LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Tomorrow will be Lillie Hearn’s last day working for the city of Lubbock. She has been a Lubbock Public Safety Dispatcher for over three decades. When she graduated, she was ready to leave the city of Plainview and start working in Lubbock. The first job opportunity she was offered with the police department was a public safety dispatcher position. She did not expect to stay that long when she first got the job.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO