingering clouds are clearing out following the exiting showers. On the back side of the clearing skies, some shallow fog has developed in Central Nebraska. That fog will gradually lift by mid-morning. Meanwhile, some fog and low clouds have moved into North Central Nebraska. Those areas may take a bit longer to see skies clear up. With more sunshine around the area this afternoon, look for highs from the upper 70s north to the upper 80s southeast. Late this afternoon, new thunderstorms will develop over Western and Northwestern Nebraska. These will continue through the evening. The majority of the thunderstorm activity will remain north and west of the Tri-Cities through the evening. Severe thunderstorms will be possible. The largest threats will be hail up to around 1.5″ inches in diameter and wind gusts to 60 mph. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. Later in the night, more showers and thunderstorms may develop a little farther south and eastward, but these storms will not be as strong. Some showers and isolated thunderstorms will linger tomorrow morning, mainly for areas east of Highway 281. By the afternoon, there should be more clearing out east. It’ll be quite warm again with highs from the lower 80s north to the lower 90s southeast. Late in the afternoon and more into Saturday evening, more showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop over Southeast Nebraska. Some isolated large hail and strong wind gusts will be possible. Those will clear out later in the evening. For the rest of the area, there is just a slight chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms after midnight, but most will remain dry. Lows the next few nights will be a blend of 50s and 60s with the coolest temperatures west.
NEBRASKA STATE
doniphanherald.com

Nebraska prison watchdog cites 'deeply concerning' shortages of health staff

In May, Gov. Pete Ricketts and state corrections officials showcased a state-of-the art new prison facility in Lincoln, one featuring open spaces, natural light and more programming space for inmates. But despite the fanfare, a new 32-bed treatment unit within the facility that’s intended to serve some of the state’s...
NEBRASKA STATE

