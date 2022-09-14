ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanye West and Candice Swanepoel Are Dating, 'They've Connected Over Fashion,' Source Says

Kanye "Ye" West is spending time with another famous model. A source tells ET that the 45-year-old rapper is dating 33-year-old Candice Swanepoel. "Kanye and Candice are dating and their relationship is new," the source says. "They like each other and are happy with how things are going so far. They've connected over fashion and creativity. Kanye is excited about Candice."
How to watch 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' for free

PRIME VIDEO FREE TRIAL: Watch every episode of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power for free with a 30-day trial of Amazon Prime. The fourth episode of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has dropped on Prime Video, so what are you waiting for? Get yourself over there and watch.
Kanye West Admits Kim Kardashian Raises Their Kids ‘80 Percent’ of the Time

What works for them. Kanye West offered rare insight into his coparenting approach with Kim Kardashian. “Even to this day, I’ll still give Kim advice on things that could help because that’s going to go to the kids,” the rapper, 45, who shares kids North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4 and Psalm, 3, with Kardashian, 41, said on the “Alo Mind Full” podcast on Thursday, September 15.
This Is Why the Internet Thought Trisha Paytas's Baby Was Queen Elizabeth Reincarnate

It's a girl! Youtuber and social media personality Trisha Paytas welcomed her first baby with husband and Israeli artist Moses Hacmon on September 14, 2022. The couple named their newborn daughter Malibu Barbie Paytas-Hacmon, a name with almost as much flair and panache as her mother's online personality. "She has arrived 💕 Meet our daughter, Malibu Barbie Paytas-Hacmon 🙏🏼 born 09.14.22 😇," captioned Trisha.
The 50+ best sales to snag at Walmart this weekend — save up to 80%

Now that the work week is over, are you ready for some retail therapy? Because Walmart's got amazing sales that'll help you shake off those workaday blues! Think massive discounts on just about anything to get your house and wardrobe ready for fall, including excellent prices on TVs (we're closing in on the post-season in baseball and football's just getting started, after all!), grills, headphones, vacuums, air fryers, dresses and so much more. So what do ya you say? Kick back and start shopping!
Taylor Swift shares candid look behind the scenes of new album

Taylor Swift is giving us an inside look into the making of "Midnights." The 32-year-old artist shared a behind-the-scenes video to Instagram of a compilation of clips of her creating her newest album, including footage singing with glasses of wine, walking through the snow and resting with her cat. Swift...
