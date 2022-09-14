Read full article on original website
msueagles.com
Embry again stands out for Eagle cross country with personal-best time at Spartan Invitational
MOREHEAD, Ky. — For the second time this season, Morehead State junior Kyle Embry was the top performer as the Eagle men's cross country team placed 14th at Friday morning's Spartan Invitational. Against a talented field that included Division II and III national powerhouses, as well as host Michigan State, Embry covered the 8K course in 25:42.10, a drop of more than 28 seconds off his previous time at that distance, the 2021 Ohio Valley Conference championship, and came across the line in 44th on the Forest Akers East Golf Course in East Lansing, Mich.
msueagles.com
Men's Golf Returns to Stroke Play at Grover Page Classic
MOREHEAD, Ky. – — A quick turnaround from their first event of the fall season leads Morehead State men's golf to Jackson, Tenn., where they will compete at the Grover Page Classic. Blake Evans, who fashioned rounds of 74-73-71—218 at last week's event, will head the Eagle's lineup....
University of Kentucky self-reports NCAA violations
Kentucky has self-reported violations to the NCAA following an investigation into athletes being compensated for part-time work that was not performed at the university hospital. The school asked that the violations be processed as Level III in the report, which was released Saturday but submitted Sept. 3 to NCAA reinstatement...
footballscoop.com
Back from the brink: Eastern Kentucky coach Walt Wells died; a miracle brought him back
Frankly, Walt Wells no longer was alive; sprawled on his office floor August 28, unconscious and his heart having stopped working – first panic, and then resolve descended upon Eastern Kentucky University’s Moberly Building. “They did CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) and I had no pulse for a while on...
thecomeback.com
CFB world reacts to Kentucky star’s gruesome injury
If the University of Kentucky Wildcats defeat the Youngstown State Penguins in Saturday’s football game, the ‘Cats will have to do so without the further services of star linebacker J.J. Weaver after he suffered a gruesome arm injury in the first quarter of the game. Media reports said...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Roman Harper doubles down on criticism toward Kentucky even after Florida win
Roman Harper appreciates Kentucky fans for listening to him, but he isn’t backing down. Appearing on the Paul Finebaum, Harper said that his opinion about Kentucky’s toughness on the offensive line remains firm even after a 26-16 win over Florida last Saturday in the Swamp. “My opinion still...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kentucky players filled time cards inaccurately at UK HealthCare prompting investigation, per report
Kentucky football players in February were investigated after filling out inaccurate timecards while working as patient transporters for UK HealthCare in Lexington, per a report released on Friday by the Lexington Herald-Leader. Hale filed an open records request with the University of Kentucky, with the records revealing that the investigation...
classiccountry1070.com
Tyler Childers, Chris Stapleton and Dwight Yoakam to perform at ‘Kentucky Rising’ benefit concert
Kentucky natives Tyler Childers, Chris Stapleton and Dwight Yoakam will perform at the just-announced “Kentucky Rising” benefit concert set for Tuesday, October 11 at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. “Kentucky Rising” was organized in response to the devastating flooding in the area earlier this summer. According to a...
wymt.com
FIRST ALERT: Record heat possible next week
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Summer is not over yet. Record high temperatures are possible by the middle of the work week. Take those heat precautions seriously!. Quiet weather continues across the mountains tonight. We stay dry under a mostly clear sky. Patchy fog could be an issue for some, especially late tonight and early Sunday. Low temperatures fall into the lower-60s.
clayconews.com
DOUBLE FATALITY COLLISION ON HIGHWAY 52 IN MADISON COUNTY, KENTUCKY
RICHMOND, KY – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that, KSP Post 7,Richmond is investigating a fatal collision that occurred just before 4:00 P.M. on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at the intersection of Lancaster Road (KY-52) and Malachi Drive in Madison County. The initial investigation indicates a 2013 Ford...
thelevisalazer.com
Lawrence County Docket for the week September 12-16
Lawrence County Docket for the week September 12-16 INADEQUATE SILENCER (MUFFLER) FAILURE OF OWNER TO MAINTAIN REQUIRED INSURANCE/SECURITY 1ST. POSSESSING LICENSE WHEN PRIVILEGES ARE REVOKED/SUS. COMMONWEALTH VS. JUDE, WENDY. (MOTION HOUR) COMMONWEALTH VS. MAYNARD, MITCHELL D. (MOTION HOUR) COMMONWEALTH VS. WARD, BRANDON WAYNE. (MOTION HOUR) COMMONWEALTH VS. RATLIFF, CHRISTOPHER. (PRETRIAL...
Kentucky woman killed in ATV accident after it flips, ejects her
A Kentucky woman was killed Wednesday night when the all-terrain vehicle she was driving left the road and overturned, ejecting her from the vehicle, Kentucky state police reported Thursday. Kentucky State Police officials said they were investigating a single all-terrain vehicle collision that occurred just before 7 p.m. Wednesday, at...
Government Technology
ISP Announces Fiber Network Plans for Greenup County, Ky.
(TNS) — Greenup became the third local county on Tuesday to announce fiber Internet will be available to businesses and residences. The announcement from Kinetic ( Windstream) means that approximately 7,400 homes and businesses in Russell and surrounding parts of Greenup County will be equipped for high-speed fiber Internet by the end of the year.
wymt.com
‘Power Up the Pantry’ brings in enough to make more than 125,000 meals
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - The third annual Power up the Pantry event held at the end of August raised food and money for God’s Pantry, Facing Hunger Food Banks and area food pantries. Nearly $18,000 was raised and nearly 4,000 pounds of food from the community was brought in.
WSAZ
WWII ship to dock in Port of Ashland
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A piece of history will be in Ashland, Kentucky this weekend. Courtney Hensley stopped by First Look at Four to talk about how you can tour the LST 325. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in...
WKYT 27
Two people killed in Madison County crash
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people are dead after a crash in Madison County. According to Kentucky State Police, the crash happened Wednesday afternoon, around 4, at the intersection of Lancaster Road (KY-52) and Malachi Drive. KSP says 74-year-old James Jackson was driving a car east on KY-52 when...
WKYT 27
Long-time Clark Co. coroner Robert Gayheart remembered for his compassion
CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Funeral services were held Thursday for long-time Clark County coroner Robert Gayheart. Gayheart passed away on September 9 at the age of 54 after a long battle with cancer. He was the county’s coroner for 14 years. Clark County Judge-Executive Henry Branham talked with...
WTVQ
2 die in Madison County crash, KSP investigating
RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) — Two men died Wednesday in a crash in Madison County. According to Kentucky State Police, 74-year-old James Jackson was driving on KY-52 when he crossed the center line and hit a car driven by 62-year-old Matt Spaulding. Jackson was taken to a local hospital where...
wymt.com
Legal fight continues against mining company in eastern Ky.
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Search and rescue crews are continuing their searches for two missing Breathitt County women-- Vanessa Baker, 60, and 29-year-old Nancy Cundiff. Crews will be out Thursday and Friday, conducting searches along the North Fork of the Kentucky River. Baker and Cundiff were last seen on...
WSAZ
LST 325 Naval ship docked in Ashland
ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - If you’re looking for some weekend plans, how about a trip through history? A piece of WWII’s history is docked at the port of Ashland this weekend, and you can go see it. Some Olive Hill Elementary fifth-graders got a special tour. Capt. Bob...
