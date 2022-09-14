ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morehead, KY

Comments / 0

Related
msueagles.com

Embry again stands out for Eagle cross country with personal-best time at Spartan Invitational

MOREHEAD, Ky. — For the second time this season, Morehead State junior Kyle Embry was the top performer as the Eagle men's cross country team placed 14th at Friday morning's Spartan Invitational. Against a talented field that included Division II and III national powerhouses, as well as host Michigan State, Embry covered the 8K course in 25:42.10, a drop of more than 28 seconds off his previous time at that distance, the 2021 Ohio Valley Conference championship, and came across the line in 44th on the Forest Akers East Golf Course in East Lansing, Mich.
MOREHEAD, KY
msueagles.com

Men's Golf Returns to Stroke Play at Grover Page Classic

MOREHEAD, Ky. – — A quick turnaround from their first event of the fall season leads Morehead State men's golf to Jackson, Tenn., where they will compete at the Grover Page Classic. Blake Evans, who fashioned rounds of 74-73-71—218 at last week's event, will head the Eagle's lineup....
MOREHEAD, KY
Bluegrass Live

University of Kentucky self-reports NCAA violations

Kentucky has self-reported violations to the NCAA following an investigation into athletes being compensated for part-time work that was not performed at the university hospital. The school asked that the violations be processed as Level III in the report, which was released Saturday but submitted Sept. 3 to NCAA reinstatement...
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Morehead, KY
College Sports
City
Morehead, KY
State
Alabama State
Morehead, KY
Football
Morehead, KY
Sports
Local
Kentucky College Sports
Local
Kentucky Football
Local
Kentucky Sports
thecomeback.com

CFB world reacts to Kentucky star’s gruesome injury

If the University of Kentucky Wildcats defeat the Youngstown State Penguins in Saturday’s football game, the ‘Cats will have to do so without the further services of star linebacker J.J. Weaver after he suffered a gruesome arm injury in the first quarter of the game. Media reports said...
LEXINGTON, KY
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kentucky players filled time cards inaccurately at UK HealthCare prompting investigation, per report

Kentucky football players in February were investigated after filling out inaccurate timecards while working as patient transporters for UK HealthCare in Lexington, per a report released on Friday by the Lexington Herald-Leader. Hale filed an open records request with the University of Kentucky, with the records revealing that the investigation...
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Madison
wymt.com

FIRST ALERT: Record heat possible next week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Summer is not over yet. Record high temperatures are possible by the middle of the work week. Take those heat precautions seriously!. Quiet weather continues across the mountains tonight. We stay dry under a mostly clear sky. Patchy fog could be an issue for some, especially late tonight and early Sunday. Low temperatures fall into the lower-60s.
ENVIRONMENT
clayconews.com

DOUBLE FATALITY COLLISION ON HIGHWAY 52 IN MADISON COUNTY, KENTUCKY

RICHMOND, KY – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that, KSP Post 7,Richmond is investigating a fatal collision that occurred just before 4:00 P.M. on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at the intersection of Lancaster Road (KY-52) and Malachi Drive in Madison County. The initial investigation indicates a 2013 Ford...
MADISON COUNTY, KY
thelevisalazer.com

Lawrence County Docket for the week September 12-16

Lawrence County Docket for the week September 12-16 INADEQUATE SILENCER (MUFFLER) FAILURE OF OWNER TO MAINTAIN REQUIRED INSURANCE/SECURITY 1ST. POSSESSING LICENSE WHEN PRIVILEGES ARE REVOKED/SUS. COMMONWEALTH VS. JUDE, WENDY. (MOTION HOUR) COMMONWEALTH VS. MAYNARD, MITCHELL D. (MOTION HOUR) COMMONWEALTH VS. WARD, BRANDON WAYNE. (MOTION HOUR) COMMONWEALTH VS. RATLIFF, CHRISTOPHER. (PRETRIAL...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Pro Football Hall Of Fame#Montana State#American Football#College Football#Espn#Christian#Msueagles Com#Morehead State#The Pioneer League
Government Technology

ISP Announces Fiber Network Plans for Greenup County, Ky.

(TNS) — Greenup became the third local county on Tuesday to announce fiber Internet will be available to businesses and residences. The announcement from Kinetic ( Windstream) means that approximately 7,400 homes and businesses in Russell and surrounding parts of Greenup County will be equipped for high-speed fiber Internet by the end of the year.
GREENUP COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

WWII ship to dock in Port of Ashland

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A piece of history will be in Ashland, Kentucky this weekend. Courtney Hensley stopped by First Look at Four to talk about how you can tour the LST 325. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in...
ASHLAND, KY
WKYT 27

Two people killed in Madison County crash

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people are dead after a crash in Madison County. According to Kentucky State Police, the crash happened Wednesday afternoon, around 4, at the intersection of Lancaster Road (KY-52) and Malachi Drive. KSP says 74-year-old James Jackson was driving a car east on KY-52 when...
MADISON COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WTVQ

2 die in Madison County crash, KSP investigating

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) — Two men died Wednesday in a crash in Madison County. According to Kentucky State Police, 74-year-old James Jackson was driving on KY-52 when he crossed the center line and hit a car driven by 62-year-old Matt Spaulding. Jackson was taken to a local hospital where...
RICHMOND, KY
wymt.com

Legal fight continues against mining company in eastern Ky.

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Search and rescue crews are continuing their searches for two missing Breathitt County women-- Vanessa Baker, 60, and 29-year-old Nancy Cundiff. Crews will be out Thursday and Friday, conducting searches along the North Fork of the Kentucky River. Baker and Cundiff were last seen on...
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

LST 325 Naval ship docked in Ashland

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - If you’re looking for some weekend plans, how about a trip through history? A piece of WWII’s history is docked at the port of Ashland this weekend, and you can go see it. Some Olive Hill Elementary fifth-graders got a special tour. Capt. Bob...
ASHLAND, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy