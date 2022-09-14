Read full article on original website
WYTV.com
Firefighters respond to home after blown transformer
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Firefighters were called to a Youngstown home after a transformer blew Friday morning. Firefighters were called shortly before 10 a.m. to the 300 block of Ferndale Avenue. Firefighters said that this could have caused a surge in a nearby home. Officials said an electrical surge may have...
WYTV.com
One person dead after downtown Youngstown shooting
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – One person is dead after a shooting outside of O’Donold’s in downtown Youngstown early Sunday morning. In a Youngstown PD press release, police say they heard gunshots coming from Federal St. near Hazel Avenue around 1:40 a.m. Police found the victim with multiple...
Roads in Mill Creek to close for marathon
Sunday will see some road closures for the Green Cathedral Half Marathon, 5K and Kids Fun Run.
Increased traffic at Austintown Sheetz to be directed
The fuel company agreed to have someone direct the flow of traffic until the end of the month, that way, the other businesses on Clarkins Road can be easily accessible.
WYTV.com
Several roads to close for race in Mill Creek Park
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – In Mill Creek Park, streets will be closed for for the Green Cathedral Half Marathon/5K. The run starts at 6 a.m. Sunday morning. The closed roads are: Bears Den Drive, Cross Drive, New Cross Drive, Lily Pond Drive, West Drive, West Glacier Drive, Memorial Hill Drive, East Park Drive, Valley Drive, Chestnut Hill Drive, High Drive, West Cohasset Drive, Robinson Hill Drive and Slippery Rock Bridge.
WYTV.com
Vehicle delays could impact county services
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Shortages of new vehicles are affecting local governments and others with large fleets. Mahoning County Commissioners had to rescind a purchase order Thursday made more than a year ago for a new pickup truck for the Sanitary Engineer after the contract to produce the vehicle was canceled.
27 First News
Semi flips over in Lowellville
LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – The driver of a semi-truck was not injured after the truck flipped over in Lowellville on Friday afternoon. It happened Friday afternoon on S. Hubbard Road near Youngstown Lowellville Road. Investigators at the scene said the driver told them that his brakes stopped working as...
Early morning fire destroys home in South New Castle Borough
SOUTH NEW CASTLE BOROUGH (KDKA) -- Crews rushed to the scene of an early Saturday morning house fire in Lawrence County.The fire was reported just after 6:30 a.m. at Morris Street between E. Tempalena and E. Treser Avenues in South New Castle Borough. The home appeared to be vacant. It was reportedly sold at sheriff's sale, but wasn't yet developed, witnesses at the scene said. The structure is a total loss.Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.
WYTV.com
Multiple dead in Mercer County farmhouse fire
DELAWARE TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – Multiple people are dead after a farmhouse fire in Mercer County. Sources told WKBN that four bodies were recovered and that crews were working to locate a fifth body. No identifying information is being released at this time. Friday evening, investigators dug through the...
WYTV.com
Suspect charged in Boardman Saturday shooting
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman Police have released the name of the suspect in the shooting on Lealand Avenue from Saturday morning. Michael Bruno, 49, is waking up in the Mahoning County Jail Sunday morning charged with aggravated murder and domestic violence. One man died following the shooting Bruno...
WYTV.com
Motorcycle crash kills 1 in Hubbard Twp.
HUBBARD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A two-vehicle crash left one person dead Saturday afternoon. According to the Warren post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 4:40 p.m. Saturday on Hubbard Masury Road at Hubbard Thomas Road. The victim has been identified by Ohio State Highway...
One dies in Valley View motorcycle crash
Canal Road is closed after a fatal motorcycle accident late Friday morning.
Arson suspected in Youngstown restaurant fire
Part of Market Street is currently blocked off, from Indianola Road to Princeton Avenue.
2 people life-flighted after crash in Hancock County
A crash in Weirton had two people life-flighted on Thursday. Police say they were called to a two-vehicle crash with injuries in the westbound lane of US 22 on the Veterans Memorial Bridge. A 2007 Mercedes K50 Sadan was traveling west over the bridge when witnesses say the vehicle stopped in their lane, according to […]
Several Northeast Ohio counties remain at CDC's high community level for COVID-19; Cuyahoga still medium as others drop
CLEVELAND — This past week, the state of Ohio saw its lowest COVID-19 caseload in more than two months, and the CDC is taking notice of the improvement. Several counties went from being listed as having "high" community spread of the coronavirus seven days ago to now "medium" spread, including six here in Northeast Ohio. This means health experts no longer recommend wearing face masks for residents of those areas while in indoor public spaces.
cleveland19.com
Pregnant woman falls into manmade hole in East Cleveland sidewalk
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Alexandra Parsons had a scare of a lifetime Wednesday night. She fell into this manmade hole next to the sidewalk on Terrace Road in East Cleveland. To make matters worse, Parsons is eight months pregnant. “It was about midnight, I was getting my son out the...
Mercer Co. bridge replaced, pieces of old one displayed at local park
For awhile, it was left when the original bridge was deemed unstable.
Local hospital to hold special hiring event
Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown is hosting an open house for several different positions.
Hundreds gather at Eastwood Field for recovery rally
The Alliance for Substance Abuse Prevention - or ASAP - held its 10th annual Rally for Recovery today at Eastwood Field.
