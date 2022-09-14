Judge orders an Iowa teen who killed her alleged rapist to pay his family $150,000 in restitution

The console of Stacy Koester's black Audi is stashed with items not found in most cars: Blue latex gloves. Allergy medicine. Bandages. Small utility knives. But she's not a physician making house calls. She's part of a team of women in Gillette, Wyoming, who are devoting much of their time looking for clues in the case of a missing woman they have never met.

GILLETTE, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO