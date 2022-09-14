MOREHEAD, Ky. — For the second time this season, Morehead State junior Kyle Embry was the top performer as the Eagle men's cross country team placed 14th at Friday morning's Spartan Invitational. Against a talented field that included Division II and III national powerhouses, as well as host Michigan State, Embry covered the 8K course in 25:42.10, a drop of more than 28 seconds off his previous time at that distance, the 2021 Ohio Valley Conference championship, and came across the line in 44th on the Forest Akers East Golf Course in East Lansing, Mich.

MOREHEAD, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO