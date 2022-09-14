Read full article on original website
The limited edition God of War controller is the stuff of dreams
God of War: Ragnarok is getting a custom, wolf-themed controller to celebrate its launch. Ahead of a new God of War Ragnarok trailer during today's State of Play, Sony revealed the limited-edition controller, which is set to launch alongside the game on November 11. Sporting a blue and white color...
ComicBook
Nintendo GameCube Fan-Favorite RPG Returning With New Remaster
A fan-favorite RPG that initially launched on the Nintendo GameCube all the way back in 2004 is finally making a comeback in the form of a new remaster. In recent years, it seems like numerous games from the early portion of the millennium have been returning on current-generation hardware. Now, that trend is continuing once again with a title that went on to spawn numerous follow-up entries.
knowtechie.com
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is coming in 2023
Earlier today, Nintendo held its September 2022 Nintendo Direct event, showing off tons of new games and content. But the biggest reveal was the sequel to Breath of the Wild, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the long-awaited sequel...
GoldenEye On Switch And Xbox Is Coming And Twitter Is Freaking Out
At long last, Rare has announced the arrival of "GoldenEye 007," a faithful remastering of the Nintendo 64 classic that rounds out the Mount Rushmore of first-person shooters. The game will be available for both the Nintendo Switch and Xbox platforms, the latter offering it for no additional charge to Game Pass Ultimate subscribers, as well as anyone who happens to own the 30-game "Rare Replay" collection. The news comes on the eve of the Tokyo Game Show, where top industry developers are sharing their latest plans for upcoming releases.
The Zelda-Like PS1 Game You Probably Never Played
"The Legend of Zelda" has long been a staple franchise for Nintendo. It dates back to the NES in the 80s, and it's been incredibly popular ever since. However, it's firmly stayed on Nintendo consoles, and considering it's one of the company's biggest IPs, it's easy to see why. However, for anyone without a Nintendo console, playing the games just isn't an option.
Best pre-order deals for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 on Playstation, Xbox, PC and open beta details
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is the next upcoming installment in the long running Call of Duty franchise, and a follow up to 2019’s Modern Warfare, which was itself a soft reboot for the series, and now new details about the upcoming open beta have been announced.In new gameplay revealed in June, players got a chance to see some returning faces, such as ”Soap” McTavish and “Ghost” Riley infiltrate.Not only does the latest installment promise an updated single player campaign mode as well as new multiplayer maps, players can also expect to see some additional content for the free-to-play...
Assassin's Creed Mirage Collector's Case: What's Included?
The next entry in the "Assassin's Creed" series is officially on the way with "Assassin's Creed Mirage." Announced at 2022's Ubisoft Forward with a trailer and preview from the presenters, the new game will take place in Baghdad before the events of "Assassin's Creed Valhalla." It will follow the story of Basim Ibn Ishaq and reveal how he became an assassin before the events of "Valhalla." The game is set to release in 2023 and promises a sprawling city with the stealth and combat fans have come to expect from the series. "Mirage" will be available for PC, PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S with three different editions on offer.
The Entire Splatoon Timeline Explained
On its surface, "Splatoon" is Nintendo's family-friendly take on a multiplayer shooter. Rather than shooting bullets, players spew paint out of super soakers. Instead of focusing on killing other players, matches are won by whichever team has the highest percentage of a map covered in its ink. It also features a fun and cartoony graphical style that makes it more appealing to players of all ages. Whether players are trying to climb up the competitive ladder or are taking place in a debate of whether ketchup or mustard is better, the game features all levels of play.
The SNES Action RPG You Likely Never Played
The Super Nintendo hit shelves in North America in 1991, and many gamers who owned one are likely to remember it fondly. The follow-up to the original Nintendo Entertainment System was a hit with fans and had no shortage of great games to play; in fact, some of Nintendo's biggest franchises produced stellar hits on the console (per VentureBeat). From the best-selling SNES game of all time: "Super Mario World," to a host of other classics that fans hope will come to Nintendo Switch Online, there's a long list of great SNES games that are bound to fill some gamers with nostalgia.
The Truth About The Worst-Selling Metroid Game Of All Time
Despite its importance in gaming history for introducing the ever-popular Samus Aran and pioneering gaming mechanics that have inspired an entire sub-genre of platformers, some fans have come to view "Metroid" as a more niche franchise (via Reddit). "Metroid Dread," which has existed longer than many realize, broke sales records and still trailed behind releases from other 1st-party brands (via Nintendo). That said, at least the warm reception for "Dread" indicated that fans still appreciate the "Metroid" franchise. "Metroid Dread" landed in a much better place than the last non-remake "Metroid" game, which drew heavy criticism upon its reveal.
