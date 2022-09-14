Read full article on original website
Hockley County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing person
On Saturday afternoon, 9/17/2022, family members of Blue Wade Dorman reported to the Sheriff’s Office they had not heard from him in several days and requested. After checking his residence and property, family elected to notify law enforcement. While investigating the matter, deputies received information he was possibly in...
Man arrested after reports of firearm near Plainview High School; false threat charge pending
PLAINVIEW, Texas (KCBD) - Plainview police responded to reports of a man with a gun near the high school Friday morning. Around 7:48 a.m., officers were called to the 1300 block of Smythe Street after a parent told a school employee a man threatened a student with a handgun. Police quickly arrived on scene and arrested Xavier Gomez, who resisted.
Two seriously injured in Hereford stabbing, suspect airlifted to Lubbock hospital
HEREFORD, Texas (KCBD) - One person was airlifted to a Lubbock hospital with serious injuries after a stabbing in Hereford Thursday. A second person was flown to an Amarillo hospital with serious injuries. Hereford police responding to a possible stabbing in the 700 block of Ave. K where they found...
1 in custody, charged with murder in Saturday morning shooting
(LUBBOCK, TX) – A 31-year-old male is in custody, charged with murder, following a Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit investigation related to the Saturday morning shooting and death of 22-year-old Alexandria Garcia. Lubbock Police were called to Covenant Medical Center at 4:15 a.m. on September 17th by medical staff notifying...
Prosecuting Lubbock juveniles for school threats
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock prosecutor says the number of school threats is on the rise in Lubbock county. Ginny Simpson prosecutes juvenile crimes for the Lubbock County district attorney’s office. She has seen more than a dozen cases involving school threats so far this year. A steep increase from years prior, but not all of them can go before a judge. The cases must meet specific criteria to be actionable by the D.A.
Saturday morning top stories: 1 dies at Covenant from gunshot wound
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Saturday morning brief,. One person has died after being shot and taken to the hospital. One person was injured in two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle. A person was struck by a car on Friday evening in downtown Lubbock. The person was attempting to cross the...
LPD 911 Dispatcher retires after 34 years
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Tomorrow will be Lillie Hearn’s last day working for the city of Lubbock. She has been a Lubbock Public Safety Dispatcher for over three decades. When she graduated, she was ready to leave the city of Plainview and start working in Lubbock. The first job opportunity she was offered with the police department was a public safety dispatcher position. She did not expect to stay that long when she first got the job.
Thursday morning top stories: Ambulance involved in crash at 114th & Indiana
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Man arrested accused of failing to report a fight that led to a victim’s death. President Biden says a tentative labor deal has been reached to avoid a railroad workers strike. The agreement will prevent a disruption in freight deliveries including food,...
Lubbock Habitat for Humanity wraps up Blitz Build
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Blitz Build is wrapping up its project this weekend. They started on Labor Day and the goal was to build three houses in 12 days. Deandre Wright is a future Habitat homeowner, he has been renting a duplex for a while now. “It means a...
DSHS Offers New COVID Boosters at Pop-Up Event at Lubbock Walmart
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) will host a COVID-19 vaccine outreach and education pop-up event in the Walmart (11415 Quaker Ave. Lubbock, TX 79424) parking lot to encourage families to get vaccinated and boosted as soon as possible to protect themselves and their community.
1 person injured after being struck by vehicle in downtown Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was injured after attempting to cross the street near 1901 Broadway and was struck by a vehicle. Lubbock PD and Fire Rescue received the call around 7:30. The driver of the vehicle remained with the victim until emergency responders arrived. According to LPD, the...
Texas Tech paying $300 to research participants
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech is looking to the Lubbock community for research participants in order to study the effects of fish oil and exercise on metabolic health. According to the post on the NExT Medicine Laboratory Facebook page, the study is specifically looking for overweight adults with elevated triglycerides. Those who are interested must meet certain criteria in order to take part in the study.
Free help if coping with a loss or counseling the bereaved
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We know from the Sleep Foundation that more than 800,000 Americans lose their spouse or partner every year and the problems that come with grief can be crippling. If you or someone you know is suffering from grief, Dr. Alan Wolfelt is coming to Lubbock next...
South Plains Fair implementing clear bag policy
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The South Plains Fair will implement a new clear bag policy for its 2022 season. All bags must be clear plastic, vinyl or a small clutch and are subject to search, according to its website. Medical items and plastic zip top bags are also allowed. The...
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Adam
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Adam, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a two-and-a-half-year-old lab mix. Adam loves hanging out on the couch. He is very smart, laid back and would be great for a first time dog owner. He is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.
West Texas Endurance to host memorial run for late astronaut Willie McCool
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - West Texas Endurance is pleased to host the 9th Willie McCool Memorial Half Marathon, 5K & 10K at the Silent Wings Museum. A donation will be made to the Willie McCool Scholarship Fund at Coronado High School. Race information is below:. DATE: Saturday – September...
WATCH: Lubbock-Cooper vs. Wichita Falls Rider replay
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock-Cooper won a hard-fought battle Friday over a familiar foe, Wichita Falls Rider. KCBD has End Zone special coverage with a rebroadcast of the exciting game from Pirate Stadium starting at Noon Saturday on KMYL My Lubbock TV. My Lubbock TV is antenna channel 14.1, Optimum...
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Jelly Fish
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Jelly Fish, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She’s a 4-year-old pit/lab mix who’s been at the shelter for about two and a half months. She is a little shy at first, but will burst out of her bubble...
End Zone Scores for Thursday, Sept. 15
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete Christy with your high school football scores and highlights for Thursday, September 15. Dell City 1 - Dawson 0 (forfeit)
Late summer weather hanging on
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Above average warmth highlights the final days of summer in West Texas. The Autumnal Equinox, considered the end of summer and the beginning of fall, is Thursday. For rainfall reports, and a chance to win $5,000 dollars, check out the end of this post. In the...
