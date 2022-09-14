Read full article on original website
Will Modern Warfare 2 be on Game Pass?
Modern Warfare 2 is the Call of Duty franchise’s next chapter, and officially releasing on Oct. 28. Like previous editions of the franchise, Modern Warfare 2 is having beta tests before its official release. Countless fans are flooding into the beta servers to test out everything new that the game has to offer.
Will experience and progression from the Modern Warfare 2 beta carry over?
The open beta for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 kicked off today, beginning with early access to PlayStation players before rolling out to all players across PlayStation, Xbox, Steam, and Battle.net. The open beta features access to some of the new gameplay modes for six-vs-six action, including Prisoner Rescue...
3 diamond-encrusted Twitch drops will be available for Halo Infinite’s Orlando Major
Halo Infinite’s final major LAN tournament before Worlds, HCS Orlando, will begin next Friday, Sept. 23. As with each tournament that has come before it, players who tune in throughout the weekend will be able to get their hands on a variety of free rewards through Twitch drops. And today, what those Twitch drops are this time around was finally revealed.
Are the Modern Warfare 2 beta servers down? Here’s how to check
Nothing’s worse than trying to hop online for some games of Call of Duty with the squad and finding out that there are server problems. Online games are at the mercy of their servers, and Modern Warfare 2 is no different than any other game in 2022. When the servers take a hit and you can’t connect, you can’t play at all, and that means you might have to find something else to do until you can frag out with friends again.
Is Warzone: Mobile cross play?
Warzone: Mobile will not feature players from other platforms and will be exclusive to mobile. With the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 comes a new wave of Warzone including Warzone: Mobile, which is bringing back some popular locations and introducing some new aspects. The new mobile release of Warzone will feature 120 real players but those players will be tied exclusively to mobile. That means that Warzone players on PC and consoles will not be able to compete in matches of Warzone with mobile players. Now to play with friends on mobile, all players will have to have Warzone: Mobile downloaded on their phones to play together instead of just having Warzone installed on either console or PC.
Maokai, Hecarim skyrocket in solo queue following League Patch 12.17
Maokai and Hecarim received adjustments in the latest League of Legends patch, causing the champions to reach new heights in solo queue. The champions have seen a major increase in their win rates, pick rates, and ban rates in ranked games following Patch 12.17, according to a stat site LoLalytics.com.
How to create a custom class in the Modern Warfare 2 beta
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is finally on the horizon and players of the franchise are looking forward to unlocking all that the game has to offer, especially when it comes to weapons and equipment. The CoD franchise changed forever once the Create-A-Class system was introduced. It’s been a...
How to pre-order the Vault Edition of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is finally almost here. The sequel to 2019’s Modern Warfare is coming on Oct. 28, and Warzone 2.0 is launching not much longer after that on Nov. 16. So Call of Duty fans are as hyped as ever for the new year in the franchise.
Halo Infinite has an exploit that lets you play the campaign in split-screen co-op
It’s no secret that Halo Infinite has left much to be desired for Halo fans. The game that was supposed to revive the series has turned into an embarrassing series of stumbles, developer apologies, and waves of delayed and cut content. Some of that cut content includes the ability...
How to register for the Street Fighter 6 closed beta test
Street Fighter 6 is going hands-on early, with Capcom bringing a closed beta test to players around the world from Oct. 7 to 10. This will be the first chance for players to experience SF6 from home and will include more than seven modes along with eight characters like Luke, Ryu, and the newly returning Ken Masters. A few added bonuses like full character creation and an exclusive title that will be given to players who participate will also be included.
Can you slide cancel in Modern Warfare 2?
The inception of the slide cancel, which was an unintended feature in a few recent Call of Duty games, changed the way players moved around in the FPS franchise. With Modern Warfare 2 on the horizon, many players are wondering if the technique has made its way into the latest iteration of the series. The ability to slide, stop the slide, jump, and execute herky-jerky movement to avoid enemy fire has become a mainstay for many players who seem to do it with muscle memory.
All perks and perk packages in Modern Warfare 2
Call of Duty games are synonymous with its perks, a set of abilities and attributes that players can select before each online match. In Modern Warfare 2, perks work a bit differently than in previous titles. Infinity Ward is changing up the way perks are equipped and even earned with something called perk packages, and it’s important to understand before hopping online for some games.
Where does Overwatch 2’s new Esperança map take place?
While Overwatch 2‘s new heroes have stolen most of the spotlight in the months leading up to its PvP release, the game’s new maps are also worthy of attention. Joining old favorites like Oasis and beta introductions like Colosseo, Overwatch 2‘s vibrant new environments are just as inviting and interesting to look at as the previous game’s.
When does the new Overwatch 2 hero release?
Overwatch 2 is diverging radically from many of the original Overwatch‘s procedures, and hero releases are no exceptions. Rather than releasing a new hero to all players every few months, Overwatch 2 will release one hero per season as part of its new seasonal model. These new heroes will still be free for all players, but those who don’t purchase the premium battle pass will need to make their way to tier 55 of the free battle pass to unlock them.
Is Overwatch 2 getting a sequel to Junkenstein’s Revenge? | Wrath of the Bride Junkenstein event
In the chaos of all of the news revealed this morning regarding Overwatch 2‘s new character Kiriko and confirmed information about the new battle pass, one thing fans might have missed is that they’re getting new Halloween content this year. The Wrath of the Bride Junkenstein event will...
Best items and synergies for Seraphine in TFT Set 7.5
The Starry-eyed Songstress Seraphine returns to Teamfight Tactics in Set 7.5 as a three-cost champion, presenting a powerful utility ability to allies around her and being a great support unit with the new Lagoon trait within Dragonlands Uncharted Realms. Seraphine uses her ability Serenade of the Seas to deliver shield...
All confirmed classic Call of Duty maps in Warzone 2’s battle royale map, Al Mazrah
Call of Duty’s battle royale evolution has been something to behold over the past few years. The developers at Activision’s numerous CoD studios have had some fun by sprinkling classic maps from the series into the larger locales as easter eggs-turned-points of interest where players can drop in, loot, and fight.
What do Rocket League and League of Legends have in common? Ex-Riot devs’ Omega Strikers might be the answer
The developers at Odyssey Interactive, a new studio founded by ex-League of Legends and Teamfight Tactics leaders, introduced their new game to the world today. Titled Omega Strikers, the game features three-on-three matches that are a hybrid of soccer games and battle arenas. Players pick one of several unique characters and attempt to guide the ball into the goal at the other end of the pitch—but of course, it’s not that simple. Each character has their own strengths and abilities, and the game is as much about knocking out your opponents as it is about scoring goals. The development team shared that they were inspired by the skill potential inherent in League and the sporty, fast-paced gameplay of Rocket League.
What to do if the Modern Warfare 2 beta keeps crashing
You sit down at your console after a long day of work, the squad is waiting for you in Discord, and you open up Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 for some grinding with the homies. And then it crashes. Nothing sucks more than a game crash, especially if you’re...
OpTic vs. LOUD final at Champions 2022 shatters VALORANT peak viewership record
While OpTic Gaming and LOUD battle again in the grand final of VCT Champions 2022, the final chapter in this year’s premier VALORANT rivalry has already become one for the record books, breaking the peak viewer record with ease. Across official broadcasts and co-streams, the grand final has already...