Bayonetta 3 Release Date, Trailer And Gameplay - What We Know So Far
The original Bayonetta released in North America back in 2010 to rave reviews from critics. A game you should never play around your parents, it kicked off a new series that would impress fans of over the top action, hack-and-slash combat, and beautiful, butt-kicking witches. A sequel followed in 2014, which got an even better reception by improving on the gameplay that came before as well as building on the already complex timeline of the series.
How Queen Elizabeth's Death Stopped The Nintendo Direct Livestream
Nintendo announced yesterday that the persistent rumors of a new Nintendo Direct presentation were indeed true, confirming its intention to broadcast a livestream covering a number of upcoming titles on the morning of Sept. 13 at 9 A.M. EST. Nintendo did not immediately confirm which games would be shown off as part of the presentation, but the company's UK arm quickly clarified that it would be sitting out the planned event as a sign of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Why Yakuza Might Never Come To Nintendo Switch
While the "Yakuza" series continues to expand its access across a variety of game platforms, it appears that won't include the Nintendo Switch for the foreseeable future. During PlayStation's most recent State of Play - which also included the surprise announcement of "Tekken 8" – the publisher revealed that a beloved "Yakuza" spin-off was getting western localization for the first time. "Yakuza: Ishin," which places series protagonist Kazuma Kiryu in 1860s Japan as a samurai, has been remade and is set for release February 2023 for PS4, PS5, Xbox, and PC. That same day also brought the news that a pair of other "Yakuza" spin-offs, "Judgment" and "Lost Judgment," are now available on PC.
Splatoon 3: How To Unlock The Catalog
After years of anticipation, "Splatoon 3" is finally here and fans and critics are loving it. The latest entry in the third-person shooter series improves on what came before and introduces some fun, new game modes to try. Between a multiplayer experience that's better than ever and a single player campaign that offers a short but sweet challenge and interesting story, fans will have plenty to do in Splatsville.
Street Fighter 6: How To Get Into The Closed Beta
The latest entry in the venerable "Street Fighter" series is finally on the way with the upcoming release of "Street Fighter 6." Fans are eager to get their hands on the sequel that's expected to change the series, but no release date has been announced yet. However, we do know the game is slated to launch in 2023 for PC, PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. While gamers will have to wait until sometime next year to play the full game, a lucky few will get to check out "Street Fighter 6" while it's still in development, thanks to a closed beta beginning in October. Capcom revealed the beta with a new trailer that's light on fighting but heavy on great music, dancing, and other exciting details.
IGN
10 Minutes of Crisis Core Final Fantasy VII Reunion PS5 Gameplay
Crisis Core Final Fantasy VII Reunion is a bit of a departure from what you'd expect had you played Final Fantasy VII Remake. However, fans of the Crisis Core line of stories are going to appreciate the modernization of this classic entry in the Final Fantasy 7 series. You'll get an early look at what Sephiroth looked like, and how the gameplay mechanics of Crisis Core have been modernized in this gameplay clip. We've had to edit it down as there was a 10 minute restriction on gameplay, but we've done our best to keep the combat mechanics available for you to see as well as the cutscenes with beloved characters like Ifrit, early enemies like the Vajradhara Wu, and we get to see Zack cast Limit Break in two different forms.
The Office Easter Egg Only True Fans Noticed In The Last Of Us Part 1
Gamers everywhere are diving back into the world of "The Last of Us," thanks to "The Last of Us Part 1," and some are even experiencing the award-winning story of the game for the first time. For the uninitiated, "The Last of Us Part 1" is a remake of the PS3 classic for modern hardware. Because it is a complete remake from the top down, the game features new models, gameplay mechanics, and cutscenes that weren't in the original.
digitalspy.com
Nintendo's Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 title and release date revealed
Nintendo has finally announced the title and release date for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2. After five long years of waiting, the gaming giant confirmed in a Nintendo Direct on Tuesday (September 13) that the game will be titled The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and will release on May 12, 2023 for the Nintendo Switch.
Resident Evil 4 Remake is coming to PS4, and the Resident Evil Showcase returns in October
We're getting more Resident Evil news in time for Halloween
The Real Reason Assassin's Creed Mirage Was Briefly For Adults Only
Ubisoft's upcoming "Assassin's Creed Mirage" has already excited some gamers. The title promises a return to the series' gameplay roots, shifting away from RPG elements present in recent "Assassin's Creed" entries like "Odyssey" and "Valhalla." As if that wasn't enough to stoke fans' fires, the protagonist of "Assassin's Creed Mirage" is exactly who fans suspected: Basim from "Assassin's Creed Valhalla." Players will follow Basim on his adventures through the vibrant setting of ninth-century Baghdad, some 20 years before the events of "Valhalla."
