ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 13

Angela Legarreta
3d ago

is she still crying that they hate her. that they are out to get her, does she think about ALL the victims that are waiting to get justice. apparently not

Reply
3
MEANIE
3d ago

She should of resigned once she realized she was so incompetent and couldn’t fulfill her job duties !! Fire her and hire someone that can do the job right !!

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Baltimore Sun

Prosecution seeks delay in Marilyn Mosby’s federal trial if judge allows defense expert testimony

A flurry of last-minute filings from federal prosecutors in the case against Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby has cast doubt on whether the trial will begin next week as scheduled. The legal papers filed Monday night and Tuesday come as the government seeks to respond to a developing legal strategy from Mosby’s defense: She is not guilty of perjury, her lawyers argue, because her ...
BALTIMORE, MD
TheDailyBeast

Judge Rips Into ‘Unprofessional’ Defense Attorney for Parkland Killer

The judge presiding over the death penalty trial for Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz ripped into the defense on Wednesday, calling out Cruz’s lead attorney for being “unprofessional” and wasting everyone’s time. Cruz’s defense unexpectedly rested their case on Wednesday, despite previously announcing plans to call at least 50 more witnesses. Their announcement, as jurors lined up outside the courtroom, effectively “wasted a day in court,” Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer said, as prosecutors weren’t prepared to begin their rebuttal on such short notice. “To have 22 people march into court and be waiting as if it is some kind of game....
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Center Square

Federal judge temporarily halts Arizona police recording law

(The Center Square) – A U.S. District Court recently put a hurdle up between Arizona and its recently-enacted law about recording on-duty police officers. Judge John Tuchi of the U.S. District Court of Arizona granted an injunction against the state's law banning people from filming police officers within eight feet last week. He set a one-week deadline for those who want to speak out in favor of the law in the case.
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Examiner

Oklahoma inmate who sued jail over alleged 'Baby Shark' torture found dead in cell

An Oklahoma inmate who was part of a lawsuit alleging that jail staff tortured detainees was found dead in his cell on Sunday. John Basco, 48, was found unresponsive in his cell in the Oklahoma County Detention Center at approximately 3:52 a.m. on Sunday morning by a detention officer performing site checks, according to a press release from the jail. Emergency responders arrived and Basco was pronounced dead at 4:06 a.m.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Government
Fox News

Alleged Mexican drug cartel hitman transferred to North Dakota to face federal charges

An accused prolific hitman for a Mexican drug cartel has been transferred to face federal charges in North Dakota, nearly 11 years after he was apprehended in Tijuana. Juan Francisco Sillas-Rocha appeared Friday in Fargo on three charges, including conspiracy to commit murder for a continuing criminal enterprise. Authorities said Sillas-Rocha was a top lieutenant for the Arellano Felix cartel, which for decades smuggled cocaine, marijuana and other drugs into the United States.
FARGO, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jury Trial#County Attorney#Visiting Judge#Politics State#Politics Judicial#Politics Federal#Politics Courts
MSNBC

Let's hope this ruling against 'Cowboys for Trump' founder has a ripple effect

For those of us who are tired of waiting for prosecutors to hold accountable Republican-elected officials who participated in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, a New Mexico judge last week provided a road map for how we, the people, might just be able to ban them — maybe even former President Donald Trump — from ever running for office again.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

Jan. 6 rioter turned in by 'moron' ex-girlfriend sentenced to nine months in jail

A man who participated in the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol before being ratted out by his ex-girlfriend was sentenced to nine months behind bars. Richard Michetti, 29, pleaded guilty to a charge of aiding and abetting obstruction of an official proceeding last May. In addition to the nine-month prison sentence, he will have to pay $2,000 in restitution and faces 24 months of supervised release.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy