Beto O’Rourke + Son See Iron Maiden Together – ‘One of the Best Concerts I’ve Been To’

At 47 years in the music industry, Iron Maiden are one of those generational acts that have been passed down from parents to their children, with new fans consistently marveling at the energy and power of Bruce Dickinson and the band and dedication to theatrics often through band mascot "Eddie." One of those father-son moments happened this week when Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke took his son Henry to see the legendary Iron Maiden at the El Paso stop of the "Legacy of the Beast" tour.
