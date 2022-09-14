SOUTH NEW CASTLE BOROUGH (KDKA) -- Crews rushed to the scene of an early Saturday morning house fire in Lawrence County.The fire was reported just after 6:30 a.m. at Morris Street between E. Tempalena and E. Treser Avenues in South New Castle Borough. The home appeared to be vacant. It was reportedly sold at sheriff's sale, but wasn't yet developed, witnesses at the scene said. The structure is a total loss.Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.

NEW CASTLE, PA ・ 21 HOURS AGO